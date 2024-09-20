Ports to Plains: Two lane north-south highway

What began in the mid 90s is slowly coming to fruition as the Ports to Plains Alliance completes at least one stretch of four-lane highway every year. Most recently, North Dakota and Montana have been dealing with a lot of construction crews as the Alliance works to make the connection between our North and South borders more efficient.

Linking Canada to Mexico is no easy task but it’s high priority for a country thriving in both the oil and agricultural industry. Easier access to imports and exports to these neighbors could be key in creating a more stable economy well into the future. The main barrier to accomplishing this feat was, and still is, an interstate highway system robust enough to support the heavy traffic of this endeavor.

“Part of the issue comes down to safety, these heavy trucks are big and they need a lot of room to get down the road,” said Brad Bekkedahl who is the secretary of the Ports to Plains Alliance as well as a North Dakota State Senator and City Commissioner for Williston, North Dakota.

This project is no small feat, spanning more than 2,300 miles from one side of the country to the other. Passing through North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas takes a lot of coordination and cooperation from each state’s Department of Transportation (DOT).

“There are very few places where we are having to cut new highways, for the most part we’re expanding what already exists,” Bekkedahl said. “This corridor progressed forward because it isn’t meant to be detrimental to the current landscape of our country. The goal is to build these roads efficiently to make an interstate highway system suitable for moving product across the country.”

Two-lane highways already exist for most of the proposed route. Construction crews are building what Bekkedahl called a highway twin for the existing two lanes to create four lanes separated by a wide, ditch-like median.

Slow, Consistent Progress

Like any project, creating a four-lane corridor from one border to the next isn’t linear. Financing this sizable project is its own feat. A recently completed 13-mile segment in North Dakota cost $75 million to illustrate how expensive, but necessary, this project is for the Alliance. It will literally and figuratively take an act of Congress to fund this project.

“Each state Department of Transportation has been submitting grants to the federal government to get the project done,” Bekkedahl said. “The idea of creating a bond for the project has also been thrown around to get funding and then pay it off over the next 20 years or so. We’ve done that in the past and it worked well. It actually saved us money in the long run because we avoided the inflation factors.”

North Dakota is responsible for roughly 200 miles. The Buffalo State continues to make slow but consistent progress just like their counterparts in South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado. Texas has made the most progress as the funding for their segments has come from their booming oil industry. Beginning in Laredo, Texas, and running through Del Rio, San Angelo, Lubbock, Amarillo and Dalhart, this stretch alone accounts for almost 1,000 miles of the interstate highway system.

“Congress has already designated the stretch in Texas as Interstate 27 which runs from Mexico through Texas and into the Oklahoma panhandle,” Bekkedahl said.

With almost 50 percent of the project complete to date, Bekkedahl expects North Dakota to finish up their portion by 2030. South Dakota has already completed 150 of their 200 miles, which means they’ll likely finish up in the next couple of years.

Opposition to the corridor has been low mostly likely because it’s hyper-focused on expanding existing highways rather than cutting entirely new ones.

“Other than the general frustration with on-going road construction, the only opposition I know about pertains to the construction going through a very small corner of Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” Bekkedahl said. “It’s less than half a mile going through the very corner of the park but some people from out of state are, naturally, opposed to it.”

Minimizing their disruption to the land has been one of the Alliance’s goals from the very beginning. They’ve successfully stuck to that goal with each new segment completed.

“We’re excited to continue watching the corridor develop and hope to have a safe and efficient form of transportation for all the energy and ag products we have in the central United States,” Bekkedahl said.

Some might say the northern states have the hardest stretches of highway to work on thanks to the unforgiving terrain. Regardless, entire states and those around them will surely benefit from the improved roadways leading to the National Park and Mount Rushmore.