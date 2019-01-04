Pipestone plans Lambing Time Short Course, Bus Tour to be hosted Feb. 8-9

Mark your calendar and plan to attend the 2019 Pipestone Lamb and Wool Program Lambing Time Short Course and Bus Tour which will be held on Feb. 8-9 in Pipestone, Minn. An excellent program is planned and will include touring several sheep operations.

The program starts with Friday evening discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday will begin at 8 a.m. with lambing time management and health topics. The afternoon will be spent touring and viewing two successful sheep operations. The purpose of this short course and bus tour is to help producers recognize and effectively deal with common lambing time problems.

Click Here for more information or contact Angie Houselog at 507-825-6822 or angela.houselog@mnwest.edu.

–American Sheep Industry