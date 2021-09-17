 Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Assoc. 44th Annual Horse Sale & Show. | TSLN.com
Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Assoc. 44th Annual Horse Sale & Show.

News News |

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Location: Broadus Montana at the Fair Grounds

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Jeff Long

Pedigrees: John E Johnson

TSLN Reps: Matt Wznick, Dan Piroutek, Scott Dirk

Averages:

35 Weanling Stud Colts – $1,550

26 Weanling Filly Colts – $1,850

14 Yearling Geldings – $2,800

5 Yearling Fillies – $,3180

21 Ride Horses – $8,566

It was a beautiful fall day for the 44th Annual PRQHBA Horse Sale in Broadus, Montana. There were many repeat buyers and new faces in the crowd for the high-quality offering of weanling colts, yearlings, and ride horses. Along with the sale PRQHBA proudly hosts an AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show and Performance Yearling Futurity. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 27: $16,000, BBC CHICKEE, 2015 Bay Gelding, Consigned by Rod and Corrine Schaffer

Lot 47: $16,000, SHININLIKEADIAMOND, 2018 Bay Mare, Consigned by RaeAnn Svedberg.

Lot 75: $,4500, BROTHER GOT GUNS, 2020 AQHA Sorrel Gelding, Consigned by Chris Bode

Lot 1x: $6,000, LENA MARGARITA, 2020 Bay Mare, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses.

Lot 20x: $4,000, NICS SMOKEN CD, 2021 AQHA Sorrel Stallion, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses

Lot 70: $4,000, ROCKIN T BIRD, 2021 AQHA Palomino Mare & Lot 110, $4,000, NITROS GOLDEN CD, 2021 AQHA Palomino Mare, Consigned by Davis Quarter Horses.

Jim Wilson, Alzada, Montana and Jack McNamee, Miles City, Montana visit prior to the start of the sale.

 

