PRCA Standings as of June 25, 2018
June 27, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $107,981
2 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 71,579
3 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 68,072
4 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 56,778
5 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 54,512
6 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 43,759
7 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 42,717
8 Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 33,921
9 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,310
10 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 32,303
11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 31,640
12 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 31,106
13 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 29,564
14 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 28,872
15 Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 24,925
16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 23,633
17 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 23,524
18 Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 18,209
19 Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas 17,660
20 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 17,312
Bareback Riding
1 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $93,440
2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 76,895
3 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 67,620
4 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 64,979
5 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 61,662
6 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 57,424
7 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 47,955
8 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 47,205
9 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 45,846
10 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 45,639
11 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 41,213
12 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 39,575
13 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 37,796
14 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 35,518
15 Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 34,667
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 31,230
17 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 30,556
18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 30,252
19 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 27,582
20 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 25,827
Steer Wrestling
1 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. $57,595
2 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 49,939
3 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 47,276
4 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 45,617
5 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 45,187
6 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 44,904
7 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 38,167
8 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 37,571
9 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 37,514
10 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 36,938
11 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 36,584
12 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 36,470
13 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 34,561
14 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 32,197
15 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 32,162
16 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 31,771
17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 31,139
18 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 29,740
19 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 29,248
20 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 29,218
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $59,870
2 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 47,849
3 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 46,968
4 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 43,768
5 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 43,019
6 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,587
7 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 35,303
8 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 32,242
9 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,467
10 Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 28,623
11 Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 28,526
12 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619
13 Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 26,108
14 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 25,813
15 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 25,335
16 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 24,465
17 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 24,337
18 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 23,858
19 Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 23,600
20 Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 23,052
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $59,870
2 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 48,367
3 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 43,950
4 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 43,768
5 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 43,279
6 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 41,587
7 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 36,560
8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 35,303
9 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 34,083
10 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil 32,242
11 Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,467
12 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 27,619
13 Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 27,177
14 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 27,045
15 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 26,468
16 Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 24,859
17 Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 24,351
18 Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 24,341
19 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 24,142
20 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 23,923
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $103,730
2 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 71,607
3 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 69,970
4 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 65,008
5 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 64,371
6 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 56,680
7 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 47,909
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 42,388
9 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 41,766
10 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 41,595
11 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 40,982
12 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 38,563
13 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 35,083
14 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 34,508
15 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 34,201
16 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 28,358
17 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 27,195
18 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 27,163
19 Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 26,871
20 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 25,473
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $82,167
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 57,605
3 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 57,088
4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 56,193
5 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 50,469
6 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 48,357
7 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 41,949
8 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 41,795
9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 40,392
10 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 39,721
11 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,481
12 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 37,227
13 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 36,579
14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 36,169
15 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 35,154
16 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 34,896
17 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 34,890
18 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 31,471
19 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 29,465
20 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 28,870
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $54,328
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 47,236
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 44,599
4 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 32,879
5 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 28,822
6 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 28,508
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 26,394
8 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 25,075
9 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 23,703
10 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 23,417
11 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 20,472
12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 19,755
13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 19,101
14 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 18,606
15 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 18,189
16 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 17,205
17 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 17,095
18 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 16,413
19 Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 15,206
20 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 13,467
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $157,552
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 101,748
3 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 67,278
4 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 65,731
5 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 64,394
6 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 62,815
7 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 61,635
8 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 51,571
9 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 51,015
10 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 50,396
11 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 49,938
12 Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 48,919
13 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 47,311
14 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 42,474
15 Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 42,449
16 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 41,202
17 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 40,643
18 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 38,366
19 Joseph McConnel, Bloomfield, N.M. 37,106
20 Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 36,434
*2018 Barrel Racing (June 25, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $94,143
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 89,441
3 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 74,728
4 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 71,186
5 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 59,299
6 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 58,054
7 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 57,533
8 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 53,420
9 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 47,374
10 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 44,454
11 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 41,461
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 40,458
13 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 38,501
14 Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 37,670
15 Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 36,045
16 Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas 35,988
17 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 32,883
18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 32,392
19 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 31,629
20 Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 30,085