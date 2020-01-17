 | TSLN.com

News | January 17, 2020

All-Around Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………. $12,061.05

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX,…………………………. $11,206.17

Bareback Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA,. $10,223.68

2. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX,. $9,553.18

3. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX,. $8,881.08

4. Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, $8,737.14

5. Cole Reiner, Kaycee, WY, $8,585.95

6. Yance Day, Tahlequah, OK, $7,927.39

7. Anthony Thomas, Houston, TX, $7,924.92

8. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD, $6,687.77

9. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, GA, $5,390.35

10. Zach Hibler, Wheeler, TX, $5,285.95

11. Paden Hurst, Huntsville, TX, $5,251.44

12. Mike Fred, Wamego, KS, $4,926.09

13. Luke Wozney, Powell, WY, $4,737.14

14. Craig Wisehart, Kersey, CO, $4,102.27

15. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT, $3,183.54

16. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, LA, $2,989.86

17. Blade Elliott, Saint Ignatius, MT, $2,971.64

18. Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO, $2,896.80

19. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO, $2,795.18

20. Tyler Waltz, Martin, TN, $2,732.75

Steer Wrestling Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Cade Goodman, Waelder, TX, $8,159.04

2. Shayde Etherton, Borden, IN, $7,480.72

3. Kalane Anders, Bayard, NE, $6,652.11

4. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA, $6,230.10

5. Shawn Downing, Saco, MT, $6,053.60

6. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, CA, $5,000.37

7. Dylan Schroeder, Waller, TX, $4,683.17

8. Payden McIntyre, Douglas, WY, $4,656.29

9. Cade Staton, Jonesboro, TX, $4,417.38

10. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $4,077.21

11. Mike McGinn, Haines, OR, $4,036.45

12. Tristan Martin, Sulphur, LA, $3,974.95

13. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $3,910.40

14. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $3,896.45

15. Jacob Talley, keatchie, LA, $3,785.10

16. Stan Branco, chowchilla, CA, $3,784.16

17. Trever Nelson, Kiowa, OK, $3,726.70

18. Riley Butler, Blackfoot, ID, $3,604.25

19. Jason Thomas, Benton, AR, $3,306.08

20. Denell Henderson, Damascus, AR, $3,116.91

Team Roping (Headers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $9,209.54

2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $6,917.79

3. Garett Chick, Salado, TX, $6,075.58

4. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY, $5,920.21

5. Cyle Denison, Iowa, LA, $5,595.48

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $5,259.12

7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD, $5,166.90

8. Bradley Massey, Perry, FL, $4,582.68

9. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC, $4,538.28

10. Lathen Bryant, Stephenville, TX, $4,369.72

11. Pat Boyle, Shandon, CA, $4,305.58

12. Delon Parker, worden, MT, $4,011.16

13. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL, $3,887.02

14. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA, $3,705.95

15. Cooper White, Hershey, NE, $3,649.68

16. Quisto Lopez, Beeville, TX, $3,528.76

17. Casey Tew, Billing, MT, $3,459.63

18. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB, $3,335.56

19. Kal Fuller, Bozeman, MT, $3,112.73

20. Aaron Macy, Post, TX, $3,071.45

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Colton Brittain, Rockwall, TX, $7,179.97

