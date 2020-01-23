PRCA Standings as of Jan. 20, 2020
All-Around Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK………….$12,061.05
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………………….$11,206.17
Bareback Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Anthony Thomas, Houston, TX………$10,539.72
2. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA………………..$10,223.68
3. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX……………….$9,553.18
4. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX………$8,881.08
5. Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB………$8,737.14
6. Cole Reiner, Kaycee, WY…………………..$8,585.95
7. Yance Day, Tahlequah, OK……………….$7,927.39
8. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD…………….$6,687.77
9. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, GA………………..$5,390.35
10. Zach Hibler, Wheeler, TX…………………$5,285.95
11. Paden Hurst, Huntsville, TX…………….$5,251.44
12. Mike Fred, Wamego, KS…………………$4,926.09
13. Luke Wozney, Powell, WY……………….$4,737.14
14. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, LA…$4,471.58
15. Craig Wisehart, Kersey, CO…………….$4,102.27
16. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO………………$3,579.62
17. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA………………$3,220.88
18. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT……………$3,183.54
19. Blade Elliott, Saint Ignatius, MT………..$2,971.64
20. Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO………………$2,896.80
Steer Wrestling Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Cade Goodman, Waelder, TX…………..$8,159.04
2. Shayde Etherton, Borden, IN……………$7,480.72
3. Kalane Anders, Bayard, NE………………$6,652.11
4. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA……………..$6,230.10
5. Shawn Downing, Saco, MT……………….$6,053.60
6. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, CA……………….$5,000.37
7. Dylan Schroeder, Waller, TX………………$4,683.17
8. Payden McIntyre, Douglas, WY…………$4,656.29
9. Cade Staton, Jonesboro, TX…………….$4,417.38
10. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND…..$4,077.21
11. Mike McGinn, Haines, OR………………$4,036.45
12. Tristan Martin, Sulphur, LA………………$3,974.95
13. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT………………….$3,910.40
14. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD…………….$3,896.45
15. Jacob Talley, keatchie, LA……………….$3,785.10
16. Stan Branco, chowchilla, CA…………..$3,784.16
17. Trever Nelson, Kiowa, OK……………….$3,726.70
18. Riley Butler, Blackfoot, ID…………………$3,604.25
19. Jason Thomas, Benton, AR……………$3,306.08
20. Denell Henderson, Damascus, AR…$3,116.91
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL……….$9,209.54
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK…………….$6,917.79
3. Garett Chick, Salado, TX………………….$6,075.58
4. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY………………$5,920.21
5. Cyle Denison, Iowa, LA…………………….$5,595.48
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA………………$5,259.12
7. Bradley Massey, Perry, FL…………………$5,242.28
8. Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD………………………….$5,166.90
9. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC……………..$4,538.28
10. Lathen Bryant, Stephenville, TX………$4,369.72
11. Pat Boyle, Shandon, CA…………………$4,305.58
12. Delon Parker, worden, MT………………..$4,011.16
13. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL………………$3,887.02
14. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA…………$3,705.95
15. Cooper White, Hershey, NE…………….$3,649.68
16. Quisto Lopez, Beeville, TX………………$3,528.76
17. Casey Tew, Billing, MT…………………….$3,459.63
18. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB…………$3,335.56
19. Kal Fuller, Bozeman, MT………………….$3,112.73
20. Aaron Macy, Post, TX……………………..$3,071.45
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Colton Brittain, Rockwall, TX……………..$7,179.97
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS…………………$7,029.01
3. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV……………………..$6,917.79
4. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX………..$6,075.58
5. Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN………………….$5,595.48
6. Lane Siggins, Coolidge, AZ……………….$5,166.90
7. Britt Bockius, Shady Grove, FL………….$5,077.38
8. Levi Tyan, Wallace, NE……………………..$4,873.50
9. Jake Clay, Sapulpa, OK…………………….$4,538.28
10. Jared Hixon, Bakersfield, CA…………..$4,305.58
11. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY……………….$4,011.16
12. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD……………………..$3,887.02
13. Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, AZ…………$3,884.85
14. Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX…………$3,731.01
15. Junior Nogueira, Lipan, TX……………..$3,705.95
16. Jason Hill, Ashburn, GA…………………$3,557.50
17. Travis Graves, Jay, OK……………………$3,554.80
18. B.J. Dugger, Center Point, TX………….$3,528.76
19. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX……………….$3,335.56
20. Matt Kasner, Cody, NE……………………$3,295.76
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX……………….$18,641.69
2. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD………$15,269.22
3. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL…………..$13,113.29
4. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY………………$12,293.73
5. Cole Elshere, Faith, SD……………………$11,276.34
6. Cort Scheer, Homedale, ID……………..$10,372.42
7. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX……….$10,057.04
8. Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA……………….$7,893.82
9. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT………..$7,373.24
10. Lane Schuelke, Newell, SD……………..$7,188.95
11. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX……………$6,323.67
12. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA……………$5,682.25
13. Parker Kempfer, Melbourne, FL………$5,428.23
14. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX…………..$5,369.16
15. Taygen Schuelke, Newell, SD…………$5,304.59
16. Chet Johnson, Douglas, WY……………$5,267.44
17. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………….$5,176.44
18. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, SD………..$5,176.13
19. Jarrod Hammons, Stephenville, TX…$4,242.86
20. Tegan Smith, Winterset, IA……………..$4,165.86
Tie-Down Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM……………..$19,322.65
2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA………….$13,647.40
3. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE…………………..$12,481.98
4. Blane Cox, Cameron, TX……………….$12,408.19
5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX………$10,962.83
6. Catfish Brown, Collinsville, TX…………..$9,377.54
7. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX………………..$8,380.73
8. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT…………….$7,732.85
9. Zack Jongbloed, iowa, LA…………………$5,745.63
10. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, LA……………$5,583.49
11. Colt Papy, Henrietta, TX………………….$5,579.06
12. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………..$5,493.12
13. Andrew Burks, Kiln, MS………………….$5,246.56
14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, LA…………….$5,121.04
15. Marcos Costa, Menard, TX. ……………$4,796.82
16. J.C. Malone, Plain City, UT……………….$4,131.31
17. Colton Farquer, Oakdale, CA…………..$4,087.53
18. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………………..$4,062.62
19. Cade Swor, Winnie, TX…………………..$4,036.46
20. Tyler Prcin, Alvord, TX…………………….$3,957.17
Steer Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX……………..$21,180.19
2. Billy Good, Wynnewood, OK…………..$12,337.63
3. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD…………….$11,075.49
4. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………………..$10,261.24
5. Shay Good, Abilene, TX…………………..$9,455.83
6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…….$9,089.51
7. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK……………$7,851.84
8. Tony Reina, wharton, TX………………….$7,718.40
9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………$7,667.06
10. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX………….$7,571.55
11. Martin Poindexter, Comanche, TX…..$7,515.41
12. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK…………$7,398.10
13. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX..$6,422.63
14. Trey Sheets, Pine Bluffs, WY……………$6,136.87
15. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX…………….$5,625.62
16. Mike Chase, McAlester, OK…………….$5,578.44
17. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK…………..$5,143.26
18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, TX…………………..$4,826.70
19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX…………………$4,387.60
20. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK…………..$4,033.20
Bull Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. J.T. Moore, Alvin, TX……………………….$21,214.73
2. Laramie Mosley, Satanta, KS…………..$19,317.08
3. Braden Richardson, Jasper, TX……….$14,992.90
4. Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX….$14,332.50
5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA……………….$11,512.20
6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX…..$9,809.11
7. Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO……………………$9,666.61
8. Ky Hamilton, Mackay, QL………………….$9,403.52
9. Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, WY…………..$9,047.46
10. Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO…………$8,100.02
11. Dallee Mason, Weiser, ID………………..$7,700.46
12. Wyatt Gregg, Belle Fourche, SD……..$6,620.91
13. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM………………$6,463.09
14. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL…..$6,423.45
15. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX……………………$5,711.97
16. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX………$5,487.46
17. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID……………$5,307.87
18. Foster McCraw, Navasota, TX………..$5,169.59
19. Cole Fischer, Jefferson City, MO……..$5,145.45
20. Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, LA…….$4,575.70
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated January 14, 2020 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX…………………………………………………………………………..$14,881.84
2. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK……………..$12,938.50
3. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, TX…………….$11,054.57
4. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX………….$10,109.84
5. Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK……………………$10,012.13
6. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX…………………$9,250.60
7. Alex Lang, Harper, TX………………………$8,716.79
8. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, WY………….$7,912.11
9. Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX…………………$6,724.76
10. Lisa Thornton, Plum, TX…………………$6,240.47
11. Loni Kay Lester, Gonzales, TX………..$5,653.53
12. Hailey Lockwood, Cotulla, MS………..$5,308.82
13. Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, TX…………………………………………………………………………….$4,763.28
14. Victoria Williams, Kiln, MD………………$4,612.89
15. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX……………$4,601.71
16. Jennifer Driver, Garden City, TX……….$4,593.49
17. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX……………………..$4,511.87
18. Abby Phillips, Marshall, TX………………$4,430.50
19. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD……………..$4,406.61
20. Leia Pluemer, Bosque Farms, NM…..$4,300.31