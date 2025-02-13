Poss Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2025



Location: At the ranch – Scotia, NE



Auctioneers: Greg Goggins and Wes Tiemann



Averages

77 Older Bulls averaged $12,886

166 Yearling Bulls averaged $10,423

What a day for Poss Angus! The Poss family brought their largest offering in program history, and was matched with their largest crowd in history. There was high demand for Angus genetics with a Poss prefix on February 7th. Some of the nation’s most reputable registered and commercial breeders were in attendance, in addition to many of the top semen companies. Congratulations to everyone involved at Poss Angus on an outstanding sale.



Top Lots

Lot 114 – $150,000. Poss Gable 4122; DOB: 2/3/24; Sire: Schiefelbein Gable 311; MGS: Baldridge Compass C041. Sold to Select Sires Inc of Plain City, OH.



Lot 1 – $125,000. Poss Winchester 3913; DOB: 8/6/23; Sire: Poss Winchester; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. Sold to Grimmius Cattle Co of Hanford, CA.



Lot 27 – $60,000. Poss Reputation; DOB: 8/10/23; Sire: Poss Remington; MGS: Connealy Long Range. Sold to ST Genetics of Navasota, TX.



Lot 80 – $31,000. Poss Deadwood 4627; DOB: 1/17/24; Sire: Poss Deadwood; MGS: Connealy Long Range. Sold to Abernathy Ranches of Lander, WY and Ernie Fischer of Lander, WY.



Lot 150 – $30,000. Poss Armstrong 4531; DOB: 1/30/24; Sire: S Armstrong; MGS: GAR Sunrise. Sold to Flying U Angus Ranch of Powell Butte, OR and Huwa Cattle Co of Roggen, CO.



Lot 100 – $30,000. Poss Paramount; DOB: 1/9/24; Sire: Pine View Premium; MGS: Connealy Clarity. Sold to Tripp Farms of Searcy, AR.



Lot 59 – $25,000. Poss Ratified 4557; DOB: 2/20/24; Sire: Poss Ratified; MGS: GB Fireball 672. Sold to Alta Genetics of Baraboo, WI.



Lot 45 – $25,000. Poss Pendleton 4521; DOB: 1/27/24; Sire: Poss Pendleton; MGS: Poss Easy Impact 0119. Sold to Pleasant Hill Farms of Rockfield, KY.



Lot 40 – $23,500. Poss Pendleton 4640; DOB: 1/24/24; Sire: Poss Pendleton; MGS: Connealy Clarity. Sold to Hoffman Ranch of Thedford, NE, Callahan Cattle Co of Edmond, OK, and Genex Beef of Shawano, WI.



Lot 53 – $21,000. Poss Ratified 3714; DOB: 8/3/23; Sire: Poss Ratified; MGS: Ellingson Rangeland. Sold to Hunt Angus of Milburn, NE.



Lot 176 – $21,000. Poss Valley 3745; DOB: 8/18/23; Sire: Poss Valley; MGS: Poss Maverick. Sold to Rooney Angus Ranch of Chippewa Falls, WI.



Lot 28 – $20,500. Poss Remington 3905; DOB: 8/3/23; Sire: Poss Remington; MGS: Connealy Long Range. Sold to Metzner Cattle Co of Osceola, NE.





Danny Poss thanks everyone for attending their 2025 bull sale. c38b132f02e1-Poss__25_photo_11