PRCA For The Record: North Platte

Good things are worth waiting for, and that rings true for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, Neb., which is scheduled for Aug. 5-8 after originally being set for mid-June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another good thing that was worth waiting for came in 2019 when bareback rider Austin Foss broke the 22-year-old North Platte record that was shared by four cowboys. In 1997, Ken Lensegrav set North Platte’s previous record of 88 points which was matched by Kelly Timberman (2004), Tom McFarland (2012) and Steven Peebles (2013).

Foss combined with Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Foxy Lady to post an 89-point ride, setting a North Platte record and collecting $2,233, which helped the Oregon cowboy qualify for the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Foss, 28, has qualified for the NFR four times (2013-15, 2019) and has won more than $779,074 since his rookie year in 2012.

Since 1953, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo has hosted some of the PRCA’s biggest competitors, but only the best have left their mark with a rodeo record.

Foss’ record, and the rest, could be broken as ProRodeo athletes compete for their share of North Platte’s prize money. Fans can catch the Buffalo Bill Rodeo on the PRCA on the Cowboy Channel Plus App, Aug. 5-8 at 9 p.m.

Rodeo records

Total payout: $113,435, 2015

All-around: $4,531, Josh Peek, 2016

Bareback riding: 89 points, Austin Foss, 2019

Steer wrestling: 3.3 seconds, Dean Gorsuch, 2014 (7.1/2, Jon Ragatz, 2008)

Team roping: 4.4 seconds, Curry Kirchner/Chase Boekhaus, 2018 (10.4/2, Ty Blasingame/J.W. Borrego, 2014)

Saddle bronc riding: 88 points, Rusty Wright, 2016; Mitch Pollock, 2019

Tie-down roping: 7.4 seconds, Doug Pharr, 2007 (16.3/2, Raymond Hollabaugh, 1985)

Barrel racing: 17.17 seconds, Stevi Hillman, 2017

*Steer roping: 10.0 seconds, Dan Fisher, 2009 (38.0/3, Leo Campbell, 2009)

Bull riding: 93 points, Mark Cain, 1992

– PRCA