PRCA standings

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $211,367

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 183,092

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 137,179

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 108,588

5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 94,448

7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 82,068

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 71,659

9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 62,796

10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712

12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324

13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351

14 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 50,646

15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216

16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205

17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 38,129

18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889

19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554

20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 36,710

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $180,527

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 170,005

3 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 130,655

4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 130,611

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 119,835

6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 114,058

7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 107,861

8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 105,982

9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403

10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536

11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 91,729

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 91,256

13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 78,929

14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 78,376

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 73,641

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 67,378

17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 63,395

18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 61,574

19 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 60,423

20 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 58,656

Steer Wrestling

1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $106,009

2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,625

3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,925

4 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 89,662

5 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,958

6 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711

7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178

8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 81,044

9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 79,964

10 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155

11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 75,714

12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 75,386

13 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 73,550

14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 73,264

15 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 70,499

16 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 69,023

17 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 68,556

18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 64,951

19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 60,663

20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 59,828

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $112,401

2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 110,990

3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 103,017

4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 96,990

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 88,919

6 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 85,353

7 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 85,336

8 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 83,590

9 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 81,871

10 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,554

11 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 81,312

12 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 67,682

13 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 66,914

14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 65,232

15 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 64,377

16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 61,664

17 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 59,847

18 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 59,507

19 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107

20 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 57,050

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $112,401

2 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 111,973

3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,526

4 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 103,017

5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 96,284

6 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 93,133

7 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 90,047

8 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 85,230

9 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 81,871

10 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,361

11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 67,964

13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 62,477

14 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 61,370

15 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,847

16 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 58,221

17 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107

18 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 57,050

19 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038

20 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $163,062

2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 162,217

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 122,828

4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 117,599

5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 112,916

6 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588

7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 104,176

8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 103,309

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674

10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 96,727

11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 88,462

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 81,903

13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 78,999

14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 74,632

15 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 73,767

16 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 71,270

17 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 71,110

18 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 68,576

19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 61,989

20 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 52,456

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $132,317

2 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 130,714

3 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 126,518

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 92,082

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 91,290

6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 91,260

7 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 89,045

8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 87,469

9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675

10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 84,841

11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 83,377

12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 79,760

13 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 79,154

14 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 76,935

15 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 76,356

16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 75,436

17 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 72,512

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 65,658

19 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 65,031

20 Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 62,752

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $87,118

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 70,222

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225

4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 62,064

5 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 54,750

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 54,482

7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 47,848

8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717

9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 44,407

10 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,786

11 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 43,560

12 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978

13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 41,528

14 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 40,691

15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 39,232

16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 36,929

17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 35,948

18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 33,631

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 28,457

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,719

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $287,475

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 179,895

3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 111,544

4 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 107,540

5 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431

6 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 105,836

7 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 104,976

8 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 98,308

9 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 97,815

10 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 94,935

11 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 94,432

12 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 94,390

13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 94,111

14 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 93,016

15 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 91,360

16 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 91,009

17 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 90,603

18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200

19 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 86,040

20 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,950

Barrel Racing

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,492

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826

3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 133,807

4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516

5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231

6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 99,917

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704

9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 96,377

10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277

11 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 87,872

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 87,539

13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947

14 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 86,367

15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 83,565

16 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011

17 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 78,286

18 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 77,494

19 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 75,609

20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197