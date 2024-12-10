Politico: Dems make farm bill proposal



Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, have made an offer of additions to the one-year farm bill extension, but Republicans have not agreed to it, Politico reported.

Politico said the offer includes:

• $5.31 billion for commodity farmers hit by economic losses

• $1.04 billion to boost crop insurance and $950 million to support specialty crop producers via ad hoc assistance.

• Incorporating roughly $14 billion in remaining climate-smart agriculture funding from the Inflation Reduction Act into the farm bill baseline, but keeping strict climate parameters.

• Funding so-called farm bill “orphan” USDA programs that will otherwise run out of money.

• Establishing $15 million per year in mandatory funding for USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production.

-The Hagstrom Report