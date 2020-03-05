PRCA, Calgary Stampede form new partnership

CALGARY, Alberta – The Calgary Stampede and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association are pleased to announce a new partnership aimed at supporting the ongoing growth of the sport of rodeo in North America.

“Forming this partnership with the PRCA allows for greater collaboration and the chance for the Calgary Stampede to be more actively involved in future developments within the sport of rodeo,” said Paul Rosenberg, Chief Operating Officer of the Calgary Stampede. “It also guarantees we’ll continue to attract the world’s best competitors and stock to Calgary for 10 remarkable days of rodeo in July.”

Through this exciting new partnership, prize money won at the Calgary Stampede by PRCA athletes will count toward qualifying for a coveted spot at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the season-ending championship for the PRCA, and further guarantees that the best competitors in the world will be competing in the Stampede’s one-of-a-kind rodeo format.

“We are incredibly excited by this partnership with the Calgary Stampede and what it means to our membership,” said George Taylor, CEO of the PRCA. “The Stampede is one of the quintessential rodeos in North America, and now it will help PRORODEO cowboys as they chase their dreams of a gold buckle. The PRCA offers the best cowboys the chance to compete at the best rodeos, and the Stampede is helping further that reality.”

The Calgary Stampede Rodeo will continue to invite competitors through a qualification process that allows all competitors at the top of their game to receive a much sought-after Stampede spot. All of the invited athletes must have a PRCA membership. As part of this new agreement, the Calgary Stampede Rodeo will also be broadcast live daily to more than 42 million homes in the United States on The Cowboy Channel, a western and rodeo lifestyle cable and satellite network.

Expect to see the best-of-the-best compete at the 2020 Calgary Stampede July 3-12. For more information, visit calgarystampede.com.

About the PRCA

The PRCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is recognized as the unsurpassed leader in sanctioning the sport of professional rodeo. The PRCA’s mission is to unify membership in providing an innovative fan experience, to grow the sport of professional rodeo and provide new expanded opportunities for our membership and sponsors. Since 1986, the PRCA has paid out more than $1 billion in prize money to its contestants. The PRCA offers the best cowboys and the best rodeos; delivering the best fan experience while positively impacting our communities and embracing the spirit of the West. A membership-based organization, the PRCA sanctioned 732 events in 2019, and there are more than 40 million rodeo fans in the U.S.

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the West. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together, we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

–PRCA