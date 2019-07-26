 PRCA standings as of July 23, 2019 | TSLN.com

PRCA standings as of July 23, 2019

News | July 26, 2019

All-Around Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT……….$128,413.54

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX……….$121,593.84

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……….$113,268.16

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……….$86,710.14

5. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE……….$70,652.11

6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT……….$66,964.60

7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT……….$59,957.46

8. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA……….$57,759.07

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX……….$50,892.24

10, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX……….$44,751.29

11. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX……….$42,856.00

12. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD……….$41,761.07

13. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX……….$39,397.63

14. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK……….$37,253.90

15. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS……….$34,914.03

16. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN……….$30,077.66

17. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB……….$28,295.29

18. Lane Karney, Creston, CA……….$24,940.84

19. Tim Pharr, Resaca, GA……….$23,753.82

20. Bart Brunson, Terry, MS……….$23,415.13

Bareback Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT……….$143,645.74

2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB……….$119,776.96

3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA……….$114,396.23

4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX……….$100,396.50

5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX……….$91,401.98

6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND……….$86,112.91

7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT……….$84,125.99

8. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR……….$79,852.73

9. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE……….$62,873.61

10, Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB……….$61,066.92

11. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN……….$58,044.26

12. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA……….$55,984.06

13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX……….$54,066.21

14. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV……….$52,525.01

15. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO……….$51,614.42

16. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV……….$50,035.43

17. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR……….$49,161.25

18. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX……….$48,605.94

19. Connor Hamilton, Calgary, AB……….$45,700.34

20. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD……….$43,726.86

Steer Wrestling Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT……….$119,205.41

2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX……….$80,095.59

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB……….$76,706.87

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA……….$68,896.07

5. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA……….$66,096.30

6. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL……….$61,828.28

7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK……….$60,443.13

8. Will Lummus, West Point, MS……….$59,502.60

9. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND……….$58,107.30

10, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID……….$57,915.75

11. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS……….$54,952.20

12. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN……….$54,733.47

13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV……….$53,298.57

14. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC……….$51,470.57

15. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS……….$50,372.02

16. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI……….$48,070.36

17. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA……….$47,360.35

18. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT……….$46,961.75

19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB……….$45,763.67

20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX……….$45,468.15

Team Roping (Headers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……….$108,713.30

2. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY……….$89,468.76

3. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA……….$80,277.58

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK……….$77,501.92

5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC……….$70,380.54

6. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA……….$63,784.31

7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA……….$63,086.74

8. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN……….$60,272.26

9. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT……….$51,238.00

10, Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO……….$50,438.14

11. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM……….$50,339.31

12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK……….$49,661.76

13. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX……….$47,131.66

14. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK……….$42,293.29

15. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ……….$41,725.16

16. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX……….$39,100.26

17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ……….$38,627.16

18. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ……….$38,400.72

19. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ……….$37,819.14

20. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL……….$36,476.94

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA……….$93,032.66

2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX……….$84,917.28

3. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA……….$80,277.58

4. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO……….$74,435.98

5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS……….$69,837.14

6. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV……….$66,839.01

7. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX……….$63,784.31

8. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK……….$61,360.39

9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX……….$53,919.26

10, Travis Graves, Jay, OK……….$51,238.00

11. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC……….$50,339.31

12. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK……….$49,661.76

13. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX……….$48,814.32

14. Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR……….$41,888.38

15. Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM……….$40,588.35

16. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT……….$39,100.26

17. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX……….$38,184.41

18. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK……….$37,911.86

19. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD……….$37,613.64

20. Cole Davison, Stephenville, TX……….$36,569.45

Saddle Bronc Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT……….$177,472.94

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB……….$142,438.19

3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX……….$91,941.85

4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT……….$88,277.63

5. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT……….$87,616.61

6. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT……….$76,319.23

7. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX……….$76,206.97

8. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC……….$73,480.26

9. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT……….$65,089.24

10, Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA……….$63,732.78

11. Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK……….$63,546.12

12. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB……….$59,049.14

13. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD……….$57,064.47

14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA……….$52,696.38

15. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX……….$52,519.52

16. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA……….$50,270.46

17. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL……….$48,109.47

18. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB……….$46,577.15

19. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD……….$45,841.12

20. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, MT……….$45,222.64

Tie-Down Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX……….$110,860.72

2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX……….$98,700.44

3. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX……….$87,291.59

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……….$77,107.74

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA……….$75,645.58

6. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT……….$70,586.13

7. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS……….$68,740.72

8. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA……….$66,243.47

9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX……….$62,575.65

10, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX……….$60,298.65

11. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE……….$60,004.50

12. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX……….$59,229.06

13. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK……….$57,236.39

14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT……….$52,493.81

15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX……….$49,608.12

16. Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, MI……….$48,031.38

17. Cody Craig, Wendell, ID……….$46,387.20

18. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK……….$45,653.63

19. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA……….$44,906.05

20. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX……….$44,024.28

Steer Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX……….$48,055.72

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX……….$44,787.62

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……….$33,447.37

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX……….$29,994.90

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX……….$26,125.05

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK……….$25,086.62

7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO……….$25,011.18

8. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX……….$24,773.88

9. Tony Reina, wharton, TX……….$24,291.59

10, Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX……….$23,714.68

11. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS……….$22,956.64

12. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD……….$21,681.18

13. Shay Good, Abilene, TX……….$20,884.35

14. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK……….$20,716.16

15. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS……….$20,305.28

16. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX……….$19,453.80

17. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK……….$17,170.68

18. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK……….$17,066.50

19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX……….$15,932.59

20. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, TX……….$15,852.21

Bull Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK……….$147,012.42

2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK……….$123,907.27

3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT……….$123,173.21

4. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT……….$105,745.83

5. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL……….$103,812.46

6. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT……….$96,834.01

7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX……….$90,112.72

8. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX……….$83,703.82

9. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID……….$81,152.64

10, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX……….$72,893.50

11. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK……….$72,876.80

12. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT……….$70,547.40

13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX……….$68,629.97

14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA……….$58,649.57

15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA……….$58,611.28

16. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM……….$57,761.15

17. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR……….$56,229.33

18. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA……….$54,690.93

19. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, NC……….$48,962.35

20. Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA……….$47,908.95

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated July 22, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX……….$130,891.08

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA……….$122,088.24

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, CA……….$120,728.96

4. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO……….$83,888.37

5. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK……….$81,430.01

6. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX……….$79,082.02

7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX……….$78,089.77

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD……….$72,693.61

9. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX……….$67,088.18

10, Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK……….$66,774.91

11. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL……….$66,398.38

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR……….$61,960.71

13. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO……….$59,521.27

14. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX……….$57,354.45

15. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID……….$57,221.31

16. Dona Rule, Minco, OK……….$55,890.16

17. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM……….$55,190.47

18. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA……….$48,821.99

19. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX……….$45,881.80

20. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX……….$45,185.70

