PRCA standings
September 27, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $211,367
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 183,092
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 137,179
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 108,588
5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966
Recommended Stories For You
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 94,448
7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 82,068
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 71,659
9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 62,796
10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712
12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324
13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351
14 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 50,646
15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216
16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205
17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 38,129
18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889
19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554
20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 36,710
Bareback Riding
1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $180,527
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 170,005
3 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 130,655
4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 130,611
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 119,835
6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 114,058
7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 107,861
8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 105,982
9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403
10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536
11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 91,729
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 91,256
13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 78,929
14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 78,376
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 73,641
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 67,378
17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 63,395
18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 61,574
19 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 60,423
20 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 58,656
Steer Wrestling
1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $106,009
2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,625
3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,925
4 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 89,662
5 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,958
6 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711
7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178
8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 81,044
9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 79,964
10 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155
11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 75,714
12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 75,386
13 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 73,550
14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 73,264
15 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 70,499
16 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 69,023
17 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 68,556
18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 64,951
19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 60,663
20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 59,828
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $112,401
2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 110,990
3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 103,017
4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 96,990
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 88,919
6 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 85,353
7 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 85,336
8 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 83,590
9 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 81,871
10 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,554
11 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 81,312
12 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 67,682
13 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 66,914
14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 65,232
15 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 64,377
16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 61,664
17 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 59,847
18 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 59,507
19 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107
20 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 57,050
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $112,401
2 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 111,973
3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,526
4 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 103,017
5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 96,284
6 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 93,133
7 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 90,047
8 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 85,230
9 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 81,871
10 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,361
11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 67,964
13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 62,477
14 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 61,370
15 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,847
16 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 58,221
17 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107
18 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 57,050
19 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038
20 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $163,062
2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 162,217
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 122,828
4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 117,599
5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 112,916
6 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588
7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 104,176
8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 103,309
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674
10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 96,727
11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 88,462
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 81,903
13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 78,999
14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 74,632
15 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 73,767
16 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 71,270
17 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 71,110
18 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 68,576
19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 61,989
20 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 52,456
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $132,317
2 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 130,714
3 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 126,518
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 92,082
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 91,290
6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 91,260
7 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 89,045
8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 87,469
9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675
10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 84,841
11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 83,377
12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 79,760
13 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 79,154
14 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 76,935
15 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 76,356
16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 75,436
17 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 72,512
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 65,658
19 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 65,031
20 Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 62,752
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $87,118
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 70,222
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225
4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 62,064
5 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 54,750
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 54,482
7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 47,848
8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717
9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 44,407
10 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,786
11 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 43,560
12 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978
13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 41,528
14 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 40,691
15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 39,232
16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 36,929
17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 35,948
18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 33,631
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 28,457
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,719
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $287,475
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 179,895
3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 111,544
4 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 107,540
5 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431
6 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 105,836
7 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 104,976
8 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 98,308
9 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 97,815
10 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 94,935
11 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 94,432
12 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 94,390
13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 94,111
14 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 93,016
15 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 91,360
16 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 91,009
17 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 90,603
18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200
19 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 86,040
20 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,950
Barrel Racing
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,492
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826
3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 133,807
4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516
5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231
6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 99,917
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704
9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 96,377
10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277
11 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 87,872
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 87,539
13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947
14 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 86,367
15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 83,565
16 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011
17 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 78,286
18 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 77,494
19 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 75,609
20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197