Pine Creek Angus Ranch 35th Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 18, 2025

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: Frey Livestock Sales & Services

Averages:

74 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,791

Fantastic sale for Lyle & Miriam Weiss and Justin & Lacey Weiss and family on the Pine Creek Angus 35th Annual Spring Bull Sale.



Great set of standout thick made bulls with calving ease and performance. The bulls were eagerly bid on by the large crowd on hand for the sale. The Pine Creek owned herd sire, Basin Keystone 2021, bulls were very well received with the 14 Keystone sired bulls averaging over $8,100.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 3, Pine Creek Keystone 4497J, Feb. 6, 2024 son of Basin Keystone 2021 x DL Summation 750 to Basin Angus, Reed Point, MT for $37,500.



Lot 1, Pine Creek Keystone 4461J, Feb. 1, 2024 son of Basin Keystone 2021 x DL Summation 750 to James Berndt, Eagle Butte, SD for $12,000.



Lot 11, Pine Creek Keystone 4760J, Mar. 22, 2024 son of Basin Keystone 2021 x LD Capitalist 316 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD for $10,000.



Lot 46, Pine Creek Dynamic 4722, Mar. 21, 2024 son of BAR Dynamic x Pine Creek Bullseye 7260 to Lynn & Taylor Miller, Mud Butte, SD for $10,000.



Lot 48, Pine Creek Dynamic 4791, Mar. 26, 2024 son of BAR Dynamic x Connealy Arsenal 2147 to Fouss Angus, Draper, SD for $10,000.

Eagle Butte, SD ranchers,Ede Claymore and Dick Schremp both got a couple Pine Creek Angus bulls.

John Eulberg, Dupree, SD, repeat Pine Creek Angus bull buyer.

Sale host Lyle Weiss at the 35th Annual Pine Creek Angus Spring Yearling Bull Sale.

Taylor & Lynn Miller sorting the Pine Creek Angus bulls.




