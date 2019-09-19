PLC rep talks to Assoc of Nat Grasslands members

Several speakers updated members of the Association of National Grasslands on issues affecting them at their annual meeting, held in Lemmon, South Dakota, Sept. 18-19, 2019.

A representative of the South Dakota School and public Lands office spoke with the group, as well as Elizabeth Howard, a federal lands attorney who works with an Oregon-based law firm.

Howard shared information about the regulatory differences between the National Grasslands and the U.S. Forest Service, and has done extensive research on how the National Grasslands was established.

Tanner Beymer with the Public Lands Council addressed members after the prime rib dinner. Beymer said the biggest issue for his office at the moment is the Endangered Species Act updates. A group of anti-grazing groups has already filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of California in an effort to halt the regulation updates scheduled to go into effect Sept. 26, 2019.

More litigation is expected on this front, he said. He expects they will call for temporary restraining orders or injunctions, in order to prevent the Department of Interior from implementing the updates.

Beymer also said that the White House Council on Environmental Quality is expected to soon announce updated rules regarding the enforcement of the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.

The updates are expected to streamline processes, eliminate redundancies and help make the NEPA process run more smoothly, he believes. The Council on Environmental Quality is essentially the “NEPA agency,” he explains, and their changes will “trickle down” to all other affected federal agencies including the BLM, USFS, etc

Beymer also spoke with ANG members about the ways with which the PLC interacts with the administration and Congress on a regular basis, using social media as a key method of keeping updated on breaking news.