PRCA Standings as of July 16, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $131,777

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 104,756

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 84,641

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 70,892

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 68,083

6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,949

7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,962

8 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 42,295

9 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 41,958

10 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 41,693

11 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 40,037

12 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238

13 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

14 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303

15 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581

16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 30,244

17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 29,564

18 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 28,335

19 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 27,127

20 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 25,871

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $116,181

2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 112,891

3 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 80,636

4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 76,519

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 67,957

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 65,179

7 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 62,044

8 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 58,116

9 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 57,285

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 56,907

11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 56,255

12 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 54,140

13 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 52,506

14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 50,128

15 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 46,117

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 41,949

17 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 39,683

18 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 39,653

19 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 38,553

20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $61,666

2 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 60,896

3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 57,172

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 57,093

5 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 53,201

6 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 50,415

7 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 48,941

8 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 47,345

9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 46,702

10 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 46,698

11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 46,489

12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 46,457

13 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 45,941

14 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 45,260

15 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 44,413

16 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 42,054

17 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 39,742

18 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 39,304

19 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 37,078

20 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 34,735

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $75,326

2 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 65,876

3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 60,536

4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 59,750

5 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 58,315

6 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 50,128

7 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 49,352

8 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 49,320

9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 46,548

10 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 42,714

12 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 39,588

13 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 38,751

14 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 37,127

15 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 35,111

16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 34,977

17 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 34,728

18 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 34,601

19 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 34,324

20 Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 32,138

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $75,326

2 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 65,876

3 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 62,224

4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 58,315

5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 56,846

6 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 54,566

7 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 50,250

8 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 49,352

9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,355

10 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

11 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 42,714

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 40,916

13 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 40,158

14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 39,213

15 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 38,686

16 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 38,386

17 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 35,740

18 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 35,731

19 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 32,138

20 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 31,242

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $108,836

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 87,527

3 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 86,822

4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 81,324

5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 73,868

6 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 70,380

7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 63,458

8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 63,062

9 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 61,447

10 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 53,185

11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 49,204

12 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 49,204

13 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 48,375

14 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 47,390

15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 45,114

16 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 44,212

17 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 44,040

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 42,534

19 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 36,197

20 Tyrel Larsen, Weatherford, Okla. 33,516

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $85,002

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 77,397

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 70,149

4 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 65,782

5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 64,860

6 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 57,854

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 55,677

8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 54,458

9 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 53,335

10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 52,675

11 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 48,902

12 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 48,206

13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 48,068

14 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 45,042

15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 44,438

16 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 43,679

17 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

18 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 41,344

19 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 40,349

20 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 40,269

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $61,097

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 50,946

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 50,409

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 37,865

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 34,287

6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 33,626

7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 32,801

8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 31,771

9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 28,919

10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 27,396

11 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 25,222

12 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 25,202

13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,610

14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 21,861

15 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 21,645

16 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717

17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 18,227

18 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,276

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205

20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 15,608

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $193,308

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 114,747

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 69,637

5 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 68,840

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 68,583

7 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 67,513

8 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 65,731

9 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 63,288

10 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 60,159

11 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 59,908

12 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 59,323

13 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 59,005

14 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 57,351

15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 56,482

16 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 52,061

17 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 51,813

18 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 50,508

19 Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. 49,078

20 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 48,297

*2018 Barrel Racing (July 16, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $108,057

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 104,618

3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 94,614

4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 66,443

6 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 65,817

7 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 61,504

8 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 59,375

9 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 54,539

10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 54,166

11 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 53,760

12 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 53,749

13 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 53,519

14 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 49,969

15 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 48,217

16 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 47,927

17 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 44,868

18 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 44,220

19 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 40,557

20 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 40,499