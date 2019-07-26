PRCA standings as of July 23, 2019
All-Around Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT……….$128,413.54
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX……….$121,593.84
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……….$113,268.16
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……….$86,710.14
5. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE……….$70,652.11
6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT……….$66,964.60
7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT……….$59,957.46
8. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA……….$57,759.07
9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX……….$50,892.24
10, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX……….$44,751.29
11. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX……….$42,856.00
12. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD……….$41,761.07
13. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX……….$39,397.63
14. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK……….$37,253.90
15. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS……….$34,914.03
16. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN……….$30,077.66
17. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB……….$28,295.29
18. Lane Karney, Creston, CA……….$24,940.84
19. Tim Pharr, Resaca, GA……….$23,753.82
20. Bart Brunson, Terry, MS……….$23,415.13
Bareback Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT……….$143,645.74
2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB……….$119,776.96
3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA……….$114,396.23
4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX……….$100,396.50
5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX……….$91,401.98
6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND……….$86,112.91
7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT……….$84,125.99
8. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR……….$79,852.73
9. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE……….$62,873.61
10, Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB……….$61,066.92
11. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN……….$58,044.26
12. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA……….$55,984.06
13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX……….$54,066.21
14. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV……….$52,525.01
15. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO……….$51,614.42
16. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV……….$50,035.43
17. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR……….$49,161.25
18. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX……….$48,605.94
19. Connor Hamilton, Calgary, AB……….$45,700.34
20. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD……….$43,726.86
Steer Wrestling Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT……….$119,205.41
2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX……….$80,095.59
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB……….$76,706.87
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA……….$68,896.07
5. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA……….$66,096.30
6. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL……….$61,828.28
7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK……….$60,443.13
8. Will Lummus, West Point, MS……….$59,502.60
9. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND……….$58,107.30
10, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID……….$57,915.75
11. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS……….$54,952.20
12. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN……….$54,733.47
13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV……….$53,298.57
14. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC……….$51,470.57
15. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS……….$50,372.02
16. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI……….$48,070.36
17. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA……….$47,360.35
18. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT……….$46,961.75
19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB……….$45,763.67
20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX……….$45,468.15
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……….$108,713.30
2. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY……….$89,468.76
3. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA……….$80,277.58
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK……….$77,501.92
5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC……….$70,380.54
6. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA……….$63,784.31
7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA……….$63,086.74
8. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN……….$60,272.26
9. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT……….$51,238.00
10, Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO……….$50,438.14
11. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM……….$50,339.31
12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK……….$49,661.76
13. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX……….$47,131.66
14. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK……….$42,293.29
15. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ……….$41,725.16
16. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX……….$39,100.26
17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ……….$38,627.16
18. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ……….$38,400.72
19. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ……….$37,819.14
20. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL……….$36,476.94
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA……….$93,032.66
2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX……….$84,917.28
3. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA……….$80,277.58
4. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO……….$74,435.98
5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS……….$69,837.14
6. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV……….$66,839.01
7. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX……….$63,784.31
8. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK……….$61,360.39
9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX……….$53,919.26
10, Travis Graves, Jay, OK……….$51,238.00
11. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC……….$50,339.31
12. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK……….$49,661.76
13. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX……….$48,814.32
14. Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR……….$41,888.38
15. Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM……….$40,588.35
16. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT……….$39,100.26
17. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX……….$38,184.41
18. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK……….$37,911.86
19. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD……….$37,613.64
20. Cole Davison, Stephenville, TX……….$36,569.45
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT……….$177,472.94
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB……….$142,438.19
3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX……….$91,941.85
4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT……….$88,277.63
5. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT……….$87,616.61
6. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT……….$76,319.23
7. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX……….$76,206.97
8. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC……….$73,480.26
9. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT……….$65,089.24
10, Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA……….$63,732.78
11. Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK……….$63,546.12
12. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB……….$59,049.14
13. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD……….$57,064.47
14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA……….$52,696.38
15. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX……….$52,519.52
16. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA……….$50,270.46
17. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL……….$48,109.47
18. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB……….$46,577.15
19. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD……….$45,841.12
20. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, MT……….$45,222.64
Tie-Down Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX……….$110,860.72
2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX……….$98,700.44
3. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX……….$87,291.59
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……….$77,107.74
5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA……….$75,645.58
6. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT……….$70,586.13
7. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS……….$68,740.72
8. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA……….$66,243.47
9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX……….$62,575.65
10, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX……….$60,298.65
11. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE……….$60,004.50
12. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX……….$59,229.06
13. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK……….$57,236.39
14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT……….$52,493.81
15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX……….$49,608.12
16. Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, MI……….$48,031.38
17. Cody Craig, Wendell, ID……….$46,387.20
18. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK……….$45,653.63
19. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA……….$44,906.05
20. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX……….$44,024.28
Steer Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX……….$48,055.72
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX……….$44,787.62
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……….$33,447.37
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX……….$29,994.90
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX……….$26,125.05
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK……….$25,086.62
7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO……….$25,011.18
8. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX……….$24,773.88
9. Tony Reina, wharton, TX……….$24,291.59
10, Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX……….$23,714.68
11. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS……….$22,956.64
12. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD……….$21,681.18
13. Shay Good, Abilene, TX……….$20,884.35
14. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK……….$20,716.16
15. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS……….$20,305.28
16. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX……….$19,453.80
17. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK……….$17,170.68
18. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK……….$17,066.50
19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX……….$15,932.59
20. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, TX……….$15,852.21
Bull Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK……….$147,012.42
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK……….$123,907.27
3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT……….$123,173.21
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT……….$105,745.83
5. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL……….$103,812.46
6. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT……….$96,834.01
7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX……….$90,112.72
8. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX……….$83,703.82
9. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID……….$81,152.64
10, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX……….$72,893.50
11. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK……….$72,876.80
12. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT……….$70,547.40
13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX……….$68,629.97
14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA……….$58,649.57
15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA……….$58,611.28
16. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM……….$57,761.15
17. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR……….$56,229.33
18. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA……….$54,690.93
19. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, NC……….$48,962.35
20. Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA……….$47,908.95
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated July 22, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX……….$130,891.08
2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA……….$122,088.24
3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, CA……….$120,728.96
4. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO……….$83,888.37
5. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK……….$81,430.01
6. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX……….$79,082.02
7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX……….$78,089.77
8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD……….$72,693.61
9. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX……….$67,088.18
10, Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK……….$66,774.91
11. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL……….$66,398.38
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR……….$61,960.71
13. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO……….$59,521.27
14. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX……….$57,354.45
15. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID……….$57,221.31
16. Dona Rule, Minco, OK……….$55,890.16
17. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM……….$55,190.47
18. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA……….$48,821.99
19. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX……….$45,881.80
20. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX……….$45,185.70