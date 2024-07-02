PLC Accepts Rolling Submissions for Research Proposals Bolstering Federal Lands Ranching

WASHINGTON – The Public Lands Council (PLC) today announced a rolling notice of funding availability that accompanies the existing grant funding process for Fiscal Year 2025. This two-track process allows individuals and organizations to submit proposals at any point during the year to be evaluated on an as-received basis. Additionally, PLC will maintain the traditional call for involvement through issuance of Requests for Proposals (RFPs) that address specific PLC needs and objectives throughout the year. Both types of funding availability support partnership and research capacity that address unique needs of federal lands ranchers and the grazing community.

Both RFPs and any rolling submissions must meet PLC’s Guidelines for Distribution and any other associated requirements. More information is available on PLC’s website.

“The collective knowledge of public lands ranchers is immense, and it’s critical we invest in supporting this conventional and historical knowledge with data and peer-reviewed work. Our past investments show that these investments bear fruit. Before the landmark greater sage-grouse study by the University of Idaho, ranchers knew, but didn’t have long-term data to prove that livestock production had supported grouse populations for decades. After ten years of investment, the final study demonstrated that grazing is protective and supportive for grouse populations and wider habitats,” said PLC President Mark Roeber. “Utilizing a rolling submission process for applications of this kind will help streamline the proposal process and provide wider opportunities for people doing good work to seek PLC’s support.”

With more than 22,000 public land ranchers maintaining over 250 million acres of U.S. public land, livestock production and grazing on federal lands contributes to the economic and social sustainability of America’s rural communities. All those interested in submitting a proposal should click here for more information. The proposal form and any additional materials should be submitted via email to kglover@beef.org .

PLC represents public lands ranchers in Washington, D.C. Since 1968, PLC has worked with Congress and the federal land management agencies to maintain a stable business environment in which livestock producers can conserve the West and feed the nation and world. Visit http://www.publiclandscouncil.org to learn more.

