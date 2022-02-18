Powder River Angus ‘Bulls Born and Raised Where Corn Don’t Grow!’ Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2022

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction- Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Mark McNamee

Averages:

105 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,877

Powder River Angus ‘Bulls Born and Raised Where Corn Don’t Grow!’ hosted their annual production sale Feb. 11, 2022 at Buffalo Livestock Auction-Buffalo, Wyoming. Neal and Amanda Sorenson, along with family, have built a reputation for offering their customers genetics that are geared towards the female! Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 4 at $29,000, PRA BULLDOGGER 1197, DOB 3/2/21, U-2 COALITION 206C x KOUPAL JUNEAU 797, Sold to Paint Rock Angus, Hyattville, Wyoming.

Lot 16 at $14,500, PRA SUBSTANTIAL 1123, DOB 2/23/21, MOHNEN SUBSTANTIAL 272 x HF TIGER 5T, Sold to EB Ranch, Broadus, Montana.

Lot 5 at $13,750, PRA CRACKERJACK 124, DOB 1/29/21, MUSGRAVE CRACKERJACK x S FOUNDATION 514, Sold to EB Ranch, Broadus, Montana.

Lot 12 at $13,750, PRA BLACK MASS 1225, DOB 3/5/21, B BAR BLACK MASS 0849 x LAR ALLIANCE 593Y, Sold to Palzkill Farms, Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

Lot 2 at $13,500, PRA EFFECTIVE 141, DOB 1/31/21, SCHIEFELBEIN EFFECTIVE 61 x PRA CASH 5133, Sold to EB Ranch, Broadus, Montana.

Customers visit at the Powder River Angus sale.

