Pledge Your Heart to 4-H on Giving Hearts Day

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation is participating in the 2020 Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour online fundraising event on Thursday, Feb. 13, that benefits nonprofit organizations in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation is a nonprofit organization that secures and manages financial resources to support and expand North Dakota’s 4-H programs and educational opportunities in areas such healthful living, engineering and technology, animal and plant sciences, environmental and earth sciences, communication and leadership.

“Your donation will help 4-H members across North Dakota to build confidence, creativity and curiosity through hands-on learning,” foundation manager Penny Dale says. “Being involved in 4-H helps them to become better leaders and learners, and develop the resiliency to thrive today and tomorrow.”

This is one of the few large fundraisers that solicit donations to support numerous 4-H programs, including extended educational experiences at the state and national level.

Research shows that youth who participate in 4-H do better in school, and they are four times more likely to contribute to their communities and two times more likely to make more healthful choices.

The first $8,250 raised for the North Dakota 4-H Foundation this year will be matched by seven donors: Great River Energy, Jim Kirkeide Memorial, Peterson Farms Seed, David and Julie Hassebroek, Proseed – Keith and Cathy Peltier, Eric and Suzanne Lahlum, and Greg and Lynae Lardy. The foundation’s goal is to raise $30,000.

Go to https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/27 to support the North Dakota 4-H Foundation on Giving Hearts Day.

Giving Hearts Day has raised more than $70 million since the first event in 2008. One hundred percent of the money goes to the participating charities.

–NDSU Extension