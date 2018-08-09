PRCA standings as of Aug. 6, 2018
August 9, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $156,086
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 139,318
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 99,138
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 96,965
5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 90,701
Recommended Stories For You
6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 83,445
7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 62,487
8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037
9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 59,354
10 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 49,062
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 48,796
12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 48,220
13 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 40,614
14 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238
15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 37,301
16 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 36,386
17 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
18 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 33,160
19 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303
20 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $142,547
2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 137,326
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 95,450
4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 91,627
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 88,608
6 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321
7 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 77,927
8 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 74,987
9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 74,543
10 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 73,617
11 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 69,440
12 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 68,255
13 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 65,319
14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 61,346
15 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 60,623
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 51,799
17 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 46,769
18 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 45,334
19 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 44,797
20 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 44,332
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $93,486
2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 78,116
3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 72,944
4 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 67,876
5 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 67,429
6 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 66,978
7 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 62,478
8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 57,807
9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 57,375
10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 55,196
11 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 54,216
12 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 53,979
13 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 53,943
14 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984
15 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 51,936
16 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 50,630
17 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 47,443
18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 46,139
19 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 45,042
20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 44,951
Team Roping (Header)
1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $88,300
2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 87,199
3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 84,642
4 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 77,591
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 72,388
6 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 72,120
7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 66,346
8 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 61,151
9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 60,316
10 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,875
11 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 50,735
12 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 49,842
13 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 47,290
14 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 45,638
15 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 45,341
16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 45,283
17 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
18 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 44,223
19 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 40,678
20 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 39,817
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $88,300
2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 87,199
3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 84,642
4 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 77,119
5 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 74,834
6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,699
7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 66,346
8 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,123
9 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 58,166
10 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 57,293
11 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,806
12 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 52,899
13 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 52,585
14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 47,280
15 Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. 46,236
16 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 45,638
17 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 45,134
18 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
19 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 44,332
20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 40,698
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $117,726
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 112,321
3 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 100,120
4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 93,945
5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 91,905
6 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 90,884
7 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 88,215
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 83,916
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 80,869
10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 75,709
11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 67,324
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 64,091
13 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 61,395
14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 57,335
15 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 53,212
16 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 51,334
17 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 51,040
18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 50,276
19 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 46,698
20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 44,102
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $95,252
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 89,749
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 83,839
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 80,459
5 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 76,148
6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 75,102
7 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261
8 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 73,241
9 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 69,418
10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 67,704
11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 65,168
12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 62,336
13 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 61,470
14 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 59,126
15 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 57,062
16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043
17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,943
18 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 50,578
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,142
20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 45,745
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $74,405
2 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 55,148
3 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 54,869
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 40,785
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,061
6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 38,592
7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 37,777
8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 35,730
9 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 35,595
10 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 33,532
11 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 33,520
12 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 31,760
13 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 29,667
14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 29,126
15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 29,006
16 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 26,459
17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 25,299
18 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,017
19 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 16,988
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $215,250
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 139,970
3 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 91,034
4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 84,550
5 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739
6 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 79,627
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 77,620
8 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 75,247
9 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 74,649
10 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 74,619
11 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 74,285
12 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 74,161
13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 70,493
14 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 70,000
15 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 69,204
16 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 61,373
17 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 60,525
18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 60,396
19 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 57,640
20 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 55,324
Barrel Racing
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,551
3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 109,633
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975
5 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 93,840
6 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 93,658
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 87,916
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 86,481
9 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355
10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 77,553
11 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 74,927
12 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 71,980
13 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 69,043
14 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 66,878
15 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 65,430
16 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,435
17 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 63,636
18 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 59,357
19 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 55,166
20 Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 54,438 F