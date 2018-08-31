Polaris again will sponsor Young Farmers and Ranchers competition

The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Committee is thrilled that for the fourth year, Montana Polaris is the sponsor of the YF&R Discussion Meet, awarding a Ranger® Side by Side UTV to the winner of that competition. The Discussion Meet, which is open to Farm Bureau members age 18-35, is meant to simulate a committee meeting with ideas discussed and solutions developed. The MFBF YF&R Discussion Meet will take place Thursday, November 8 during the MFBF Annual Convention in Billings.

"What I'd especially like to point out is that this Polaris Ranger is donated by participating Montana Polaris dealers. It's not the corporate office just writing a check," said MFBF YF&R Chair Gil Gasper. "This is from the Montana dealers who believe enough in this program to provide this amazing prize. These are the dealers who know their customers. It's truly a local collaboration, and our MFBF YF&R Committee really appreciates that."

Gasper, who won the Discussion Meet in 2016, keeps his Polaris Side-by-Side busy. "We used it every single day whether it's for our meat shop and when we're fixing fence or moving cows—

really everything. It's allowed us to put less miles on our trucks, yet it is like having another pickup. We have a lot of creek bottoms and the Ranger allows us travel across those and all around the ranch. It really is a God send."

Sophi Davis won the 2017 Discussion Meet and was awarded a Polaris Ranger. "We've been driving it all the time on the ranch," she said. "We used it all winter, and it was very helpful during calving season. It's our go-to vehicle for putting out salt and mineral and for bringing the horses in from the pasture."

Davis credits the Discussion Meet for increasing one's understanding of agricultural topics. "It provided me with a great opportunity to research different topics and made me more aware of where I stand on agricultural issues."

Recommended Stories For You

Not only will the winner of the Montana Discussion Meet receive a Polaris, but an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the national Discussion Meet New Orleans, LA in January.

Thanks to these participating Polaris dealers for supporting our Young Farmers and Ranchers: Gallatin Recreation, Helena Cycle, Sports City Cyclery, Yellowstone Polaris, Beaverhead Motors, Riverside Marine & Cycle, Montana Power Products, Jesco Marine, Kurt's Polaris, Redline Sport and Lewistown Honda & Polaris. For details visit http://www.mfbf.org. Be sure to stop by their dealerships to say thank you for supporting the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers, and check out their inventory.

For more information on the 2018 MFBF YF&R Discussion Meet and to view the 2018 Discussion Meet questions, visit http://www.mfbf.org/programs/young-farmers-ranchers or contact Sue Ann Streufert, 406-587-3153, sueanns@mfbf.org.

–Montana Farm Bureau