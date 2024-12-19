Popham and Chase Recognized at South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association’s Convention

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) awarded the Cattlemen of the Year and Friend of SDCA awards at the Cattlemen’s Banquet during the 76th Annual Convention and Trade Show in Pierre.

The Cattleman of the Year award recognizes a member of SDCA, who is active in the association or their affiliate, who demonstrates leadership withing the beef industry. Chance Popham of Hayti was awarded the 2024 Cattlemen of the Year award.

“Chance has been a committed member of the Clark-Hamlin Cattlemen’s Affiliate and has been a driving force in fostering growth within the affiliate,” said Craig Bieber, Vice President of the SDCA. “Beyond his contributions to SDCA and the industry, he manages a successful cow/calf and feedlot.”

The Friend of SDCA award recognizes an advocate for agriculture that may be a business, organization, media personality, or industry leader that has promoted agriculture, SDCA, or local Cattlemen’s affiliates. Roger Chase of Huron was awarded the 2024 Friend of SDCA award.

“Roger is a passionate advocate for agriculture – on his farm, within his community, and in Pierre during his tenure with the South Dakota legislature, where he served as Chairman of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee,” said Taya Runyan, Executive Director of the SDCA. “His support of the SDCA and his local Central Cattlemen’s Affiliate has been invaluable. We are thankful for his dedication and commitment to the industry.”

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is a grassroots policy organization representing cattle producers across South Dakota who have an interest in promoting the beef industry and protecting the interest of cattlemen. For more information about SDCA, the Cattlemen of the Year, or Friend of SDCA, please visit sdcattlemen.org or contact Lorrin Naasz.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association