Fourteen-year-old cowgirl stars in her own show

Wardlow, Alberta – Sept. 23, 2024 – Get ready to saddle up for an exhilarating journey with “PIPER YULE -a Cowgirl Original TV series,” a captivating new show that brings the life of a young cowgirl to the forefront. This series is centered around Piper Yule, an award-winning fourteen-year-old cowgirl who embodies the spirit of ranching, rodeo, and the cowhorse world.

Set on a fifth-generation family ranch in the picturesque yet rugged hardgrass country of Alberta, the show follows Piper as she navigates the challenges and triumphs of growing up in the heart of cowboy culture. Viewers will join Piper and her family and friends as they experience the thrill of competing in some of North America’s biggest rodeos and cowhorse shows.

Piper showcases her incredible skills as a roman rider, trick rider, and expert in liberty horsemanship. The series will highlight her dedication to her craft, her hard work on the family ranch, and her fierce competitive spirit as she faces off against the top cowgirls in the region.

“PIPER YULE – A Cowgirl Original” is more than just a rodeo show; it’s a heartfelt exploration of life on the ranch, capturing both the exhilaration and the challenges that come with it. Follow Piper’s journey of growth, resilience and passion as she learns valuable life lessons amidst the backdrop of Alberta’s breathtaking landscapes.

Join us in celebrating Piper Yule, a once-in-a-lifetime cowgirl who represents the heart and soul of the ranching community. This series promises to resonate with audiences of all ages, inspiring a new generation of aspiring cowgirls and cowboys to follow their dreams.

Stay tuned on this exciting new series! Air dates scheduled on The Cowboy Channel.

The weekly premiere will be Oct. 15, 7:30 ET on the Cowboy Channel. The show will repeat every Monday at 11:30 pm ET, Tuesdays at 6:30 pm ET and Saturday in the morning, exact time to be determined.

Piper Yule roman rides her team of four horses at the 2023 Canadian Finals Rodeo. The fourteen-year-old cowgirl will have her own show on The Cowboy Channel, premiering Oct. 15. Photo courtesy Covy Moore. 1-Piper-Yule-by-Covy-Moore

Piper Yule carries the Canadian flag while doing the hippodrome at the 2023 Calgary Stampede. A resident of Alberta, she will be featured on The Cowboy Channel, with a TV series showcasing her skills and journey through the rodeo and cowhorse world. Photo by Covy Moore. 2-Piper-Yule-Calgary-Stampede-by-Covy-Moore

Piper Yule does a sliding stop while roman riding at Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days. The Cowboy Channel will feature Yule in a weekly show, premiering Oct. 15. Photo courtesy Covy Moore. 3-Piper-Yule-Cheyenne-Frontier-Days-by-Covy-Moore

–Kelsey Yule