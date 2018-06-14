PRCA standings as of June 11, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $107,981

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 62,061

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 57,988

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 52,837

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 48,240

6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 40,717

7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 38,689

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,310

10 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303

11 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 31,106

12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 28,365

13 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 26,218

14 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 24,925

15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 23,633

16 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 21,581

17 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 17,137

18 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 16,008

19 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 15,525

20 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 15,106

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $79,464

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 67,620

3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 63,397

4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 58,765

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 55,727

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 54,579

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 47,955

8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 43,027

9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 42,693

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 40,153

11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 34,578

12 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 34,491

13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 33,984

14 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 30,929

15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252

16 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 29,404

17 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 28,957

18 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 27,800

19 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 24,257

20 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 24,155

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $50,866

2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 44,969

3 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 44,062

4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 42,682

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 41,236

6 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

7 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 36,466

8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,117

9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 34,733

10 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 34,557

11 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 31,747

12 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 31,479

13 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 31,413

14 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 31,027

15 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 29,549

16 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 29,448

17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 29,248

18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 27,200

19 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 24,543

20 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 23,203

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $56,537

2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 46,968

3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 46,465

4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 43,768

5 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,324

6 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 37,762

7 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 35,303

8 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 30,085

9 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,176

10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 27,803

11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619

12 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 26,862

13 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 25,813

14 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 23,929

15 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 23,858

16 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 23,558

17 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 22,807

18 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 21,896

19 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 21,886

20 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 21,479

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $56,537

2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 43,857

3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 43,768

4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 43,279

5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,324

6 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 38,693

7 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 35,303

8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 32,419

9 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 30,085

10 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,176

11 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619

12 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,954

13 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

14 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 25,508

15 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 23,959

16 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 23,923

17 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 22,807

18 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 22,736

19 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 21,799

20 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 21,638

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $99,586

2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 67,126

3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 63,258

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 58,446

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 54,942

6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 50,107

7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 43,990

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 42,312

9 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 41,007

10 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 40,061

11 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 38,319

12 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 37,565

13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 32,435

14 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 27,981

15 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 27,195

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 27,163

17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 26,714

18 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 26,001

19 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 23,972

20 Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 23,042

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $69,164

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 57,605

3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 53,670

4 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 49,618

5 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 48,357

6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 47,570

7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949

8 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 39,242

10 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 36,169

11 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 34,851

12 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,001

13 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 31,471

14 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 30,060

15 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 29,597

16 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 28,397

17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 27,016

18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 26,810

19 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 23,947

20 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,854

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $54,328

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 47,236

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 44,599

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 32,879

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 28,055

6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 27,284

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 26,394

8 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 23,703

9 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 23,417

10 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 22,259

11 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 20,472

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,755

13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 19,101

14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 18,189

15 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205

16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 16,413

17 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 15,433

18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 15,162

19 J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 12,962

20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 12,862

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $137,971

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 92,868

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 64,394

5 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 62,615

6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 61,635

7 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 60,146

8 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 49,938

9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 49,319

10 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 47,922

11 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 46,374

12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 42,446

13 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 39,987

14 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 38,154

15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 37,953

16 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,675

17 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 36,201

18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 34,461

19 Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif. 32,845

20 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 31,875

Barrel Racing

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 79,684

3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 72,766

4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

5 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 56,208

6 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 52,347

8 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 51,505

9 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 44,463

10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 44,417

11 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 38,709

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 37,655

13 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 36,647

14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 35,180

15 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 33,605

16 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

17 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 31,481

18 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 31,223

19 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 30,085

20 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372