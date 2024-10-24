PRCA announces 2024 Award Nominations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Each year, the PRCA expresses its gratitude for rodeo personnel at the annual PRCA Awards Banquet before the start of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.
The final online ballot process will be open Oct. 28-31 for applicable voting PRCA members.
The winners for each category will be announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. (PT), Dec. 4.
The following men, women, and committees are the top-5 nominees:
Small Rodeo of the Year
Sterling, Colo.
Queen Creek, Ariz.
Goliad, Texas
Woodstown Pilesgrove, N.J.
Yuma, Colo.
Medium Rodeo of the Year
Eagle, Colo.
Weatherford, Texas
Homestead, Fla.
Belle Fourche, S.D.
Blackfoot, Idaho
Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year
Fort Worth, Texas
San Antonio, Texas
Nampa, Idaho
Houston, Texas
Rapid City, S.D.
Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year
Cheyenne, Wyo.
Pendleton, Ore.
Reno, Nev.
Deadwood, S.D.
Sikeston, Mo.
Announcer of the Year
Anthony Lucia
Garrett Yerigan
Will Rasmussen
Wayne Brooks
Bob Tallman
Stock Contracting Firm of Year
Frontier Rodeo
Smith Pro Rodeos
Beutler & Son Rodeo
Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
Powder River Rodeo
Photographer of the Year
Click Thompson
Clay Guardipee
Roseanna Sales
Hailey Rae
Fernando Sam-Sin
Music Director of the Year
Joshua Hilton
Bradley Narducci
Austin Lopeman
Jill Franzen Loden
Benje Bendele
Clown/Barrelman of the Year
John Harrison
J.J. Harrison
Matt Merritt
Justin Rumford
Dusty Myers
Comedy Act of the Year
John Harrison
Justin Rumford
Matt Merritt
Matthew Tarr
Cody Sosebee
Dress Act of the Year
Bobby Kerr
Rider and Bethany Kiesner
Haley Proctor and Madison MacDonald
Tomas Garcilazo
Dusti Crain Dickerson and Justin Dickerson
Pickup Man of the Year
Matt Twitchell
Shawn Calhoun
Taos Muncy
Bobby Marriott
Tyler Kraft
Bullfighter of the Year
Cody Webster
Dusty Tuckness
Nathan Jestes
Cody Emerson
Noah Krepps
Secretary of the Year
Eva Chadwick
Sandy Gwatney
Sunni Deb Backstrom
Shawna Ray
Amanda Sanders
Timer of the Year
Molly Jane Twitchell
Shawna Ray
Kim Sutton
Courtney Morehead
Sandy Gwatney
–PRCA