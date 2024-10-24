PRCA announces 2024 Award Nominations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Each year, the PRCA expresses its gratitude for rodeo personnel at the annual PRCA Awards Banquet before the start of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.



The final online ballot process will be open Oct. 28-31 for applicable voting PRCA members.



The winners for each category will be announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. (PT), Dec. 4.



The following men, women, and committees are the top-5 nominees:



Small Rodeo of the Year

Sterling, Colo.

Queen Creek, Ariz.

Goliad, Texas

Woodstown Pilesgrove, N.J.

Yuma, Colo.



Medium Rodeo of the Year

Eagle, Colo.

Weatherford, Texas

Homestead, Fla.

Belle Fourche, S.D.

Blackfoot, Idaho



Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Fort Worth, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Nampa, Idaho

Houston, Texas

Rapid City, S.D.



Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Pendleton, Ore.

Reno, Nev.

Deadwood, S.D.

Sikeston, Mo.



Announcer of the Year

Anthony Lucia

Garrett Yerigan

Will Rasmussen

Wayne Brooks

Bob Tallman



Stock Contracting Firm of Year

Frontier Rodeo

Smith Pro Rodeos

Beutler & Son Rodeo

Pete Carr Pro Rodeo

Powder River Rodeo



Photographer of the Year

Click Thompson

Clay Guardipee

Roseanna Sales

Hailey Rae

Fernando Sam-Sin



Music Director of the Year

Joshua Hilton

Bradley Narducci

Austin Lopeman

Jill Franzen Loden

Benje Bendele



Clown/Barrelman of the Year

John Harrison

J.J. Harrison

Matt Merritt

Justin Rumford

Dusty Myers



Comedy Act of the Year

John Harrison

Justin Rumford

Matt Merritt

Matthew Tarr

Cody Sosebee



Dress Act of the Year

Bobby Kerr

Rider and Bethany Kiesner

Haley Proctor and Madison MacDonald

Tomas Garcilazo

Dusti Crain Dickerson and Justin Dickerson



Pickup Man of the Year

Matt Twitchell

Shawn Calhoun

Taos Muncy

Bobby Marriott

Tyler Kraft



Bullfighter of the Year

Cody Webster

Dusty Tuckness

Nathan Jestes

Cody Emerson

Noah Krepps



Secretary of the Year

Eva Chadwick

Sandy Gwatney

Sunni Deb Backstrom

Shawna Ray

Amanda Sanders



Timer of the Year

Molly Jane Twitchell

Shawna Ray

Kim Sutton

Courtney Morehead

Sandy Gwatney

