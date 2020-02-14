Poss Angus

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2020

Location: At the ranch, Scotia, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

21 Older Angus Bulls – $4,833

136 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,161

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 at $140,000 was Poss Rawhide, DOB: 2/11/19; Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Poss Easy Impact 0119. He sold to ST Genetics of Navasota, TX.

Lot 6 at $22,000 was Poss Wrangler, DOB: 2/8/19; Sired By Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Power Play. He sold to Alta Genetics of Watertown, WI.

Lot 2 at $18,500 was Poss Maverick 9504, DOB: 2/8/19; Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Poss Easy Impact 0119. He sold to Juan Moreno Navasota, TX.

Lot 14 at $15,000 was Poss Maverick 9212, DOB: 3/5/19; Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Capitalist 028. He sold to Juan Moreno Navasota, TX.

Lot 7 at $11,500 was Poss Maverick 9515, DOB: 2/12/19; Sired by Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Power Play. He sold to Nathan Palm Estelline, SD.