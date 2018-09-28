Pitch Perfect? NCBA Contest Seeks Singer for National

DENVER (Sept. 28, 2018) – If you're a singer from the cattle industry who can perform the National Anthem with precision, and if you would like a free trip to the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2019, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association would like to hear from you. The organization is conducting its fifth annual National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook. Any member of NCBA, the American National CattleWomen, the Cattlemen's Beef Board, or their children are eligible to participate in the contest.

This year there is no age limit for entry. Contest winner will perform the Star Spangled Banner at the convention's Opening General Session Jan. 30, as well as the Cowboy Concert Series Friday Night Event Feb. 1. They will receive round trip airfare for two to New Orleans for the convention, a hotel room for four nights, free convention registration for two, plus a pair of boots, pair of jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.

Previous NCBA National Anthem Contest winners are not eligible. Entries are being accepted through Oct. 19, 2018. Top four finalists will be chosen by Oct. 26, 2018, and videos will be posted to the convention website at http://www.convention.beefusa.org. Voting will be open from Nov. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2018 (one vote per person per day). The winner will be announced Dec. 5, 2018.

For more information or to enter, visit http://www.convention.beefusa.org/general-information and hit the "get involved" button.

–NCBA