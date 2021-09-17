Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Assoc. 44th Annual Horse Sale & Show.
Date: Sept. 5, 2021
Location: Broadus Montana at the Fair Grounds
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Jeff Long
Pedigrees: John E Johnson
TSLN Reps: Matt Wznick, Dan Piroutek, Scott Dirk
Averages:
35 Weanling Stud Colts – $1,550
26 Weanling Filly Colts – $1,850
14 Yearling Geldings – $2,800
5 Yearling Fillies – $,3180
21 Ride Horses – $8,566
It was a beautiful fall day for the 44th Annual PRQHBA Horse Sale in Broadus, Montana. There were many repeat buyers and new faces in the crowd for the high-quality offering of weanling colts, yearlings, and ride horses. Along with the sale PRQHBA proudly hosts an AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show and Performance Yearling Futurity. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 27: $16,000, BBC CHICKEE, 2015 Bay Gelding, Consigned by Rod and Corrine Schaffer
Lot 47: $16,000, SHININLIKEADIAMOND, 2018 Bay Mare, Consigned by RaeAnn Svedberg.
Lot 75: $,4500, BROTHER GOT GUNS, 2020 AQHA Sorrel Gelding, Consigned by Chris Bode
Lot 1x: $6,000, LENA MARGARITA, 2020 Bay Mare, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses.
Lot 20x: $4,000, NICS SMOKEN CD, 2021 AQHA Sorrel Stallion, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses
Lot 70: $4,000, ROCKIN T BIRD, 2021 AQHA Palomino Mare & Lot 110, $4,000, NITROS GOLDEN CD, 2021 AQHA Palomino Mare, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses.
Date: Sept. 5, 2021