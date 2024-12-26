Pine Creek Angus Ranch 4th Annual 2 Year Old Bull and Bred Heifer Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Dec. 20, 2024



Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

37 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $6,277

108 Bred Heifers – $3,907



Lyle and Miriam Weiss along with Justin and Lacey, Paige and Grace Weiss held the annual Pine Creek Angus Two Year Old Bull and Bred Heifer Sale at Faith Livestock on Dec. 20. Very nice set of older aged bulls, that looked the part. They were developed to work and in excellent condition, but not overdone. The bred heifers represented the great genetics that Pine Creek Angus have been striving to produce. Balanced, maternal, moderate framed cattle that will exceed in all areas of beef production.



Lot 28, Pine Creek Relevance 3413, Mar. 2023 son of Pine Creek Relevance 0076 x KG Alliance to James Berndt, Eagle Butte, South Dakota, for $11,0000.



Lot 11, Pine Creek True North 3310, Mar. 2023 son of Square B True North x Ideal 9512 of 5570 7914 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, South Dakota, for $10,000.



Lot 30, Pine Creek Relevance 3325J, Mar. 2023 son of Pine Creek Relevance 0076 x KG Four Star 6107 to Veal Black Angus for $9,500.



Top bred heifers:

Lot 105, Pine Creek Ellie Elite 3284, Mar. 2023 daughter of Pine Creek Relevance 0076 x Sitz Bullseye bred to Basin Keystone 2021 to Mike Roster, Spencer, South Dakota, for $6,750.

Lot 117, Pine Creek Blackcap 3445, Mar. 2023 daughter of DL Summation 750 x Sitz Bullseye bred to Basin Keystone 2021 to Mike Roster for $5,500.



Blake Wheeler, Ray, North Dakota, added some Pine Creek Angus females to the herd. d9a92b5c6b15-wheeler





James and Nickolas Berndt, Eagle Butte, South Dakota, got some Pine Creek bulls and bred heifers. afc611eeea0c-Berndt



