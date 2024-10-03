Ports, union reach deal to suspend strike

The International Longshoremen’s Association and the U.S. Maritime Alliance reached a deal Oct. 3, 2024, to suspend a three-day strike, giving themselves until January 15 to negotiate a new contract, the Associated Press reported.

According to news reports, the striking dockworkers are to go back to work immediately at East and Gulf coast ports and shipping companies. represented by the Maritime Alliance.

The union and the U.S. Maritime Alliance issued a joint statement saying they had reached a tentative agreement on wages.In a statement, President Biden said, “I want to applaud the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance for coming together to reopen the East Coast and Gulf ports.”

“Today’s tentative agreement on a record wage and an extension of the collective bargaining process represents critical progress towards a strong contract,” Biden said.

“I congratulate the dockworkers from the ILA, who deserve a strong contract after sacrificing so much to keep our ports open during the pandemic. And I applaud the port operators and carriers who are members of the US Maritime Alliance for working hard and putting a strong offer on the table.

“I want to thank the union workers, the carriers, and the port operators for acting patriotically to reopen our ports and ensure the availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene recovery and rebuilding. Collective bargaining works, and it is critical to building a stronger economy from the middle out and the bottom up.”

–Hagstrom Report