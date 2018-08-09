PRCA standings as of Aug. 6, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $156,086

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 139,318

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 99,138

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 96,965

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 90,701

6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 83,445

7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 62,487

8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037

9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 59,354

10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 49,062

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 48,796

12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 48,220

13 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 40,614

14 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238

15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 37,301

16 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 36,386

17 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

18 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 33,160

19 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303

20 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $142,547

2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 137,326

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 95,450

4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 91,627

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 88,608

6 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321

7 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 77,927

8 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 74,987

9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 74,543

10 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 73,617

11 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 69,440

12 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 68,255

13 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 65,319

14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 61,346

15 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 60,623

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 51,799

17 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 46,769

18 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 45,334

19 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 44,797

20 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 44,332

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $93,486

2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 78,116

3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 72,944

4 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 67,876

5 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 67,429

6 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 66,978

7 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 62,478

8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 57,807

9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 57,375

10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 55,196

11 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 54,216

12 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 53,979

13 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 53,943

14 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984

15 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 51,936

16 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 50,630

17 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 47,443

18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 46,139

19 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 45,042

20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 44,951

Team Roping (Header)

1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $88,300

2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 87,199

3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 84,642

4 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 77,591

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 72,388

6 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 72,120

7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 66,346

8 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 61,151

9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 60,316

10 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,875

11 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 50,735

12 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 49,842

13 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 47,290

14 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 45,638

15 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 45,341

16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 45,283

17 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

18 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 44,223

19 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 40,678

20 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 39,817

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $88,300

2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 87,199

3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 84,642

4 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 77,119

5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 74,834

6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,699

7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 66,346

8 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,123

9 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 58,166

10 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 57,293

11 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,806

12 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 52,899

13 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 52,585

14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 47,280

15 Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. 46,236

16 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 45,638

17 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 45,134

18 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

19 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 44,332

20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 40,698

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $117,726

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 112,321

3 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 100,120

4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 93,945

5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 91,905

6 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 90,884

7 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 88,215

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 83,916

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 80,869

10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 75,709

11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 67,324

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 64,091

13 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 61,395

14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 57,335

15 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 53,212

16 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 51,334

17 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 51,040

18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 50,276

19 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 46,698

20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 44,102

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $95,252

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 89,749

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 83,839

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 80,459

5 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 76,148

6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 75,102

7 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261

8 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 73,241

9 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 69,418

10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 67,704

11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 65,168

12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 62,336

13 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 61,470

14 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 59,126

15 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 57,062

16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043

17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,943

18 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 50,578

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,142

20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 45,745

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $74,405

2 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 55,148

3 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 54,869

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 40,785

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,061

6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 38,592

7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 37,777

8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 35,730

9 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 35,595

10 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 33,532

11 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 33,520

12 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 31,760

13 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 29,667

14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 29,126

15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 29,006

16 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 26,459

17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 25,299

18 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,017

19 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 16,988

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $215,250

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 139,970

3 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 91,034

4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 84,550

5 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739

6 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 79,627

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 77,620

8 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 75,247

9 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 74,649

10 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 74,619

11 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 74,285

12 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 74,161

13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 70,493

14 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 70,000

15 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 69,204

16 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 61,373

17 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 60,525

18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 60,396

19 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 57,640

20 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 55,324

Barrel Racing

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,551

3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 109,633

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975

5 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 93,840

6 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 93,658

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 87,916

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 86,481

9 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355

10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 77,553

11 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 74,927

12 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 71,980

13 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 69,043

14 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 66,878

15 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 65,430

16 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,435

17 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 63,636

18 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 59,357

19 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 55,166

20 Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 54,438 F