PRCA Standings as of June 25, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $107,981

2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 71,579

3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 68,072

4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 56,778

5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 54,512

6 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 43,759

7 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 42,717

8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921

9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,310

10 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303

11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 31,640

12 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 31,106

13 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 29,564

14 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 28,872

15 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 24,925

16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 23,633

17 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 23,524

18 Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 18,209

19 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 17,660

20 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 17,312

Bareback Riding

1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $93,440

2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 76,895

3 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 67,620

4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 64,979

5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 61,662

6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 57,424

7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 47,955

8 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 47,205

9 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 45,846

10 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 45,639

11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 41,213

12 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 39,575

13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 37,796

14 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 35,518

15 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 34,667

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 31,230

17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 30,556

18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252

19 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 27,582

20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 25,827

Steer Wrestling

1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $57,595

2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 49,939

3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 47,276

4 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 45,617

5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 45,187

6 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 44,904

7 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 38,167

8 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 37,571

9 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 37,514

10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 36,938

11 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 36,584

12 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,470

13 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 34,561

14 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 32,197

15 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 32,162

16 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 31,771

17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 31,139

18 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 29,740

19 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 29,248

20 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 29,218

Team Roping (Header)

1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $59,870

2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 47,849

3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 46,968

4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 43,768

5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 43,019

6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,587

7 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 35,303

8 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 32,242

9 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,467

10 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 28,623

11 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 28,526

12 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619

13 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 26,108

14 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 25,813

15 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 25,335

16 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 24,465

17 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 24,337

18 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 23,858

19 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 23,600

20 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 23,052

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $59,870

2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 48,367

3 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 43,950

4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 43,768

5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 43,279

6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,587

7 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 36,560

8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 35,303

9 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 34,083

10 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 32,242

11 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,467

12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619

13 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 27,177

14 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 27,045

15 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 26,468

16 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 24,859

17 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 24,351

18 Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 24,341

19 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 24,142

20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 23,923

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $103,730

2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 71,607

3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 69,970

4 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 65,008

5 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 64,371

6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 56,680

7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 47,909

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 42,388

9 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 41,766

10 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 41,595

11 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 40,982

12 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 38,563

13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 35,083

14 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 34,508

15 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 34,201

16 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 28,358

17 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 27,195

18 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 27,163

19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 26,871

20 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 25,473

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $82,167

2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 57,605

3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 57,088

4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 56,193

5 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 50,469

6 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 48,357

7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949

8 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795

9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 40,392

10 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 39,721

11 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,481

12 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 37,227

13 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 36,579

14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 36,169

15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 35,154

16 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 34,896

17 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 34,890

18 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 31,471

19 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 29,465

20 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 28,870

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $54,328

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 47,236

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 44,599

4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 32,879

5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 28,822

6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 28,508

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 26,394

8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 25,075

9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 23,703

10 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 23,417

11 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 20,472

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,755

13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 19,101

14 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 18,606

15 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 18,189

16 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205

17 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 17,095

18 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 16,413

19 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 15,206

20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 13,467

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $157,552

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 101,748

3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278

4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 65,731

5 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 64,394

6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 62,815

7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 61,635

8 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 51,571

9 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 51,015

10 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 50,396

11 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 49,938

12 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 48,919

13 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 47,311

14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 42,474

15 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 42,449

16 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 41,202

17 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 40,643

18 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 38,366

19 Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. 37,106

20 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 36,434

*2018 Barrel Racing (June 25, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 89,441

3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 74,728

4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186

5 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 59,299

6 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 58,054

7 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 57,533

8 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 53,420

9 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 47,374

10 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 44,454

11 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 41,461

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 40,458

13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 38,501

14 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 37,670

15 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 36,045

16 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 35,988

17 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 32,883

18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392

19 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 31,629

20 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 30,085