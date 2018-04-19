PRCA standings April 16, 2018
April 19, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $84,702
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 50,722
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 50,118
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 34,415
5 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
Recommended Stories For You
6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 25,174
7 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 25,138
8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 24,279
9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 17,289
10 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 16,988
11 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,587
12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 13,966
13 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,278
14 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 11,264
15 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 11,171
16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 9,986
17 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,668
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $66,995
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 63,095
3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 48,847
4 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 39,487
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 38,318
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 37,693
7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 37,202
8 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 37,191
9 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 35,403
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 32,766
11 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 27,218
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 27,171
13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 23,199
14 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 23,050
15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 22,412
16 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 21,952
17 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 21,605
18 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 21,156
19 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 19,778
20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 19,623
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $47,102
2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229
3 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 35,949
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 35,679
5 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 34,307
6 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 33,946
7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 33,187
8 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 30,644
9 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 29,696
10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 26,522
11 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 26,305
12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 22,986
13 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 22,604
14 Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 22,367
15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 22,121
16 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 21,312
18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 20,246
19 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 19,979
20 Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 19,825
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $51,240
2 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 39,560
3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 37,756
4 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 35,322
5 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095
6 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 29,823
7 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
8 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 23,349
9 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 21,810
10 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 20,789
11 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 20,779
12 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
13 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 19,712
14 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 18,861
15 Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 18,580
16 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 18,465
17 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 17,867
18 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 17,599
19 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 17,598
20 Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 17,395
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $51,240
2 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,560
3 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 36,252
4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 35,482
5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 35,095
6 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
7 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133
8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
9 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749
10 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 23,349
11 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 22,004
12 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 21,810
13 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 21,532
14 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 18,879
15 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 18,861
16 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 18,852
17 Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 18,580
18 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
19 Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 17,599
20 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 16,210
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,965
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 55,684
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 53,071
4 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 51,774
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 36,680
6 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 35,877
7 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648
8 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 33,905
9 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 31,401
10 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 29,479
11 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,470
12 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 23,753
13 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 23,155
14 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 22,906
15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 22,040
16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 20,801
17 Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 17,834
18 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 17,811
19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 17,332
20 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,284
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $54,000
2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 51,219
3 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 43,735
4 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,628
5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 40,329
6 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 39,900
7 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 38,629
8 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 37,959
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 36,735
10 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
11 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 26,413
12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 24,708
13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 24,309
14 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 23,172
15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 22,530
16 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 20,603
17 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 18,871
18 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311
20 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 16,062
Steer Roping
1 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $36,494
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 31,088
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,773
4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 20,267
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 16,457
7 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665
8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 13,041
9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 12,829
10 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 12,641
11 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,489
12 Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178
13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 12,145
14 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 11,358
15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 10,995
16 Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 10,256
17 Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
18 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,686
19 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 7,918
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 7,749
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $122,041
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 83,984
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 58,436
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 57,241
5 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 54,607
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 47,626
7 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 43,719
8 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,978
9 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 41,155
10 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,079
11 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
12 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 30,948
13 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 30,541
14 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 30,240
15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 28,845
16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 27,767
17 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 25,325
18 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
19 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 22,386
20 Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 21,895
2018 Barrel Racing (April 16, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, are unofficial, subject to audit and may change.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $85,332
2 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 68,657
4 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 64,910
5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
6 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 43,120
7 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 40,147
8 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 39,455
9 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 36,534
10 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 34,558
11 Tiana Schuster, Krum, Texas 34,265
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 33,899
13 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372
14 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 24,822
15 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 23,834
16 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 23,647
17 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 23,125
18 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 22,188
19 Teri Bangert, Olympia, Wash. 22,147
20 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 21,638