Pork Board promotes Newman to CEO

The Des Moines-based National Pork Board (NPB), which runs the national pork checkoff, has named David Newman the organization’s CEO.Newman, who most recently served as NPB’s senior vice president of market growth, joined the organization full-time in June 2023 and began his new duties on Monday.

Newman was previously a member of the NPB board of directors, serving as the board’s president for two terms in 2020 and 2021.

He has also served as a member of the U.S. Meat Export Federation executive committee.Newman received a doctorate in meat and animal science from North Dakota State University. He was also a faculty member at NDSU and later at Arkansas State University, serving as a leader in meat science programs and swine research, where he focused his academic work on meat quality.

Along with his family, Newman owns and operates Newman Family Farms based in Myrtle, Mo.

Newman succeeds Bill Even, who stepped down as the NPB’s CEO on May 1 to serve as commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development in the administration of South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden, a Republican. Even is a former South Dakota agriculture commissioner.

–The Hagstrom Report