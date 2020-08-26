Plan should help US tomato growers

Lighthizer promises plan to help Southeast tomato growers

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has promised Southeastern tomato growers that he will address their concerns about surges of Mexican tomatoes under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, TradeVistas reported after USTR held a hearing on the issues.

TradeVistas is published by the Hinrich Foundation, an Asia-based philanthropic organization that works on global trade issues.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service reported today that poor weather conditions during harvest in Sinaloa, the top tomato producing state in Mexico, plus demand and supply chain challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in slightly lower forecasted production and trade in fresh tomatoes.

But FAS added, “spring/summer supplies from central Mexico are expected to meet all demand to the United States for the remainder of the marketing year.”

