News | July 26, 2019

All-Around Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………………………$128,413.54

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………………..$121,593.84

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………$113,268.16

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………………$86,710.14

5. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE…………………………..$70,652.11

6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT……………………………$66,964.60

7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………….$59,957.46

8. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA……………..$57,759.07

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX………………….$50,892.24

10, Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………………$44,751.29

11. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX………………………$42,856.00

12. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD……………………………….$41,761.07

13. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………….$39,397.63

14. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK………….$37,253.90

15. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS………………..$34,914.03

16. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN……………$30,077.66

17. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB………………………..$28,295.29

18. Lane Karney, Creston, CA……………………….$24,940.84

19. Tim Pharr, Resaca, GA…………………………..$23,753.82

20. Bart Brunson, Terry, MS…………………………$23,415.13

Bareback Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT………………………..$143,645.74

2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB……………………………$119,776.96

3. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA………………….$114,396.23

4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX…………………………………………………………………………………….$100,396.50

5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX……………………..$91,401.98

6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND…………………………….$86,112.91

7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT……………………..$84,125.99

8. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR…………………….$79,852.73

9. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE…………………………..$62,873.61

10, Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB…………………………$61,066.92

11. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN…………………$58,044.26

12. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA……………$55,984.06

13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX……………………..$54,066.21

14. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV…………..$52,525.01

15. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO………………………$51,614.42

16. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV………………………..$50,035.43

17. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR………………..$49,161.25

18. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX…………………………..$48,605.94

19. Connor Hamilton, Calgary, AB………………….$45,700.34

20. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD…………………..$43,726.86

Steer Wrestling Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT…………………………$119,205.41

2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX…………………………$80,095.59

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB……………………$76,706.87

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA………………$68,896.07

5. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA……………………….$66,096.30

6. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL……………………….$61,828.28

7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK……………………….$60,443.13

8. Will Lummus, West Point, MS……………………$59,502.60

9. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND………………$58,107.30

10, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID………………$57,915.75

11. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS…………………..$54,952.20

12. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN……………………….$54,733.47

13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV………………………..$53,298.57

14. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC……………$51,470.57

15. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS…………………..$50,372.02

16. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI……………………………..$48,070.36

17. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA…………………..$47,360.35

18. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT………………………..$46,961.75

19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB……………………$45,763.67

20. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX………………..$45,468.15

Team Roping (Headers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………$108,713.30

2. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY………………………$89,468.76

3. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA………………………$80,277.58

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK………………………$77,501.92

5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC…………………………$70,380.54

6. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA……………………$63,784.31

7. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA……………………….$63,086.74

8. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN……………………$60,272.26

9. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT…………………………….$51,238.00

10, Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO………………$50,438.14

11. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM…………………..$50,339.31

12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK………………………………………………………………………………………$49,661.76

13. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX……………………………$47,131.66

14. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK………………..$42,293.29

15. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ………………..$41,725.16

16. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX…………………$39,100.26

17. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ……………………….$38,627.16

18. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ…………………………$38,400.72

19. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ…………………$37,819.14

20. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL………………………$36,476.94

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA…………………………..$93,032.66

2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX……………………$84,917.28

3. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA……………………..$80,277.58

4. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO………………………….$74,435.98

5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS…………………………$69,837.14

6. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV…………………………….$66,839.01

7. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX…………………..$63,784.31

8. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK……………….$61,360.39

9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX………………$53,919.26

10, Travis Graves, Jay, OK……………………………$51,238.00

11. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC………………$50,339.31

12. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK……………………..$49,661.76

13. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX………………………..$48,814.32

14. Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR……………………..$41,888.38

15. Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM………………….$40,588.35

16. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT………………………..$39,100.26

17. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX……………………………$38,184.41

18. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK……………..$37,911.86

19. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD…………………………….$37,613.64

20. Cole Davison, Stephenville, TX………………..$36,569.45

Saddle Bronc Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT………………………..$177,472.94

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………………….$142,438.19

3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX………………$91,941.85

4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT………………….$88,277.63

5. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT…………………………..$87,616.61

6. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT……………………….$76,319.23

7. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX……………………..$76,206.97

8. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC………………$73,480.26

9. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT…………………………..$65,089.24

10, Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA……………………$63,732.78

11. Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK…………………..$63,546.12

12. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB……………………..$59,049.14

13. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD…………………………$57,064.47

14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA……………………..$52,696.38

15. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX……………………$52,519.52

16. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA……………………….$50,270.46

17. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL…………………..$48,109.47

18. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB…………$46,577.15

19. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD……………….$45,841.12

20. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, MT…………………..$45,222.64

Tie-Down Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………………..$110,860.72

2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX…………………………..$98,700.44

3. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX…………………$87,291.59

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………………$77,107.74

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA……………………..$75,645.58

6. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT…………………….$70,586.13

7. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS………………………….$68,740.72

8. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA……………………….$66,243.47

9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX……………………$62,575.65

10, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………………………..$60,298.65

11. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE…………………………..$60,004.50

12. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX……………………….$59,229.06

13. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK…………………..$57,236.39

14. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………..$52,493.81

15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX………………….$49,608.12

16. Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, MI……………$48,031.38

17. Cody Craig, Wendell, ID………………………….$46,387.20

18. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK…………………..$45,653.63

19. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA……………………..$44,906.05

20. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX………………………$44,024.28

Steer Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………………..$48,055.72

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX……………………….$44,787.62

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX……………………………$33,447.37

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX……………$29,994.90

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX……………………….$26,125.05

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK……………………..$25,086.62

7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO……………………$25,011.18

8. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX…………………………..$24,773.88

9. Tony Reina, wharton, TX………………………….$24,291.59

10, Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX………………………..$23,714.68

11. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS……………………..$22,956.64

12. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD……………………..$21,681.18

13. Shay Good, Abilene, TX………………………….$20,884.35

14. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK…………………….$20,716.16

15. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………………………..$20,305.28

16. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………….$19,453.80

17. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK……………………$17,170.68

18. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK………………..$17,066.50

19. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, TX…………………….$15,932.59

20. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, TX………………….$15,852.21

Bull Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK………………….$147,012.42

2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK………………………….$123,907.27

3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………………………$123,173.21

4. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT……………………….$105,745.83

5. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL……………$103,812.46

6. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT……………………$96,834.01

7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX…………….$90,112.72

8. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX……………………………..$83,703.82

9. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID………………………..$81,152.64

10, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX………………$72,893.50

11. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK…………………..$72,876.80

12. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT…………………………$70,547.40

13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX……………………..$68,629.97

14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA…………….$58,649.57

15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA…………………….$58,611.28

16. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM……………………….$57,761.15

17. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR………………….$56,229.33

18. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA…………………………$54,690.93

19. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, NC……………….$48,962.35

20. Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA……………$47,908.95

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated July 22, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX………………………..$130,891.08

2. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA…………………..$122,088.24

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, CA…………………….$120,728.96

4. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO………………………………$83,888.37

5. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK……………………$81,430.01

6. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX…………………….$79,082.02

7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX………..$78,089.77

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD………………………$72,693.61

9. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX………………….$67,088.18

10, Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK……………………….$66,774.91

11. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL……………………..$66,398.38

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR………………..$61,960.71

13. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO………………………$59,521.27

14. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX…………………….$57,354.45

15. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID…………………….$57,221.31

16. Dona Rule, Minco, OK…………………………….$55,890.16

17. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM………………….$55,190.47

18. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA……………..$48,821.99

19. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX………………………………………………………………………………………$45,881.80

20. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX…………………………….$45,185.70

