PRCA standings as of June 11, 2018
June 14, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $107,981
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 62,061
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 57,988
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 52,837
5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 48,240
6 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 40,717
7 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 38,689
8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,310
10 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303
11 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 31,106
12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 28,365
13 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 26,218
14 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 24,925
15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 23,633
16 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 21,581
17 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 17,137
18 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 16,008
19 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 15,525
20 McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 15,106
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $79,464
2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 67,620
3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 63,397
4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 58,765
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 55,727
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 54,579
7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 47,955
8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 43,027
9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 42,693
10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 40,153
11 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 34,578
12 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 34,491
13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 33,984
14 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 30,929
15 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252
16 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 29,404
17 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 28,957
18 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 27,800
19 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 24,257
20 Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 24,155
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $50,866
2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 44,969
3 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 44,062
4 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 42,682
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 41,236
6 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229
7 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 36,466
8 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,117
9 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 34,733
10 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 34,557
11 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 31,747
12 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 31,479
13 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 31,413
14 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 31,027
15 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 29,549
16 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 29,448
17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 29,248
18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 27,200
19 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 24,543
20 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 23,203
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $56,537
2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 46,968
3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 46,465
4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 43,768
5 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,324
6 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 37,762
7 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 35,303
8 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 30,085
9 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,176
10 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 27,803
11 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619
12 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 26,862
13 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 25,813
14 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 23,929
15 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 23,858
16 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 23,558
17 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 22,807
18 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 21,896
19 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 21,886
20 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 21,479
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $56,537
2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 43,857
3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 43,768
4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 43,279
5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,324
6 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 38,693
7 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 35,303
8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 32,419
9 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 30,085
10 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,176
11 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619
12 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,954
13 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749
14 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 25,508
15 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 23,959
16 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 23,923
17 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 22,807
18 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 22,736
19 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 21,799
20 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 21,638
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $99,586
2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 67,126
3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 63,258
4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 58,446
5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 54,942
6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 50,107
7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 43,990
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 42,312
9 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 41,007
10 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 40,061
11 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 38,319
12 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 37,565
13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 32,435
14 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 27,981
15 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 27,195
16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 27,163
17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 26,714
18 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 26,001
19 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 23,972
20 Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 23,042
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $69,164
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 57,605
3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 53,670
4 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 49,618
5 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 48,357
6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 47,570
7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949
8 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 39,242
10 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 36,169
11 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 34,851
12 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,001
13 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 31,471
14 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 30,060
15 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 29,597
16 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 28,397
17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 27,016
18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 26,810
19 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 23,947
20 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,854
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $54,328
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 47,236
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 44,599
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 32,879
5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 28,055
6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 27,284
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 26,394
8 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 23,703
9 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 23,417
10 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 22,259
11 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 20,472
12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,755
13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 19,101
14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 18,189
15 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205
16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 16,413
17 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 15,433
18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 15,162
19 J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 12,962
20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 12,862
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $137,971
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 92,868
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278
4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 64,394
5 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 62,615
6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 61,635
7 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 60,146
8 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 49,938
9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 49,319
10 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 47,922
11 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 46,374
12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 42,446
13 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 39,987
14 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 38,154
15 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 37,953
16 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 37,675
17 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 36,201
18 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 34,461
19 Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif. 32,845
20 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 31,875
Barrel Racing
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 79,684
3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 72,766
4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
5 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 56,208
6 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 52,347
8 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 51,505
9 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 44,463
10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 44,417
11 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 38,709
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 37,655
13 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 36,647
14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 35,180
15 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 33,605
16 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392
17 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 31,481
18 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 31,223
19 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 30,085
20 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372