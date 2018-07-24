PRCA standings as of July 23, 2018
July 24, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $138,258
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 123,180
3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 96,965
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 88,031
5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 79,264
6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037
7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 54,690
8 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 44,735
9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 42,661
10 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 42,659
11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 41,958
12 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238
13 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 34,392
14 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
15 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303
16 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581
17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 31,470
18 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 29,564
19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 28,335
20 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 27,628
Bareback Riding
1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $123,552
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 116,181
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 81,675
4 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 79,420
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 70,655
7 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 69,686
8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 65,743
9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 65,710
10 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 65,529
11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 58,391
12 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 58,156
13 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 56,907
14 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 55,355
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 52,041
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 50,560
17 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Sask. 42,277
18 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 39,683
19 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 39,653
20 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 39,128
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $79,906
2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 67,188
3 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 60,896
4 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 59,842
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 59,522
6 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 57,937
7 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 54,496
8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 53,201
9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984
10 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 52,290
11 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 49,337
12 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 48,941
13 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 48,442
14 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 47,345
15 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 46,736
16 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 45,260
17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 44,413
18 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 42,054
19 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 40,587
20 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 39,304
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $75,326
2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 72,120
3 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 65,989
4 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 65,876
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 64,213
6 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 60,102
7 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 59,890
8 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,692
9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 52,601
10 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,336
12 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 39,588
13 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 38,794
14 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 38,751
15 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 38,730
16 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 37,582
17 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 37,127
18 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 35,721
19 Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla. 35,588
20 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 34,601
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $75,326
2 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 66,168
3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 65,876
4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 63,224
5 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 60,102
6 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 59,890
7 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,622
8 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 55,555
9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 51,408
10 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 48,958
11 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,336
13 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 41,468
14 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 40,158
15 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 39,213
16 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 38,386
17 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 35,740
18 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 35,731
19 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 35,721
20 Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif. 35,124
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $114,735
2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 89,998
3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 87,793
4 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 82,516
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 81,324
6 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 80,766
7 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 71,158
8 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 70,007
9 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 66,157
10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 63,458
11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 57,429
12 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 54,966
13 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 49,809
14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 49,204
15 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 46,928
16 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 45,114
17 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 44,212
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 42,534
19 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 36,449
20 Tyrel Larsen, Weatherford, Okla. 33,516
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $88,792
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 83,878
3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 80,459
4 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 71,297
5 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 66,347
6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 64,860
7 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 62,144
8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 61,391
9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 58,225
10 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 55,647
11 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 54,004
12 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 53,793
13 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 53,411
14 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 53,335
15 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 52,675
16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 48,229
17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 47,149
18 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 41,344
20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 41,115
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $61,097
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 50,946
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 50,409
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 37,865
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 34,287
6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 33,626
7 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 32,801
8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 31,771
9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 28,919
10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 27,396
11 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 25,222
12 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 25,202
13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 22,610
14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 21,861
15 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 21,645
16 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717
17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 18,227
18 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,276
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205
20 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 15,608
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $200,383
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 125,385
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739
4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 78,713
5 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 76,495
6 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 69,959
7 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 69,835
8 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 69,609
9 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 68,583
10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 65,617
11 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 64,921
12 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 61,230
13 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 60,214
14 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 59,005
15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 56,482
16 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 55,140
17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 54,393
18 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 53,995
19 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 51,813
20 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 50,508
*2018 Barrel Racing (July 23, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $229,057
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 122,021
3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,624
4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 88,494
5 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355
6 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 77,601
7 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 75,978
8 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 72,474
9 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 72,162
10 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,498
11 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 66,430
12 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,375
13 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 63,819
14 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 63,819
15 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 57,477
16 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 57,116
17 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 55,353
18 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 53,760
19 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 50,033
20 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 44,332