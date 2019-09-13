PRCA For The Record: Pendleton

The iconic arena grass isn’t the only green on the cowboys’ minds as they hit the Pendleton (Ore.) Round-Up.

The end of the season is on the horizon, and cowboys are bringing their best in hopes of winning the most money at one of the final big rodeos of the season so that they might qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Since 1910, the Pendleton Round-Up has played host to some of professional rodeo’s top athletes, but only the best leave their mark by setting arena records.

Saddle bronc rider Chet Johnson set two records at the Pendleton Round-Up in 2007 with a 92-point ride on Sankey Rodeo Company’s Domino Theory which helped him also set the two-head average record of 178 points.

The 2007 season was a good one for Johnson, as he made his second of four qualifications to the Wrangler NFR (2005, 2007-08 and 2013) thanks in part to winning Pendleton, the Reno (Nev.) Rodeo and the Strathmore (Alberta) Stampede. He came close to a fifth qualification to the Wrangler NFR in 2016 when he ranked 18th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings and again in 2017 when he ranked 23rd.

Johnson is still at it 18 years after his rookie year in 2001. This season, the 38-year-old cowboy has won the Spanish Fork (Utah) Fiesta Days Rodeo, the Bruce (Alberta) Stampede, and the Beef Empire Days PRCA Rodeo in Garden City, Kan.

Cowboys will have a shot at breaking Johnson’s records while winning their share of the Pendleton prize money Sept. 11-14. Fans can catch the Pendleton action on the Wrangler Network.

Rodeo records

Total payout: $586,095, 2010

All-around: $20,205, Trevor Brazile, 2012

Bareback riding: 89.5 points, Steven Peebles, 2017 (174/2, Will Lowe, 2006)

Steer wrestling: 3.8 seconds, K.C. Jones, 2001; Casey Martin, 2014 (15.3/3, Teddy Johnson, 2000; Birch Negaard, 2000)

Team roping: 4.6 seconds, David Key/Travis Woodard, 2015 (17.6/3, Chad Masters/Jade Corkill, 2010)

Saddle bronc riding: 92 points, Chet Johnson, 2007 (178/2, Chet Johnson, 2007)

Tie-down roping: 7.7 seconds, Hunter Herrin, 2008 (25.6/3, Jerome Schneeberger, 2003)

Barrel racing: 27.5 seconds, Charmayne James, 2002 (55.47/2, Charmayne James, 2002)

Steer roping: 10.1 seconds, Buster Record Jr., 1999 (36.6/3, Cody Ohl, 2010)

Bull riding: 93 points, Howdy Cloud, 2013 (179/2, Clint Craig, 2007; J.W. Harris, 2008)

–PRCA