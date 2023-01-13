Pine Creek Angus Ranch Two Year Old Bull Sale

Arlie Radway, Howes, SD got some Pine Creek Angus two year old bulls.

Arlie Radway, Howes, SD got some Pine Creek Angus two year old bulls.

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer

Seth Weishaar



Averages:

35 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,675

42 Registered Angus Bred Heifers – $3,060

22 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,168



Lyle and Miriam Weiss along with Justin and Lacey Weiss had to delay the Annual Pine Creek Angus Two-Year-Old bull sale a couple of weeks because of the mid December storms, but it was well worth the wait. Great set of bulls and great people backing them makes for a great sale.



Top selling bull was lot 28, Pine Creek Alliance 1243, 3/21 son of Pine Creek Alliance 7255 x Ideal 9512 of 5579 7814 to Kari Ranch, Bison, SD for $9,000.



Lot 29, Pine Creek Alliance 1268J, 3/21 son of Pine Creek Alliance 7255 x Sitz Bullseye 9994 to Arlie Radway, Howes, SD for $7,000.



Lot 37, Pine Creek Bullseye 1356, 4/21 son of Pine Creek Bullseye 7260 x Sitz New Design 9685 to Kari Ranch, Bison, SD for $7,000.



Lot 2, Pine Creek Resilient 1183, 2/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Pine Creek in Focus 7022 to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD for $6,500.



Lot 4, Pine Creek Resilient 1197, 3/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Hoover Dam to Veal Black Angus, Meadow, SD for $6,000.

Arlie Radway, Howes, SD got some Pine Creek Angus two year old bulls.

Arlie Radway, Howes, SD got some Pine Creek Angus two year old bulls.

Lensegrav Ranch, Virgina and son Troy selected several Pine Creek Two Year Old bulls.

SRPineCreekLensegrav

Kari Ranch, Bison, SD are long time repeat Pine Creek Angus bull buyers.

Kari Ranch, Bison, SD are long time repeat Pine Creek Angus bull buyers.



