 PRCA standings as of July 30, 2019 | TSLN.com

PRCA standings as of July 30, 2019

News | July 31, 2019

All-Around Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………$162,467.83

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………$126,196.08

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK………$117,023.96

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………$92,923.80

5. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE………$82,103.67

6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT………$72,475.64

7. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA………$66,161.61

8. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT………$59,957.46

9. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX………$58,186.82

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX………$53,929.10

11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD………$51,801.91

12. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX………$45,660.84

13. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………$44,751.29

14. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK………$38,734.40

15. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS………$37,282.37

16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, NM………$35,750.37

17. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN………$30,620.88

18. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB………$29,223.54

19. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK………$29,007.52

20. Lane Karney, Creston, CA………$24,940.84

Bareback Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT………$152,117.84

2. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA………$136,207.46

3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB………$124,976.72

4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX………$109,525.70

5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX………$103,880.50

6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND………$88,496.52

7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT………$84,798.27

8. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR………$81,044.53

9. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE………$74,325.17

10. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN………$64,322.29

11. Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB………$62,420.52

12. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA………$59,538.68

13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX………$58,594.08

14. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV………$57,021.88

15. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV………$56,923.45

16. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO………$54,621.00

17. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR………$49,161.25

18. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX………$48,605.94

19. Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, AB………$48,305.28

20. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD………$46,534.22

Steer Wrestling Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT………$127,313.29

2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX………$82,164.92

3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB………$81,724.31

4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA………$76,351.77

5. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA………$66,096.30

6. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK………$62,446.73

7. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL………$62,440.22

8. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN………$61,993.34

9. Will Lummus, West Point, MS………$61,958.01

10. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS………$61,938.96

11. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID………$61,806.27

12. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND………$58,107.30

13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV………$53,622.46

14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX………$52,732.49

15. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS………$52,438.39

16. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC………$51,470.57

17. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK………$49,219.10

18. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI………$48,628.69

19. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA………$47,360.35

20. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT………$47,032.92

Team Roping (Headers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK………$112,469.10

2. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY………$89,468.76

3. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA………$86,978.20

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK………$82,906.91

5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC………$72,159.02

6. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA………$67,205.23

7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN………$67,031.54

8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA………$63,086.74

9. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT………$62,756.44

10. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM………$60,478.57

11. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO………$56,358.41

12. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX………$53,691.74

13. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK………$52,560.71

14. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, FL………$47,572.18

15. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX………$47,131.66

16. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK………$44,799.80

17. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL………$44,226.01

18. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ………$42,693.41

19. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ………$42,283.29

20. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ………$40,696.90

Team Roping (Heelers) Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA………$93,032.66

2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX………$90,322.27

3. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA………$86,978.20

4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS………$82,266.00

5. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO………$76,214.46

6. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV………$70,594.81

7. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK………$68,119.67

8. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX………$67,205.23

9. Travis Graves, Jay, OK………$62,756.44

10. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC………$60,478.57

11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX………$53,919.26

12. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT………$53,691.74

13. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK………$52,560.71

14. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX………$48,814.31

15. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD………$45,362.71

16. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO………$43,941.84

17. Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM………$42,884.53

18. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX………$42,795.50

19. Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR………$41,888.38

20. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA………$39,788.81

Saddle Bronc Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT………$184,880.13

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………$145,735.99

3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX………$95,320.69

4. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX………$92,278.21

5. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT………$88,277.63

6. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT………$87,616.61

7. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC………$78,427.75

8. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT………$77,037.76

9. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT………$69,456.48

10. Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK………$66,477.07

11. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA………$65,160.93

12. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB………$64,584.08

13. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD………$63,154.19

14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA………$61,321.63

15. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX………$52,519.52

16. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………$52,328.00

17. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL………$51,806.38

18. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB………$51,600.91

19. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA………$51,412.98

20. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, NV………$48,540.93

Tie-Down Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………$115,462.96

2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX………$98,700.44

3. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX………$88,358.52

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA………$81,293.50

5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………$79,984.14

6. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT………$77,509.69

7. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS………$71,900.00

8. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA………$66,531.11

9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX………$65,421.73

10. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………$64,420.53

11. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE………$61,951.64

12. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK………$61,468.73

13. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX………$60,840.48

14. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM………$52,673.20

15. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT………$52,493.81

16. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK………$51,894.05

17. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, TX………$50,326.72

18. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX………$49,608.12

19. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA………$49,537.09

20. Justin Smith, Leesville, LA………$49,481.84

Steer Roping Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX………$53,950.15

2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………$48,055.72

3. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX………$38,529.09

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………$36,784.63

5. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX………$31,954.58

6. Tony Reina, wharton, TX………$30,828.00

7. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX………$28,478.56

8. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS………$27,687.23

9. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………$27,283.18

10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK………$27,203.59

11. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK………$26,903.95

12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO………$25,870.60

13. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, WY………$25,864.17

14. Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX………$23,995.42

15. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX………$23,865.96

16. Trenton Johnson, Blue Mound, KS………$23,160.62

17. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD………$22,750.06

18. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK………$21,967.74

19. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK………$21,632.08

20. Shay Good, Abilene, TX………$21,147.55

Bull Riding Standings

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………$149,202.23

2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK………$148,793.95

3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK………$123,907.27

4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL………$109,172.63

5. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT………$105,745.83

6. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT………$104,597.12

7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX………$90,112.72

8. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID………$89,596.97

9. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX………$85,608.01

10. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX………$81,661.55

11. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT………$74,428.78

12. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK………$73,276.80

13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX………$68,629.97

14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA………$68,128.82

15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA………$66,460.66

16. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA………$63,993.92

17. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR………$59,577.05

18. Ruger Piva, Challis, ID………$59,094.04

19. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM………$57,761.15

20. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, NC………$54,016.96

Barrel Racing Standings (last updated July 29, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)

Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings

1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA………$145,945.37

2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX………$141,689.23

3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, CA………$128,615.08

4. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO………$96,585.19

5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, OK………$90,665.35

6. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK………$81,430.01

7. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX………$79,082.02

8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD………$74,585.04

9. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX………$71,625.67

10. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK………$69,427.30

11. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO………$68,814.83

12. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL………$67,003.37

13. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR………$63,506.07

14. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM………$59,454.01

15. Dona Rule, Minco, OK………$59,026.77

16. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX………$57,354.45

17. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID………$57,221.31

18. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA………$52,951.88

19. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX………$50,979.49

20. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX………$47,702.28

