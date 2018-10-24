PRCA results as of Oct. 15, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $216,127

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 188,678

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 137,179

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 110,274

5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 109,006

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 93,237

7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 82,868

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 71,659

9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 64,759

10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712

12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 58,754

13 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 52,394

14 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351

15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216

16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,556

17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 39,837

18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,945

19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554

20 Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 37,259

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $187,250

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 172,428

3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 135,166

4 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 130,655

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 119,835

6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 119,819

7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 111,022

8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 109,420

9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403

10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536

11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 95,192

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 91,558

13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 80,163

14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 78,376

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 77,497

16 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 70,017

17 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 68,638

18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 67,793

19 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 66,712

20 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 59,636

Steer Wrestling

1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $106,009

2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,625

3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 92,325

4 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 89,662

5 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,958

6 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 84,527

7 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711

8 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178

9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 80,717

10 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 79,479

11 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 78,092

12 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 77,643

13 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 75,458

14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 75,333

15 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 74,706

16 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 72,957

17 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 70,876

18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 69,629

19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 60,663

20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 59,828

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $115,345

2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 114,952

3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 106,396

4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 96,990

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 91,863

6 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 88,868

7 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 85,342

8 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 84,837

9 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 84,044

10 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 83,102

11 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,554

12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 70,444

13 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 68,354

14 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 67,458

15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 65,232

16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 62,906

17 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 62,716

18 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 61,826

19 Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta 59,347

20 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 58,299

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $115,936

2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 115,345

3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 106,396

4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,515

5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 98,439

6 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 93,133

7 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 91,294

8 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 88,173

9 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 83,102

10 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,361

11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,467

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 68,284

13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 66,252

14 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 64,451

15 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 61,349

16 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 60,834

17 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,847

18 Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 57,260

19 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107

20 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 57,050

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $168,101

2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 165,078

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 124,740

4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 123,607

5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 112,637

6 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588

7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 104,176

8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 103,309

9 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 101,843

10 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 98,748

11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 89,325

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 81,903

13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 79,114

14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 78,790

15 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 76,141

16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 75,774

17 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 73,767

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 73,573

19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 65,457

20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 52,912

Tie-Down Roping

1 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $136,577

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 134,768

3 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 126,518

4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 94,294

5 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 93,768

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 92,772

7 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 91,938

8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 89,971

9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675

10 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 86,483

11 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 85,428

12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 84,153

13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 83,373

14 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 79,083

15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 77,552

16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 77,059

17 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 76,969

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 67,040

19 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 66,963

20 Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 62,752

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $89,427

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 70,845

3 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 62,295

4 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 59,641

6 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 54,968

7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 50,360

8 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 48,401

9 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717

10 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,786

11 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 43,624

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 43,560

13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 42,636

14 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 42,002

15 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 41,106

16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 40,225

17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 37,042

18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 33,631

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 28,457

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 26,134

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $297,026

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 185,476

3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 114,588

4 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 109,737

5 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 109,349

6 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 107,387

7 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431

8 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 102,226

9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 101,583

10 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 100,932

11 Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 99,973

12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 97,258

13 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 96,163

14 Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, N.C. 95,114

15 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 94,396

16 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 93,769

17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 92,183

18 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 91,009

19 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 90,863

20 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 86,419

*2018 Barrel Racing (Oct, 15, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,834

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826

3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 137,267

4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516

5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 110,232

6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 103,692

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 101,715

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704

9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 98,385

10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277

11 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 90,515

12 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 90,496

13 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 89,127

14 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947

15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 89,933

16 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011

17 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 82,060

18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 78,993

19 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 78,264

20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197 F