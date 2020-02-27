Powder River Angus 26th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2020

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Mark McNamee

Averages:

120 Bulls – $5,075

“Bulls Born and Raised Where Corn Don’t Grow!” Neal and Amanda Sorenson along with family offered a large volume of powerful bulls to the buyers in the seats at Buffalo Livestock Auction on Feb. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, Wyoming. The Sorenson family has a long history of offering fertile and structurally sound cattle along with a large selection of calving ease bulls. Congratulations on a great sale!

LOT 2, at $15,000, PRA Foundation 9177, DOB 2/22/19, S Foundation 514 x PRA x Game Day 878 3196, Sold to Josh Moore, Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 11 at $13,000, PRA Capitalist 9261, DOB 3/4/19, WEBO Capitalist 707 x PRA Pride Identity 6195, Sold to Amy Miller, Wheatland, Wyoming.

Lot 8 at $12,500, PRA Tundra 9186, DOB 2/23/19, Bushs Tundra 602 x PRA Dash 878 329, Sold to E.B. Ranch, Broadus, Montana.

Lot 25 at $10,000, PRA Bankroll 9303, DOB 3/7/2020, Barstow Bankroll B73 x PRA Motive Super X 529, Sold to E.B. Ranch.

Lot 1 at $9,500, PRA Bankroll 9290, DOB 3/6/19, Barstow Bankroll B73 x PRA Game Day Nebraska 5347, Sold to E.B. Ranch.