PRCA standings as of July 30, 2019
All-Around Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………$162,467.83
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………$126,196.08
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK………$117,023.96
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………$92,923.80
5. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE………$82,103.67
6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT………$72,475.64
7. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA………$66,161.61
8. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT………$59,957.46
9. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX………$58,186.82
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX………$53,929.10
11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD………$51,801.91
12. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX………$45,660.84
13. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………$44,751.29
14. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK………$38,734.40
15. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS………$37,282.37
16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, NM………$35,750.37
17. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN………$30,620.88
18. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB………$29,223.54
19. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK………$29,007.52
20. Lane Karney, Creston, CA………$24,940.84
Bareback Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT………$152,117.84
2. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA………$136,207.46
3. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB………$124,976.72
4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX………$109,525.70
5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX………$103,880.50
6. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND………$88,496.52
7. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT………$84,798.27
8. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR………$81,044.53
9. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE………$74,325.17
10. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN………$64,322.29
11. Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB………$62,420.52
12. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA………$59,538.68
13. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX………$58,594.08
14. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV………$57,021.88
15. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV………$56,923.45
16. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO………$54,621.00
17. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR………$49,161.25
18. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX………$48,605.94
19. Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, AB………$48,305.28
20. Jamie Howlett, Rapid city, SD………$46,534.22
Steer Wrestling Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT………$127,313.29
2. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX………$82,164.92
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB………$81,724.31
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA………$76,351.77
5. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA………$66,096.30
6. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK………$62,446.73
7. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL………$62,440.22
8. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN………$61,993.34
9. Will Lummus, West Point, MS………$61,958.01
10. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS………$61,938.96
11. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID………$61,806.27
12. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND………$58,107.30
13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV………$53,622.46
14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX………$52,732.49
15. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS………$52,438.39
16. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC………$51,470.57
17. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK………$49,219.10
18. Nick Guy, Sparta, WI………$48,628.69
19. Jacob Edler, State Center, IA………$47,360.35
20. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT………$47,032.92
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK………$112,469.10
2. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY………$89,468.76
3. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA………$86,978.20
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK………$82,906.91
5. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC………$72,159.02
6. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA………$67,205.23
7. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN………$67,031.54
8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA………$63,086.74
9. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT………$62,756.44
10. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM………$60,478.57
11. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO………$56,358.41
12. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX………$53,691.74
13. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK………$52,560.71
14. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, FL………$47,572.18
15. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX………$47,131.66
16. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, OK………$44,799.80
17. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AL………$44,226.01
18. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, AZ………$42,693.41
19. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ………$42,283.29
20. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, AZ………$40,696.90
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA………$93,032.66
2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX………$90,322.27
3. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA………$86,978.20
4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS………$82,266.00
5. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO………$76,214.46
6. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV………$70,594.81
7. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK………$68,119.67
8. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX………$67,205.23
9. Travis Graves, Jay, OK………$62,756.44
10. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC………$60,478.57
11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX………$53,919.26
12. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT………$53,691.74
13. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK………$52,560.71
14. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX………$48,814.31
15. Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD………$45,362.71
16. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO………$43,941.84
17. Nano Garza, Las Cruces, NM………$42,884.53
18. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX………$42,795.50
19. Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR………$41,888.38
20. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA………$39,788.81
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT………$184,880.13
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………$145,735.99
3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX………$95,320.69
4. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX………$92,278.21
5. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT………$88,277.63
6. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT………$87,616.61
7. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC………$78,427.75
8. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT………$77,037.76
9. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT………$69,456.48
10. Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK………$66,477.07
11. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA………$65,160.93
12. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB………$64,584.08
13. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD………$63,154.19
14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA………$61,321.63
15. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX………$52,519.52
16. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………$52,328.00
17. Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL………$51,806.38
18. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB………$51,600.91
19. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA………$51,412.98
20. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, NV………$48,540.93
Tie-Down Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………$115,462.96
2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX………$98,700.44
3. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX………$88,358.52
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA………$81,293.50
5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………$79,984.14
6. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT………$77,509.69
7. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS………$71,900.00
8. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA………$66,531.11
9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX………$65,421.73
10. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………$64,420.53
11. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE………$61,951.64
12. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK………$61,468.73
13. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX………$60,840.48
14. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM………$52,673.20
15. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT………$52,493.81
16. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK………$51,894.05
17. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, TX………$50,326.72
18. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX………$49,608.12
19. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA………$49,537.09
20. Justin Smith, Leesville, LA………$49,481.84
Steer Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX………$53,950.15
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………$48,055.72
3. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX………$38,529.09
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………$36,784.63
5. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX………$31,954.58
6. Tony Reina, wharton, TX………$30,828.00
7. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX………$28,478.56
8. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS………$27,687.23
9. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………$27,283.18
10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK………$27,203.59
11. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK………$26,903.95
12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO………$25,870.60
13. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, WY………$25,864.17
14. Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX………$23,995.42
15. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX………$23,865.96
16. Trenton Johnson, Blue Mound, KS………$23,160.62
17. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD………$22,750.06
18. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK………$21,967.74
19. Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, OK………$21,632.08
20. Shay Good, Abilene, TX………$21,147.55
Bull Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………$149,202.23
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK………$148,793.95
3. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK………$123,907.27
4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL………$109,172.63
5. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT………$105,745.83
6. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT………$104,597.12
7. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX………$90,112.72
8. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID………$89,596.97
9. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX………$85,608.01
10. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX………$81,661.55
11. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT………$74,428.78
12. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK………$73,276.80
13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX………$68,629.97
14. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA………$68,128.82
15. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA………$66,460.66
16. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA………$63,993.92
17. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR………$59,577.05
18. Ruger Piva, Challis, ID………$59,094.04
19. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM………$57,761.15
20. Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, NC………$54,016.96
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated July 29, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA………$145,945.37
2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX………$141,689.23
3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, CA………$128,615.08
4. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO………$96,585.19
5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, OK………$90,665.35
6. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK………$81,430.01
7. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX………$79,082.02
8. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD………$74,585.04
9. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX………$71,625.67
10. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK………$69,427.30
11. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO………$68,814.83
12. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL………$67,003.37
13. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, OR………$63,506.07
14. Leia Pluemer, Los Lunas, NM………$59,454.01
15. Dona Rule, Minco, OK………$59,026.77
16. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX………$57,354.45
17. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID………$57,221.31
18. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA………$52,951.88
19. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX………$50,979.49
20. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX………$47,702.28