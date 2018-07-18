PRCA Standings as of July 16, 2018
July 18, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $131,777
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 104,756
3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 84,641
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 70,892
5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 68,083
6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,949
7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,962
8 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 42,295
9 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 41,958
10 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 41,693
11 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 40,037
12 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238
13 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
14 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303
15 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581
16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 30,244
17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 29,564
18 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 28,335
19 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 27,127
20 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 25,871
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $116,181
2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 112,891
3 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 80,636
4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 76,519
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 67,957
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 65,179
7 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 62,044
8 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 58,116
9 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 57,285
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 56,907
11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 56,255
12 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 54,140
13 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 52,506
14 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 50,128
15 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 46,117
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 41,949
17 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 39,683
18 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 39,653
19 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 38,553
20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $61,666
2 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 60,896
3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 57,172
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 57,093
5 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 53,201
6 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 50,415
7 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 48,941
8 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 47,345
9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 46,702
10 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 46,698
11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 46,489
12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 46,457
13 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 45,941
14 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 45,260
15 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 44,413
16 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 42,054
17 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 39,742
18 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 39,304
19 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 37,078
20 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 34,735
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $75,326
2 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 65,876
3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 60,536
4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 59,750
5 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 58,315
6 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 50,128
7 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 49,352
8 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 49,320
9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 46,548
10 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 42,714
12 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 39,588
13 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 38,751
14 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 37,127
15 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 35,111
16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 34,977
17 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 34,728
18 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 34,601
19 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 34,324
20 Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 32,138
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $75,326
2 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 65,876
3 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 62,224
4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 58,315
5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 56,846
6 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 54,566
7 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 50,250
8 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 49,352
9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,355
10 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
11 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 42,714
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 40,916
13 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 40,158
14 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 39,213
15 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 38,686
16 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 38,386
17 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 35,740
18 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 35,731
19 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 32,138
20 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 31,242
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $108,836
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 87,527
3 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 86,822
4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 81,324
5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 73,868
6 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 70,380
7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 63,458
8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 63,062
9 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 61,447
10 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 53,185
11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 49,204
12 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 49,204
13 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 48,375
14 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 47,390
15 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 45,114
16 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 44,212
17 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 44,040
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 42,534
19 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 36,197
20 Tyrel Larsen, Weatherford, Okla. 33,516
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $85,002
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 77,397
3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 70,149
4 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 65,782
5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 64,860
6 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 57,854
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 55,677
8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 54,458
9 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 53,335
10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 52,675
11 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 48,902
12 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 48,206
13 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 48,068
14 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 45,042
15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 44,438
16 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 43,679
17 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
18 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 41,344
19 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 40,349
20 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 40,269
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $61,097
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 50,946
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 50,409
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 37,865
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 34,287
6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 33,626
7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 32,801
8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 31,771
9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 28,919
10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 27,396
11 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 25,222
12 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 25,202
13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,610
14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 21,861
15 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 21,645
16 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717
17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 18,227
18 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,276
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 15,608
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $193,308
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 114,747
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 69,637
5 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 68,840
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 68,583
7 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 67,513
8 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 65,731
9 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 63,288
10 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 60,159
11 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 59,908
12 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 59,323
13 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 59,005
14 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 57,351
15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 56,482
16 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 52,061
17 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 51,813
18 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 50,508
19 Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. 49,078
20 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 48,297
*2018 Barrel Racing (July 16, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $108,057
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 104,618
3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 94,614
4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
5 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 66,443
6 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 65,817
7 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 61,504
8 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 59,375
9 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 54,539
10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 54,166
11 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 53,760
12 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 53,749
13 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 53,519
14 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 49,969
15 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 48,217
16 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 47,927
17 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 44,868
18 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 44,220
19 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 40,557
20 Lucinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 40,499