 PRCA standings April 16, 2018 | TSLN.com

PRCA standings April 16, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $84,702

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 50,722

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 50,118

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 34,415

5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

Recommended Stories For You

6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174

7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279

9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289

10 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 16,988

11 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587

12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 13,966

13 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278

14 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264

15 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171

16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986

17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $66,995

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 63,095

3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 48,847

4 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 39,487

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 38,318

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 37,693

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 37,202

8 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 37,191

9 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 35,403

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 32,766

11 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,218

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171

13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 23,199

14 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 23,050

15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 22,412

16 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,952

17 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605

18 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 21,156

19 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778

20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 19,623

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,102

2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

3 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 35,949

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 35,679

5 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307

6 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 33,946

7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 33,187

8 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644

9 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 29,696

10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522

11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 26,305

12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 22,986

13 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604

14 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367

15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121

16 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 21,312

18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246

19 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979

20 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 19,825

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240

2 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 39,560

3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 37,756

4 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 35,322

5 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

6 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 29,823

7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 23,349

9 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810

10 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 20,789

11 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779

12 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

13 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712

14 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861

15 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580

16 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 18,465

17 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867

18 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 17,599

19 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 17,598

20 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 17,395

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240

2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,560

3 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 36,252

4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 35,482

5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095

6 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

7 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133

8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

9 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

10 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 23,349

11 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004

12 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810

13 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532

14 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18,879

15 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861

16 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 18,852

17 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 18,580

18 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

19 Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 17,599

20 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 16,210

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,965

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 55,684

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,071

4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 51,774

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 36,680

6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 35,877

7 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648

8 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905

9 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 31,401

10 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479

11 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,470

12 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 23,753

13 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155

14 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906

15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 22,040

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 20,801

17 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 17,834

18 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811

19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 17,332

20 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,284

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $54,000

2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 51,219

3 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735

4 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,628

5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 40,329

6 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 39,900

7 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,629

8 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 37,959

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 36,735

10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413

12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 24,708

13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 24,309

14 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172

15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 22,530

16 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 20,603

17 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871

18 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311

20 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 16,062

Steer Roping

1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $36,494

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773

4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 20,267

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 16,457

7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665

8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 13,041

9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,829

10 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641

11 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489

12 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178

13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145

14 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 11,358

15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995

16 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256

17 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686

19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $122,041

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 83,984

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 58,436

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241

5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 54,607

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626

7 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 43,719

8 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,978

9 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 41,155

10 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079

11 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

12 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 30,948

13 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541

14 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 30,240

15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 28,845

16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767

17 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,325

18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

19 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386

20 Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 21,895

2018 Barrel Racing (April 16, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, are unofficial, subject to audit and may change.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332

2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 68,657

4 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910

5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120

7 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 40,147

8 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 39,455

9 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 36,534

10 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 34,558

11 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 34,265

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899

13 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372

14 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 24,822

15 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 23,834

16 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 23,647

17 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125

18 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 22,188

19 Teri Bangert, Olympia, Wash. 22,147

20 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 21,638