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $7,029.01

3. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $6,917.79

4. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX, $6,075.58

5. Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN, $5,595.48

6. Lane Siggins, Coolidge, AZ, $5,166.90

7. Levi Tyan, Wallace, NE, $4,873.50

8. Britt Bockius, Shady Grove, FL, $4,582.68

9. Jake Clay, Sapulpa, OK, $4,538.28

10. Jared Hixon, Bakersfield, CA, $4,305.58

11. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY, $4,011.16

12. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, $3,887.02

13. Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, AZ, $3,884.85

14. Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX, $3,731.01

15. Junior Nogueira, Lipan, TX, $3,705.95

16. Jason Hill, Ashburn, GA, $3,557.50

17. Travis Graves, Jay, OK, $3,554.80

18. B.J. Dugger, Center Point, TX $3,528.76

19. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $3,335.56

20. Matt Kasner, Cody, NE, $3,295.76

Saddle Bronc Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX, $17,641.69

2. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $15,269.22

3. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL, $13,113.29

4. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, $12,293.73

5. Cole Elshere, Faith, SD, $11,276.34

6. Cort Scheer, Homedale, ID, $ 10,372.42

7. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX, $9,057.04

8. Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA, $ 7,893.82

9. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $7,373.24

10. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX, $6,008.61

11. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA, $5,682.25

12. Parker Kempfer, Melbourne, FL, $5,428.23

13. Lane Schuelke, Newell, SD, $5,403.61

14. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX, $5,369.16

15. Chet Johnson, Douglas, WY, $5,267.44

16. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, $5,176.44

17. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, SD, $5,176.13

18. Taygen Schuelke, Newell, SD, $4,779.49

19. Jarrod Hammons, Stephenville, TX, $4,242.86

20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, SD, $3,995.82

Tie-Down Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $19,322.65

2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $13,647.40

3. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $12,481.98

4. Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $12,408.19

5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $10,962.83

6. Catfish Brown, Collinsville, TX, $9,377.54

7. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $8,380.73

8. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $7,732.85

9. Zack Jongbloed, iowa, LA, $5,745.63

10. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, LA, $5,583.49

11. Colt Papy, Henrietta, TX, $5,579.06

12. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $5,493.12

13. Andrew Burks, Kiln, MS, $5,246.56

14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, LA, $5,121.04

15. Marcos Costa, Menard, TX, $4,796.82

16. J.C. Malone, Plain City, UT, $4,131.31

17. Colton Farquer, Oakdale, CA, $4,087.53

18. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX $4,062.62

19. Cade Swor, Winnie, TX, $4,036.46

20. Tyler Prcin, Alvord, TX, $3,957.17

Steer Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX, $21,180.19

2. Billy Good, Wynnewood, OK, $12,337.63

3. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD, $11,075.49

4. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS, $10,261.24

5. Shay Good, Abilene, TX, $9,455.83

6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX, $9,089.51

7. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK, $7,851.84

8. Tony Reina, wharton, TX, $7,718.40

9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $7,667.06

10. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX, $7,571.55

11. Martin Poindexter, Comanche, TX, $7,515.41

12. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK, $7,398.10

13. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX, $6,422.63

14. Trey Sheets, Pine Bluffs, WY, $6,136.87

15. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX, $5,625.62

16. Mike Chase, McAlester, OK, $5,578.44

17. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $5,143.26

18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, TX, $4,826.70

19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX, $4,387.60

20. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK, $4,033.20

Bull Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. J.T. Moore, Alvin, TX, $21,172.94

2. Laramie Mosley, Satanta, KS, $18,899.56

3. Braden Richardson, Jasper, TX, $14,992.90

4. Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $14,332.50

5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $11,512.20

6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $9,809.11

7. Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $9,666.61

8. Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, WY, $9,047.46

9. Ky Hamilton, Mackay, QL, $8,361.73

10. Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $8,058.23

11. Dallee Mason, Weiser, ID, $7,700.46

12. Wyatt Gregg, Belle Fourche, SD, $6,620.91

13. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM, $6,463.09

14. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL, $6,423.45

15. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $5,711.97

16. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX, $5,487.46

17. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $5,307.87

18. Foster McCraw, Navasota, TX, $5,169.59

19. Cole Fischer, Jefferson City, MO, $4,581.76

20. Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, LA , $4,575.70

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated November 25, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $14,881.84

2. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $12,938.50

3. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, TX, $11,054.57

4. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $10,109.84

5. Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK, $10,012.13

6. Alex Lang, Harper, TX $8,716.79

7. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, WY, $7,912.11

8. Lisa Thornton, Plum, TX, $6,240.47

9. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $5,308.82

10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, $5,114.97

11. Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, TX, $4,763.28

12. Victoria Williams, Kiln, MS, $4,612.89

13. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, $4,511.87

14. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $4,406.61

15. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX, $4,307.26

16. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM, $4,300.31

17. Lucy Bowns, Evanston, WY, $4,258.40

18. Margo Crowther, North Fort Myers, FL, $4,159.88

19. Cassidy Champlin, Pilot Point, TX, $4,104.60

20. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $4,054.22

News

January 17, 2020

See more