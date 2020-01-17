All-Around Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………. $12,061.05
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX,…………………………. $11,206.17
Bareback Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA,. $10,223.68
2. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX,. $9,553.18
3. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX,. $8,881.08
4. Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, $8,737.14
5. Cole Reiner, Kaycee, WY, $8,585.95
6. Yance Day, Tahlequah, OK, $7,927.39
7. Anthony Thomas, Houston, TX, $7,924.92
8. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD, $6,687.77
9. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, GA, $5,390.35
10. Zach Hibler, Wheeler, TX, $5,285.95
11. Paden Hurst, Huntsville, TX, $5,251.44
12. Mike Fred, Wamego, KS, $4,926.09
13. Luke Wozney, Powell, WY, $4,737.14
14. Craig Wisehart, Kersey, CO, $4,102.27
15. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT, $3,183.54
16. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, LA, $2,989.86
17. Blade Elliott, Saint Ignatius, MT, $2,971.64
18. Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO, $2,896.80
19. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO, $2,795.18
20. Tyler Waltz, Martin, TN, $2,732.75
Steer Wrestling Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Cade Goodman, Waelder, TX, $8,159.04
2. Shayde Etherton, Borden, IN, $7,480.72
3. Kalane Anders, Bayard, NE, $6,652.11
4. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA, $6,230.10
5. Shawn Downing, Saco, MT, $6,053.60
6. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, CA, $5,000.37
7. Dylan Schroeder, Waller, TX, $4,683.17
8. Payden McIntyre, Douglas, WY, $4,656.29
9. Cade Staton, Jonesboro, TX, $4,417.38
10. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $4,077.21
11. Mike McGinn, Haines, OR, $4,036.45
12. Tristan Martin, Sulphur, LA, $3,974.95
13. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $3,910.40
14. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $3,896.45
15. Jacob Talley, keatchie, LA, $3,785.10
16. Stan Branco, chowchilla, CA, $3,784.16
17. Trever Nelson, Kiowa, OK, $3,726.70
18. Riley Butler, Blackfoot, ID, $3,604.25
19. Jason Thomas, Benton, AR, $3,306.08
20. Denell Henderson, Damascus, AR, $3,116.91
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $9,209.54
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $6,917.79
3. Garett Chick, Salado, TX, $6,075.58
4. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY, $5,920.21
5. Cyle Denison, Iowa, LA, $5,595.48
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $5,259.12
7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD, $5,166.90
8. Bradley Massey, Perry, FL, $4,582.68
9. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC, $4,538.28
10. Lathen Bryant, Stephenville, TX, $4,369.72
11. Pat Boyle, Shandon, CA, $4,305.58
12. Delon Parker, worden, MT, $4,011.16
13. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $3,887.02
14. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $3,705.95
15. Cooper White, Hershey, NE, $3,649.68
16. Quisto Lopez, Beeville, TX, $3,528.76
17. Casey Tew, Billing, MT, $3,459.63
18. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB, $3,335.56
19. Kal Fuller, Bozeman, MT, $3,112.73
20. Aaron Macy, Post, TX, $3,071.45
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Colton Brittain, Rockwall, TX, $7,179.97
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $7,029.01
3. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $6,917.79
4. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX, $6,075.58
5. Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN, $5,595.48
6. Lane Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, $5,166.90
7. Levi Tyan, Wallace, NE, $4,873.50
8. Britt Bockius, Shady Grove, FL, $4,582.68
9. Jake Clay, Sapulpa, OK, $4,538.28
10. Jared Hixon, Bakersfield, CA, $4,305.58
11. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY, $4,011.16
12. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $3,887.02
13. Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, AZ, $3,884.85
14. Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX, $3,731.01
15. Junior Nogueira, Lipan, TX, $3,705.95
16. Jason Hill, Ashburn, GA, $3,557.50
17. Travis Graves, Jay, OK, $3,554.80
18. B.J. Dugger, Center Point, TX $3,528.76
19. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $3,335.56
20. Matt Kasner, Cody, NE, $3,295.76
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX, $17,641.69
2. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $15,269.22
3. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL, $13,113.29
4. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, $12,293.73
5. Cole Elshere, Faith, SD, $11,276.34
6. Cort Scheer, Homedale, ID, $ 10,372.42
7. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX, $9,057.04
8. Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA, $ 7,893.82
9. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $7,373.24
10. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX, $6,008.61
11. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA, $5,682.25
