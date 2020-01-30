Pledge Your Heart to 4-H on Giving Hearts Day | TSLN.com

Pledge Your Heart to 4-H on Giving Hearts Day

News | January 30, 2020

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation is participating in the 2020 Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour online fundraising event on Thursday, Feb. 13, that benefits nonprofit organizations in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation is a nonprofit organization that secures and manages financial resources to support and expand North Dakota’s 4-H programs and educational opportunities in areas such healthful living, engineering and technology, animal and plant sciences, environmental and earth sciences, communication and leadership.

“Your donation will help 4-H members across North Dakota to build confidence, creativity and curiosity through hands-on learning,” foundation manager Penny Dale says. “Being involved in 4-H helps them to become better leaders and learners, and develop the resiliency to thrive today and tomorrow.”

This is one of the few large fundraisers that solicit donations to support numerous 4-H programs, including extended educational experiences at the state and national level.

Research shows that youth who participate in 4-H do better in school, and they are four times more likely to contribute to their communities and two times more likely to make more healthful choices.

The first $8,250 raised for the North Dakota 4-H Foundation this year will be matched by seven donors: Great River Energy, Jim Kirkeide Memorial, Peterson Farms Seed, David and Julie Hassebroek, Proseed – Keith and Cathy Peltier, Eric and Suzanne Lahlum, and Greg and Lynae Lardy. The foundation’s goal is to raise $30,000.

Go to https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/27 to support the North Dakota 4-H Foundation on Giving Hearts Day.

Giving Hearts Day has raised more than $70 million since the first event in 2008. One hundred percent of the money goes to the participating charities.

–NDSU Extension

News

January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

January 30, 2020

January 9, 2020

January 1, 2020

See more