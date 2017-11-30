PLC, NCBA submit their land use plan amendment priorities

WASHINGTON (Nov. 30, 2017) – Today the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen's Beef Association submitted official comments to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in response to the BLM's Notice of Intent to Amend the 2015 Land Use Plan Amendments for the Greater-Sage Grouse. The comments outline key PLC and NCBA priorities for modifications to the 2015 Plan Amendments, which include restoring the ability of states to manage their unique habitats and removing scientifically unsupported restrictions on livestock grazing.

"The 2015 Land Use Plan Amendments disregarded successful, ongoing state management and imposed one-size-fits-all standards that are proving to be as detrimental to the bird as they are to local economies," said Ethan Lane, executive director of the Public Lands Council and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association federal lands. "We are encouraged by the possibility that this process will ensure that conservation efforts are focused on the real threats, like fire, invasive weeds, and development, instead of beneficial grazing operations. Ranchers have an important role to play as environmental stewards, and we look forward to working with the Department of Interior to address the deficiencies in the 2015 Land Use Plan Amendments."

–NCBA