PRCA standings as of July 30, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $153,803

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 133,680

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 96,965

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 95,944

5 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 91,189

6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 74,521

7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 61,171

8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037

9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 50,117

10 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 48,275

11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 44,770

12 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 44,735

13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238

14 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 36,212

15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 34,744

16 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

17 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303

18 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581

19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 31,470

20 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 31,213

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $133,013

2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 130,477

3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 92,816

4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 85,890

5 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 81,866

6 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321

7 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 73,797

8 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 73,071

9 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 70,154

10 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 67,871

11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 67,127

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 65,659

13 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 62,555

14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 58,939

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 54,261

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 50,560

17 Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 44,645

18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 44,440

19 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 43,874

20 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 42,887

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $88,816

2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 83,359

3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 72,944

4 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 63,992

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 63,140

6 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 62,478

7 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 57,937

8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 57,807

9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 54,727

10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984

11 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 52,311

12 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 50,372

13 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 49,959

14 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 49,958

15 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 48,941

16 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 47,443

17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 45,615

18 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 44,951

19 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 44,680

20 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 43,734

Team Roping (Header)

1 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $84,642

2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 84,265

3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 82,047

4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 72,120

5 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 70,982

6 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 69,688

7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 62,213

8 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 58,512

9 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,876

10 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 52,369

11 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 46,053

12 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

13 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,815

14 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 43,365

15 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 40,893

16 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 40,587

17 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 39,242

18 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 38,730

19 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 38,706

20 Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla. 38,646

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $84,642

2 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 84,265

3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 82,047

4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 70,909

5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 70,510

6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,699

7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 62,213

8 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 57,319

9 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,806

10 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 52,016

11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 49,076

12 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 48,511

13 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 46,078

14 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996

15 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,815

16 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 44,263

17 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 41,592

18 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 40,501

19 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 39,168

20 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 37,250

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $115,908

2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 108,399

3 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 93,122

4 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 92,790

5 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 90,884

6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 88,791

7 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 84,053

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 78,737

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 75,813

10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 65,889

11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 63,897

12 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 59,505

13 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 56,947

14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 53,810

15 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 50,859

16 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 46,207

17 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 46,116

18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 44,499

19 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 44,447

20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 40,393

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $92,593

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 87,979

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 82,859

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 80,459

5 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 73,751

6 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 72,765

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 71,297

8 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 66,639

9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 65,411

10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 62,456

11 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 62,144

12 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 57,334

13 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 56,231

14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 55,776

15 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043

16 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 53,335

17 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 50,578

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 49,681

19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 47,826

20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 43,200

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $72,542

2 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 53,285

3 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 52,560

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 40,046

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 37,777

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 36,368

7 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 35,775

8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 35,730

9 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 33,851

10 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 32,139

11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 32,077

12 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 31,577

13 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 29,667

14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 28,432

15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 27,691

16 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 26,459

17 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,017

18 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 21,143

19 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 16,585

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $205,292

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 135,315

3 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 85,562

4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 81,654

5 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739

6 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 77,359

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 77,228

8 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 74,348

9 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 73,154

10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 71,470

11 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 70,259

12 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 69,354

13 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 69,204

14 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 68,719

15 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 61,441

16 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 57,640

17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 56,494

18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 56,043

19 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 55,440

20 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 53,995

*2018 Barrel Racing (July 30, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,551

3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 107,497

4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,675

5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 92,748

6 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 91,037

7 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 82,105

9 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 80,917

10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 73,644

11 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 71,600

12 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,498

13 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 66,441

14 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 65,736

15 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 65,470

16 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,435

17 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 62,908

18 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 56,917

19 Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 54,039

20 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 51,122