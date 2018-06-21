PRCA Standings as of June 118, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $107,981

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 62,061

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 57,988

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 52,837

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 51,405

6 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 41,268

7 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 40,717

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,310

10 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303

11 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 31,106

12 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 28,365

13 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 26,218

14 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 24,925

15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 23,633

16 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 20,160

17 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 17,137

18 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 16,008

19 Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 15,633

20 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 15,525

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $79,464

2 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 67,620

3 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 66,322

4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 61,297

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 57,415

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 54,579

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 47,955

8 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 44,527

9 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 44,526

10 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 40,153

11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 37,579

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 36,365

13 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 34,578

14 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 32,731

15 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 31,869

16 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252

17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 29,404

18 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 27,800

19 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 25,827

20 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 24,257

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $50,866

2 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 45,847

3 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 45,617

4 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 44,904

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 42,712

6 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,229

7 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 38,167

8 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 36,466

9 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,117

10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 34,733

11 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 33,777

12 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 31,479

13 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 31,413

14 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 31,027

15 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 30,940

16 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 30,869

17 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 29,248

18 Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 27,200

19 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 24,543

20 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 23,203

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $56,537

2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 46,968

3 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 46,465

4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 43,768

5 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,324

6 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 37,762

7 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 35,303

8 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 30,085

9 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,176

10 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619

11 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 26,862

12 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 25,933

13 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 25,813

14 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 23,858

15 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 23,558

16 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 23,526

17 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 22,807

18 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 21,896

19 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 21,886

20 Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 21,479

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $56,537

2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 43,857

3 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 43,768

4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 43,279

5 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,324

6 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 38,693

7 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 35,303

8 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 32,419

9 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 30,085

10 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,176

11 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619

12 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 25,954

13 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 25,749

14 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 25,508

15 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 23,959

16 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 23,923

17 Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 22,807

18 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 22,333

19 Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 21,799

20 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 21,638

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $102,534

2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 68,888

3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 63,258

4 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 59,043

5 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 54,942

6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 54,307

7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 43,990

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 42,312

9 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 40,982

10 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 40,790

11 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 38,319

12 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 37,970

13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 32,861

14 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 30,825

15 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 27,195

16 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 27,163

17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 26,714

18 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 26,001

19 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 23,972

20 Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla. 23,618

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $69,164

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 57,605

3 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 55,694

4 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 50,469

5 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 48,357

6 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 47,570

7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949

8 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

9 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 39,721

10 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 36,579

11 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 36,169

12 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 34,851

13 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 31,471

14 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 30,617

15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 30,060

16 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 29,597

17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 28,485

18 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 26,810

19 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 25,582

20 Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 23,947

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $54,328

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 47,236

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 44,599

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 32,879

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 28,822

6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 27,809

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 26,394

8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 23,955

9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 23,703

10 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 23,417

11 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 20,472

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,755

13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 19,101

14 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 18,189

15 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205

16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 16,413

17 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 15,527

18 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 15,433

19 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 13,467

20 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 13,141

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $149,090

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 101,748

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278

4 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 64,394

5 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 62,615

6 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 61,635

7 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 61,126

8 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 50,113

9 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 49,938

10 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 48,486

11 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 46,374

12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 42,446

13 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 40,768

14 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 40,670

15 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 39,367

16 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 38,154

17 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 38,101

18 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 37,866

19 Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. 36,420

20 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 36,201

Barrel Racing

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 79,684

3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 72,766

4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

5 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 56,208

6 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 55,834

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 52,347

8 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 51,505

9 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 44,463

10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 44,417

11 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 38,709

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 37,655

13 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 36,647

14 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 35,180

15 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 33,605

16 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

17 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 31,481

18 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 31,223

19 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 30,085

20 Shelly Anzick, Shepard, Mont. 28,372