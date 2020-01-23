PRCA Standings as of Jan. 20, 2020 | TSLN.com

PRCA Standings as of Jan. 20, 2020

News | January 23, 2020

All-Around Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK………….$12,061.05

2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………………….$11,206.17

Bareback Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Anthony Thomas, Houston, TX………$10,539.72

2. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA………………..$10,223.68

3. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX……………….$9,553.18

4. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX………$8,881.08

5. Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB………$8,737.14

6. Cole Reiner, Kaycee, WY…………………..$8,585.95

7. Yance Day, Tahlequah, OK……………….$7,927.39

8. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD…………….$6,687.77

9. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, GA………………..$5,390.35

10. Zach Hibler, Wheeler, TX…………………$5,285.95

11. Paden Hurst, Huntsville, TX…………….$5,251.44

12. Mike Fred, Wamego, KS…………………$4,926.09

13. Luke Wozney, Powell, WY……………….$4,737.14

14. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, LA…$4,471.58

15. Craig Wisehart, Kersey, CO…………….$4,102.27

16. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO………………$3,579.62

17. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA………………$3,220.88

18. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT……………$3,183.54

19. Blade Elliott, Saint Ignatius, MT………..$2,971.64

20. Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO………………$2,896.80

Steer Wrestling Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Cade Goodman, Waelder, TX…………..$8,159.04

2. Shayde Etherton, Borden, IN……………$7,480.72

3. Kalane Anders, Bayard, NE………………$6,652.11

4. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA……………..$6,230.10

5. Shawn Downing, Saco, MT……………….$6,053.60

6. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, CA……………….$5,000.37

7. Dylan Schroeder, Waller, TX………………$4,683.17

8. Payden McIntyre, Douglas, WY…………$4,656.29

9. Cade Staton, Jonesboro, TX…………….$4,417.38

10. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND…..$4,077.21

11. Mike McGinn, Haines, OR………………$4,036.45

12. Tristan Martin, Sulphur, LA………………$3,974.95

13. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT………………….$3,910.40

14. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD…………….$3,896.45

15. Jacob Talley, keatchie, LA……………….$3,785.10

16. Stan Branco, chowchilla, CA…………..$3,784.16

17. Trever Nelson, Kiowa, OK……………….$3,726.70

18. Riley Butler, Blackfoot, ID…………………$3,604.25

19. Jason Thomas, Benton, AR……………$3,306.08

20. Denell Henderson, Damascus, AR…$3,116.91

Team Roping (Headers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL……….$9,209.54

2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK…………….$6,917.79

3. Garett Chick, Salado, TX………………….$6,075.58

4. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY………………$5,920.21

5. Cyle Denison, Iowa, LA…………………….$5,595.48

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA………………$5,259.12

7. Bradley Massey, Perry, FL…………………$5,242.28

8. Jr. Dees, Aurora, SD………………………….$5,166.90

9. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC……………..$4,538.28

10. Lathen Bryant, Stephenville, TX………$4,369.72

11. Pat Boyle, Shandon, CA…………………$4,305.58

12. Delon Parker, worden, MT………………..$4,011.16

13. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL………………$3,887.02

14. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA…………$3,705.95

15. Cooper White, Hershey, NE…………….$3,649.68

16. Quisto Lopez, Beeville, TX………………$3,528.76

17. Casey Tew, Billing, MT…………………….$3,459.63

18. Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB…………$3,335.56

19. Kal Fuller, Bozeman, MT………………….$3,112.73

20. Aaron Macy, Post, TX……………………..$3,071.45

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Colton Brittain, Rockwall, TX……………..$7,179.97

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS…………………$7,029.01

3. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV……………………..$6,917.79

4. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, TX………..$6,075.58

5. Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN………………….$5,595.48

6. Lane Siggins, Coolidge, AZ……………….$5,166.90

7. Britt Bockius, Shady Grove, FL………….$5,077.38

8. Levi Tyan, Wallace, NE……………………..$4,873.50

9. Jake Clay, Sapulpa, OK…………………….$4,538.28

10. Jared Hixon, Bakersfield, CA…………..$4,305.58

11. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY……………….$4,011.16

12. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD……………………..$3,887.02

13. Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, AZ…………$3,884.85

14. Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX…………$3,731.01

15. Junior Nogueira, Lipan, TX……………..$3,705.95

16. Jason Hill, Ashburn, GA…………………$3,557.50

17. Travis Graves, Jay, OK……………………$3,554.80

18. B.J. Dugger, Center Point, TX………….$3,528.76

19. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX……………….$3,335.56

20. Matt Kasner, Cody, NE……………………$3,295.76

Saddle Bronc Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX……………….$18,641.69

2. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD………$15,269.22

3. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL…………..$13,113.29

4. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY………………$12,293.73

5. Cole Elshere, Faith, SD……………………$11,276.34

6. Cort Scheer, Homedale, ID……………..$10,372.42

7. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX……….$10,057.04

8. Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA……………….$7,893.82

9. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT………..$7,373.24

10. Lane Schuelke, Newell, SD……………..$7,188.95

11. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX……………$6,323.67

12. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA……………$5,682.25

13. Parker Kempfer, Melbourne, FL………$5,428.23

14. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX…………..$5,369.16

15. Taygen Schuelke, Newell, SD…………$5,304.59

16. Chet Johnson, Douglas, WY……………$5,267.44

17. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………….$5,176.44

18. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, SD………..$5,176.13

19. Jarrod Hammons, Stephenville, TX…$4,242.86

20. Tegan Smith, Winterset, IA……………..$4,165.86

Tie-Down Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM……………..$19,322.65

2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA………….$13,647.40

3. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE…………………..$12,481.98

4. Blane Cox, Cameron, TX……………….$12,408.19

5. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX………$10,962.83

6. Catfish Brown, Collinsville, TX…………..$9,377.54

7. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX………………..$8,380.73

8. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT…………….$7,732.85

9. Zack Jongbloed, iowa, LA…………………$5,745.63

10. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, LA……………$5,583.49

11. Colt Papy, Henrietta, TX………………….$5,579.06

12. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………..$5,493.12

13. Andrew Burks, Kiln, MS………………….$5,246.56

14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, LA…………….$5,121.04

15. Marcos Costa, Menard, TX. ……………$4,796.82

16. J.C. Malone, Plain City, UT……………….$4,131.31

17. Colton Farquer, Oakdale, CA…………..$4,087.53

18. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………………..$4,062.62

19. Cade Swor, Winnie, TX…………………..$4,036.46

20. Tyler Prcin, Alvord, TX…………………….$3,957.17

Steer Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX……………..$21,180.19

2. Billy Good, Wynnewood, OK…………..$12,337.63

3. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD…………….$11,075.49

4. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………………..$10,261.24

5. Shay Good, Abilene, TX…………………..$9,455.83

6. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…….$9,089.51

7. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK……………$7,851.84

8. Tony Reina, wharton, TX………………….$7,718.40

9. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………$7,667.06

10. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX………….$7,571.55

11. Martin Poindexter, Comanche, TX…..$7,515.41

12. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK…………$7,398.10

13. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX..$6,422.63

14. Trey Sheets, Pine Bluffs, WY……………$6,136.87

15. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX…………….$5,625.62

16. Mike Chase, McAlester, OK…………….$5,578.44

17. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK…………..$5,143.26

18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, TX…………………..$4,826.70

19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX…………………$4,387.60

20. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK…………..$4,033.20

Bull Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. J.T. Moore, Alvin, TX……………………….$21,214.73

2. Laramie Mosley, Satanta, KS…………..$19,317.08

3. Braden Richardson, Jasper, TX……….$14,992.90

4. Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX….$14,332.50

5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA……………….$11,512.20

6. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX…..$9,809.11

7. Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO……………………$9,666.61

8. Ky Hamilton, Mackay, QL………………….$9,403.52

9. Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, WY…………..$9,047.46

10. Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO…………$8,100.02

11. Dallee Mason, Weiser, ID………………..$7,700.46

12. Wyatt Gregg, Belle Fourche, SD……..$6,620.91

13. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM………………$6,463.09

14. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL…..$6,423.45

15. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX……………………$5,711.97

16. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX………$5,487.46

17. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID……………$5,307.87

18. Foster McCraw, Navasota, TX………..$5,169.59

19. Cole Fischer, Jefferson City, MO……..$5,145.45

20. Jacob O’Mara, Baton Rouge, LA…….$4,575.70

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated January 14, 2020 | Courtesy of WPRA)

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX…………………………………………………………………………..$14,881.84

2. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK……………..$12,938.50

3. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, TX…………….$11,054.57

4. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX………….$10,109.84

5. Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK……………………$10,012.13

6. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX…………………$9,250.60

7. Alex Lang, Harper, TX………………………$8,716.79

8. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, WY………….$7,912.11

9. Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX…………………$6,724.76

10. Lisa Thornton, Plum, TX…………………$6,240.47

11. Loni Kay Lester, Gonzales, TX………..$5,653.53

12. Hailey Lockwood, Cotulla, MS………..$5,308.82

13. Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, TX…………………………………………………………………………….$4,763.28

14. Victoria Williams, Kiln, MD………………$4,612.89

15. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX……………$4,601.71

16. Jennifer Driver, Garden City, TX……….$4,593.49

17. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX……………………..$4,511.87

18. Abby Phillips, Marshall, TX………………$4,430.50

19. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD……………..$4,406.61

20. Leia Pluemer, Bosque Farms, NM…..$4,300.31

