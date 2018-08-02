PRCA standings as of July 30, 2018
August 2, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $153,803
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 133,680
3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 96,965
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 95,944
5 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 91,189
Recommended Stories For You
6 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 74,521
7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 61,171
8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,037
9 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 50,117
10 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 48,275
11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 44,770
12 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 44,735
13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 38,238
14 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 36,212
15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 34,744
16 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
17 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303
18 Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La. 31,581
19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 31,470
20 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 31,213
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $133,013
2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 130,477
3 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 92,816
4 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 85,890
5 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 81,866
6 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 81,321
7 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 73,797
8 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 73,071
9 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 70,154
10 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 67,871
11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 67,127
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 65,659
13 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 62,555
14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 58,939
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 54,261
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 50,560
17 Ty Fast Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 44,645
18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 44,440
19 Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M. 43,874
20 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 42,887
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $88,816
2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 83,359
3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 72,944
4 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 63,992
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 63,140
6 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 62,478
7 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 57,937
8 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 57,807
9 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 54,727
10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 52,984
11 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 52,311
12 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 50,372
13 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 49,959
14 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 49,958
15 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 48,941
16 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 47,443
17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 45,615
18 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 44,951
19 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 44,680
20 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 43,734
Team Roping (Header)
1 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $84,642
2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 84,265
3 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 82,047
4 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 72,120
5 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 70,982
6 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 69,688
7 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 62,213
8 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 58,512
9 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 54,876
10 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 52,369
11 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 46,053
12 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
13 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,815
14 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 43,365
15 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 40,893
16 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 40,587
17 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 39,242
18 Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 38,730
19 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 38,706
20 Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla. 38,646
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $84,642
2 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 84,265
3 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 82,047
4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 70,909
5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 70,510
6 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 68,699
7 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 62,213
8 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 57,319
9 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 55,806
10 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 52,016
11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 49,076
12 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 48,511
13 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 46,078
14 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 44,996
15 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 44,815
16 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 44,263
17 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 41,592
18 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 40,501
19 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 39,168
20 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 37,250
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $115,908
2 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 108,399
3 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 93,122
4 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 92,790
5 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 90,884
6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 88,791
7 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 84,053
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 78,737
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 75,813
10 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 65,889
11 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 63,897
12 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 59,505
13 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 56,947
14 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 53,810
15 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 50,859
16 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 46,207
17 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 46,116
18 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 44,499
19 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 44,447
20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 40,393
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $92,593
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 87,979
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 82,859
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 80,459
5 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 73,751
6 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 72,765
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 71,297
8 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 66,639
9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 65,411
10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 62,456
11 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 62,144
12 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 57,334
13 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 56,231
14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 55,776
15 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 55,043
16 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 53,335
17 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 50,578
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 49,681
19 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 47,826
20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 43,200
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $72,542
2 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 53,285
3 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 52,560
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 40,046
5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 37,777
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 36,368
7 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 35,775
8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 35,730
9 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 33,851
10 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 32,139
11 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 32,077
12 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 31,577
13 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 29,667
14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 28,432
15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 27,691
16 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 26,459
17 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 22,017
18 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 21,143
19 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 20,717
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 16,585
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $205,292
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 135,315
3 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 85,562
4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 81,654
5 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 80,739
6 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 77,359
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 77,228
8 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 74,348
9 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 73,154
10 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 71,470
11 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 70,259
12 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 69,354
13 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 69,204
14 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 68,719
15 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 61,441
16 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 57,640
17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 56,494
18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 56,043
19 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 55,440
20 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 53,995
*2018 Barrel Racing (July 30, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $182,843
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 141,551
3 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 107,497
4 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,675
5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 92,748
6 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 91,037
7 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,355
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 82,105
9 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 80,917
10 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 73,644
11 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 71,600
12 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,498
13 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 66,441
14 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 65,736
15 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 65,470
16 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 64,435
17 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 62,908
18 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 56,917
19 Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 54,039
20 Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 51,122