Potts named president and CEO of North American Meat Institute

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) on Wednesday named Julie Anna Pott as its next president and CEO effective September 24.

Potts succeeds retiring NAMI President and CEO Barry Carpenter.

Since 2011 as the executive vice president and treasurer of the American Farm Bureau Federation, Potts has essentially run the nation's largest farm organization.

Potts served as Farm Bureau general counsel from 2004 to 2009, but she left the organization to serve as the chief counsel of the Senate Agriculture Committee when Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., served as chairman of the committee. When Lincoln was not reelected, Potts returned to Farm Bureau.

Earlier in her career, Potts was an associate in the environmental law groups of the Washington, D.C., law firms Mayer Brown, LLP, and Sonnenschein, Nath & Rosenthal. She also clerked for U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Facciola in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 1997-1998.

Potts earned her law degree at The George Washington University Law School in Washington, and her bachelor of arts in English at Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. She is a trustee of The Pennsylvania State University and chair of the American Enterprise Agriculture Sector Committee at the Smithsonian American History Museum.

"Julie Anna Potts' deep legal, legislative and association experience and her passion for agriculture will serve the Institute and its members well as we embark on the next chapter in our Institute's history," said Meat Institute Chair John Vatri, vice president of operations at Cardinal Meat Specialists Limited.

"We look forward to having her join our historic Institute and our meat industry family and we are confident that her skills and experience will help us continue to serve our members' needs."

NAMI represents packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products who account for more than 95 percent of U.S. output of these products and provides regulatory, scientific, legislative, public relations and educational services to member companies.

The organization formed in 2015 from the merger of the American Meat Institute, which had long represented the largest meat packing companies in the country, and the North American Meat Association, which was based in San Francisco and represented smaller packers.

Before the merger, the American Meat Institute was headed for many years by J. Patrick Boyle.

The much smaller North American Meat Association was headed by Carpenter, who had joined NAMA in 2013 following his retirement after 37 years from the Agriculture Department, where he headed the Agricultural Marketing Service's Livestock and Seed Division. Before Carpenter, NAMA was headed by Rosemary Mucklow from 1982 to 2007.

–The Hagstrom Report