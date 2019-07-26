All-Around Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………………………$128,413.54
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………………..$121,593.84
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………$113,268.16
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………………$86,710.14
5. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE…………………………..$70,652.11
6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT……………………………$66,964.60
7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………….$59,957.46
8. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA……………..$57,759.07
9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX………………….$50,892.24
10, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………………$44,751.29
11. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX………………………$42,856.00
12. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD……………………………….$41,761.07
13. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………….$39,397.63
14. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK………….$37,253.90
15. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS………………..$34,914.03
16. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN……………$30,077.66
17. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB………………………..$28,295.29
18. Lane Karney, Creston, CA……………………….$24,940.84
19. Tim Pharr, Resaca, GA…………………………..$23,753.82
20. Bart Brunson, Terry, MS…………………………$23,415.13
Bareback Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT………………………..$143,645.74
2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB……………………………$119,776.96
3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA………………….$114,396.23
4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX…………………………………………………………………………………….$100,396.50
5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX……………………..$91,401.98
6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND…………………………….$86,112.91
7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT……………………..$84,125.99
8. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR…………………….$79,852.73
9. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE…………………………..$62,873.61
10, Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB…………………………$61,066.92
11. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN…………………$58,044.26
12. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA……………$55,984.06
13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX……………………..$54,066.21
14. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV…………..$52,525.01
15. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO………………………$51,614.42
16. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV………………………..$50,035.43
17. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR………………..$49,161.25
18. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX…………………………..$48,605.94
19. Connor Hamilton, Calgary, AB………………….$45,700.34
20. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD…………………..$43,726.86
Steer Wrestling Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT…………………………$119,205.41
2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX…………………………$80,095.59
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB……………………$76,706.87
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA………………$68,896.07
5. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA……………………….$66,096.30
6. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL……………………….$61,828.28
7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK……………………….$60,443.13
8. Will Lummus, West Point, MS……………………$59,502.60
9. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND………………$58,107.30
10, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID………………$57,915.75
11. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS…………………..$54,952.20
12. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN……………………….$54,733.47
13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV………………………..$53,298.57
14. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC……………$51,470.57
15. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS…………………..$50,372.02
16. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI……………………………..$48,070.36
17. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA…………………..$47,360.35
18. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT………………………..$46,961.75
19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB……………………$45,763.67
20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX………………..$45,468.15
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………$108,713.30
2. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY………………………$89,468.76
3. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA………………………$80,277.58
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK………………………$77,501.92
5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC…………………………$70,380.54
6. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA……………………$63,784.31
7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA……………………….$63,086.74
8. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN……………………$60,272.26
9. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT…………………………….$51,238.00
10, Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO………………$50,438.14
11. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM…………………..$50,339.31
12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK………………………………………………………………………………………$49,661.76
13. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX……………………………$47,131.66
14. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK………………..$42,293.29
15. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ………………..$41,725.16
16. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX…………………$39,100.26
17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ……………………….$38,627.16
18. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ…………………………$38,400.72
19. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ…………………$37,819.14
20. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL………………………$36,476.94
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA…………………………..$93,032.66
2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX……………………$84,917.28
3. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA……………………..$80,277.58
4. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO………………………….$74,435.98
5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS…………………………$69,837.14
6. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV…………………………….$66,839.01
7. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX…………………..$63,784.31
8. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK……………….$61,360.39
9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX………………$53,919.26
10, Travis Graves, Jay, OK……………………………$51,238.00
11. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC………………$50,339.31
12. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK……………………..$49,661.76
13. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX………………………..$48,814.32
14. Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR……………………..$41,888.38
15. Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM………………….$40,588.35
16. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT………………………..$39,100.26
17. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX……………………………$38,184.41
18. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK……………..$37,911.86
19. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD…………………………….$37,613.64
20. Cole Davison, Stephenville, TX………………..$36,569.45
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT………………………..$177,472.94
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………………….$142,438.19
3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX………………$91,941.85
4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT………………….$88,277.63
5. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT…………………………..$87,616.61
6. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT……………………….$76,319.23
7. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX……………………..$76,206.97
8. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC………………$73,480.26
9. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT…………………………..$65,089.24
10, Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA……………………$63,732.78
11. Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK…………………..$63,546.12
12. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB……………………..$59,049.14
13. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD…………………………$57,064.47
14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA……………………..$52,696.38
15. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX……………………$52,519.52
16. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA……………………….$50,270.46
17. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL…………………..$48,109.47
18. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB…………$46,577.15
19. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD……………….$45,841.12
20. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, MT…………………..$45,222.64
Tie-Down Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………………..$110,860.72
2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX…………………………..$98,700.44
3. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX…………………$87,291.59
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………………$77,107.74
5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA……………………..$75,645.58
6. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT…………………….$70,586.13
7. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS………………………….$68,740.72
8. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA……………………….$66,243.47
9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX……………………$62,575.65
10, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………………………..$60,298.65
11. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE…………………………..$60,004.50
12. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX……………………….$59,229.06
13. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK…………………..$57,236.39
14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………..$52,493.81
15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX………………….$49,608.12
16. Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, MI……………$48,031.38
17. Cody Craig, Wendell, ID………………………….$46,387.20
18. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK…………………..$45,653.63
19. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA……………………..$44,906.05
20. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX………………………$44,024.28
Steer Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………………..$48,055.72
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX……………………….$44,787.62
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………………$33,447.37
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX……………$29,994.90
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX……………………….$26,125.05
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK……………………..$25,086.62
7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO……………………$25,011.18
8. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX…………………………..$24,773.88
9. Tony Reina, wharton, TX………………………….$24,291.59
10, Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX………………………..$23,714.68
11. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS……………………..$22,956.64
12. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD……………………..$21,681.18
13. Shay Good, Abilene, TX………………………….$20,884.35
14. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK…………………….$20,716.16
15. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………………………..$20,305.28
16. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………….$19,453.80
17. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK……………………$17,170.68
18. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK………………..$17,066.50
19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX…………………….$15,932.59
20. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, TX………………….$15,852.21
Bull Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK………………….$147,012.42
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK………………………….$123,907.27
3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………………………$123,173.21
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT……………………….$105,745.83
5. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL……………$103,812.46
6. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT……………………$96,834.01
7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX…………….$90,112.72
8. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX……………………………..$83,703.82
9. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID………………………..$81,152.64
10, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX………………$72,893.50
11. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK…………………..$72,876.80
12. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT…………………………$70,547.40
13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX……………………..$68,629.97
14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA…………….$58,649.57
15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA…………………….$58,611.28
16. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM……………………….$57,761.15
17. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR………………….$56,229.33
18. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA…………………………$54,690.93
19. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, NC……………….$48,962.35
20. Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA……………$47,908.95
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated July 22, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX………………………..$130,891.08
2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA…………………..$122,088.24
3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, CA…………………….$120,728.96
4. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO………………………………$83,888.37
5. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK……………………$81,430.01
6. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX…………………….$79,082.02
7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX………..$78,089.77
8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD………………………$72,693.61
9. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX………………….$67,088.18
10, Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK……………………….$66,774.91
11. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL……………………..$66,398.38
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR………………..$61,960.71
13. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO………………………$59,521.27
14. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX…………………….$57,354.45
15. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID…………………….$57,221.31
16. Dona Rule, Minco, OK…………………………….$55,890.16
17. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM………………….$55,190.47
18. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA……………..$48,821.99
19. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX………………………………………………………………………………………$45,881.80
20. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX…………………………….$45,185.70