12. Parker Kempfer, Melbourne, FL, $5,428.23
13. Lane Schuelke, Newell, SD, $5,403.61
14. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX, $5,369.16
15. Chet Johnson, Douglas, WY, $5,267.44
16. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, $5,176.44
17. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, SD, $5,176.13
18. Taygen Schuelke, Newell, SD, $4,779.49
19. Jarrod Hammons, Stephenville, TX, $4,242.86
20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, SD, $3,995.82
Tie-Down Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $19,322.65
2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $13,647.40
3. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $12,481.98
4. Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $12,408.19
5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $10,962.83
6. Catfish Brown, Collinsville, TX, $9,377.54
7. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $8,380.73
8. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $7,732.85
9. Zack Jongbloed, iowa, LA, $5,745.63
10. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, LA, $5,583.49
11. Colt Papy, Henrietta, TX, $5,579.06
12. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $5,493.12
13. Andrew Burks, Kiln, MS, $5,246.56
14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, LA, $5,121.04
15. Marcos Costa, Menard, TX, $4,796.82
16. J.C. Malone, Plain City, UT, $4,131.31
17. Colton Farquer, Oakdale, CA, $4,087.53
18. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX $4,062.62
19. Cade Swor, Winnie, TX, $4,036.46
20. Tyler Prcin, Alvord, TX, $3,957.17
Steer Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX, $21,180.19
2. Billy Good, Wynnewood, OK, $12,337.63
3. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD, $11,075.49
4. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS, $10,261.24
5. Shay Good, Abilene, TX, $9,455.83
6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX, $9,089.51
7. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK, $7,851.84
8. Tony Reina, wharton, TX, $7,718.40
9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $7,667.06
10. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX, $7,571.55
11. Martin Poindexter, Comanche, TX, $7,515.41
12. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK, $7,398.10
13. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX, $6,422.63
14. Trey Sheets, Pine Bluffs, WY, $6,136.87
15. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX, $5,625.62
16. Mike Chase, McAlester, OK, $5,578.44
17. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $5,143.26
18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, TX, $4,826.70
19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX, $4,387.60
20. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK, $4,033.20
Bull Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. J.T. Moore, Alvin, TX, $21,172.94
2. Laramie Mosley, Satanta, KS, $18,899.56
3. Braden Richardson, Jasper, TX, $14,992.90
4. Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $14,332.50
5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $11,512.20
6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $9,809.11
7. Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $9,666.61
8. Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, WY, $9,047.46
9. Ky Hamilton, Mackay, QL, $8,361.73
10. Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $8,058.23
11. Dallee Mason, Weiser, ID, $7,700.46
12. Wyatt Gregg, Belle Fourche, SD, $6,620.91
13. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM, $6,463.09
14. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL, $6,423.45
15. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $5,711.97
16. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX, $5,487.46
17. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $5,307.87
18. Foster McCraw, Navasota, TX, $5,169.59
19. Cole Fischer, Jefferson City, MO, $4,581.76
20. Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, LA , $4,575.70
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated November 25, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $14,881.84
2. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $12,938.50
3. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, TX, $11,054.57
4. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $10,109.84
5. Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK, $10,012.13
6. Alex Lang, Harper, TX $8,716.79
7. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, WY, $7,912.11
8. Lisa Thornton, Plum, TX, $6,240.47
9. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $5,308.82
10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, $5,114.97
11. Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, TX, $4,763.28
12. Victoria Williams, Kiln, MS, $4,612.89
13. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, $4,511.87
14. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $4,406.61
15. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX, $4,307.26
16. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM, $4,300.31
17. Lucy Bowns, Evanston, WY, $4,258.40
18. Margo Crowther, North Fort Myers, FL, $4,159.88
19. Cassidy Champlin, Pilot Point, TX, $4,104.60
20. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $4,054.22