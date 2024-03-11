Powered by Beef, Bingham Woman Runs Marathons in all 50 States

Jacki Musgraves, Bingham, runs in Hawaii. This race completed her goal of running a marathon in all 50 states. nebc

Part of Musgraves’ racing gear are her “Team Beef” jerseys. nebc2

Kearney, NE (March 11, 2024) – If you frequently drive Highway 2 between Hyannis and Alliance, chances are you have seen Jacki Musgraves out pounding the pavement running, preparing for her next race. Musgraves, of Bingham, Nebraska, is a long-time research technologist at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, and recently accomplished her long worked-for goal of running a marathon in all 50 states.

“There is a 50 states marathon club you can join after you’ve ran in 10 states,” explained Musgraves. “I didn’t really have a timeframe, but I thought it would be a neat lifelong goal and way to see the country.”

Musgraves said that after having her two sons, walking, and eventually running was a way she was able to get in better physical shape. Her start to racing through all 50 states began in South Dakota at Mount Rushmore in 2006. It recently concluded in January when she crossed the finish line in Maui, Hawaii, with a crowd to cheer her on.

“Of course, everybody said when you go to Hawaii, I’ll go along,” said Musgraves. “It’s always great to have a support crew. We had my whole family and some friends for a group of about 15 people there.”

An identifiable part of Musgraves running gear is her “Team Beef” jersey that she wears at her races. She says that she started wearing it in 2010 while running the Boston Marathon and has continued ever since.

“I’ve had almost entirely positive interactions with people while wearing the Team Beef jersey,” said Musgraves. “It’s a great way to combine two of the things I believe in strongly and be able to do a little bit of promotion for beef.”

When it comes to refueling after a race, Musgraves says she likes to use beef as a tool to help with recovery because of its great source of protein, zinc, and iron. Musgraves added that her jersey and knowledge of beef are an interesting conversation starter with other runners too.

“It’s got this big steak on the back,” said Musgraves of the jersey. “They’re (runners) are like where can I get one of those? I tell them to follow me to the steakhouse after the race.”

Next on Musgraves’ race docket is a 12-hour continual race in Kansas in April. For anyone interested in running, Musgraves advises starting with short runs and building up to the longer distance races.

For more information and to learn more about the Nebraska Beef Council, visit http://www.nebeef.org . -Nebraska Beef Council