Pine Creek Angus Ranch Two Year Old Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD
Auctioneer
Seth Weishaar
Averages:
35 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,675
42 Registered Angus Bred Heifers – $3,060
22 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,168
Lyle and Miriam Weiss along with Justin and Lacey Weiss had to delay the Annual Pine Creek Angus Two-Year-Old bull sale a couple of weeks because of the mid December storms, but it was well worth the wait. Great set of bulls and great people backing them makes for a great sale.
Top selling bull was lot 28, Pine Creek Alliance 1243, 3/21 son of Pine Creek Alliance 7255 x Ideal 9512 of 5579 7814 to Kari Ranch, Bison, SD for $9,000.
Lot 29, Pine Creek Alliance 1268J, 3/21 son of Pine Creek Alliance 7255 x Sitz Bullseye 9994 to Arlie Radway, Howes, SD for $7,000.
Lot 37, Pine Creek Bullseye 1356, 4/21 son of Pine Creek Bullseye 7260 x Sitz New Design 9685 to Kari Ranch, Bison, SD for $7,000.
Lot 2, Pine Creek Resilient 1183, 2/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Pine Creek in Focus 7022 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD for $6,500.
Lot 4, Pine Creek Resilient 1197, 3/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Hoover Dam to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD for $6,000.