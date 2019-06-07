PRCA standings as of June 3, 2019
All-Around Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………………………..83,412.48
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………………71,286.70
3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT………………………………62,833.25
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………………………………….60,321.49
5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………………..47,829.78
6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT………………………………….44,978.55
7. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA……………………36,087.20
8. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE…………………………………34,749.59
9. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………………………33,024.65
10. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………………..30,803.04
11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX………………………30,663.85
12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS………………………28,666.69
13. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK………………..24,920.88
14. Bart Brunson, Terry, MS………………………………..22,334.97
15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD……………………………………..21,778.30
16. Tim Pharr, Resaca, GA…………………………………19,950.58
17. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, WA………………….17,174.71
18. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX…………………………….16,662.97
19. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN………………….15,493.84
20. Riley Warren, Stettler, AB………………………………12,618.00
Bareback Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT………………………………115,965.14
2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB……………………………………94,199.16
3. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND…………………………………..79,260.32
4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX………..74,116.84
5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX……………………………71,591.27
6. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA………………………….67,126.61
7. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR…………………………..53,757.90
8. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT……………………………46,049.08
9. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX…………………………………..45,630.10
10. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA………………….42,006.37
11. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO…………………………….41,132.69
12. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR……………………..38,835.49
13. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA…………………..38,747.60
14. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX……………………………37,369.03
15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV………………………………37,334.04
16. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN……………………….34,414.40
17. Connor Hamilton, Calgary, AB………………………..31,905.42
18. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE……………………………….31,279.49
19. Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB……………………………….31,154.60
20. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, WY……………………..27,259.17
Steer Wrestling Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT………………………………….99,911.53
2. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA………………………………66,096.30
3. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB…………………………..61,455.96
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA…………………….59,972.14
5. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX………………………………..54,005.31
6. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK……………………………..40,339.58
7. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL……………………………..39,894.00
8. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND…………………….38,770.40
9. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS………………………….37,862.38
10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS…………………………36,664.83
11. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC…………………36,053.97
12. Will Lummus, West Point, MS………………………..35,158.71
13. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV………………………………34,513.07
14. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT………………………………33,970.76
15. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID……………………32,957.37
16. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB………………………….31,200.26
17. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, SD…………………………….30,881.00
18. Juan Alcazar Jr, Okeechobee, FL……………………30,852.40
19. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, TX…………………………..28,750.55
20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID…………………………………28,576.12
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY…………………………….73,228.67
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK……………………………66,970.17
3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK……… ……………………64,393.27
4. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA…………………………….56,118.86
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA……………… …………….47,066.95
6. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC………. ……………………..46,835.30
7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK…………….41,939.15
8. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO……………… ……..39,920.01
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM…………………………..36,212.09
10. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA………………………..35,512.82
11. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT……………….. ……………. ..33,505.01
12. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN………………. ……….32,104.62
13. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX………………………………….31,354.77
14. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ…………. ………………….26,566.16
15. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA………………..23,440.80
16. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, FL………………………23,221.82
17. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX………………………..22,739.43
18. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC………………………….22,400.48
19. Steven Duby, Hereford, OR……………………………20,803.23
20. Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA………………………………20,565.55
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA…………………………………85,287.44
2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX………………………….71,808.63
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS……………………………….57,915.64
4. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA……………………………56,118.86
5. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO………………………………..50,890.74
6. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK……………………………..41,939.15
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX…………………….37,899.47
8. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX………………………………..36,753.33
9. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC………………………36,212.09
10. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX……………………….35,512.82
11. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX………………………………….35,193.09
12. Travis Graves, Jay, OK………………………………….33,505.01
13. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK……………………33,192.75
14. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV………………………………….25,095.88
15. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, TX………………………..23,221.82
16. Chase Boekhaus, Rolla, KS…………………………..22,848.44
17. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT………………………………22,739.43
18. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK……………………22,134.97
19. Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, NY…………………………..20,262.77
20. Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM……………………………..20,197.53
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT………………………………142,645.86
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB………………………..101,167.72
3. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT…………………………………80,391.55
4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT……………………….77,220.81
5. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC…………………….66,791.83
6. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX……………………………58,925.38
7. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX…………………….57,879.84
8. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT……………………………..56,207.84
9. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA……………………………53,236.30
10. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX………………………….52,519.52
11. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT……………………………….52,220.47
12. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, MT………………………….40,244.19
13. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, LA………………………………36,894.09
14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA……………………………36,879.01
15. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD……………………………….33,346.08
16. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB……………………………31,556.41
17. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB……………….31,103.76
18. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA………………………………28,968.55
19. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, NV……………………..26,881.84
20. Layton Green, Meeting creek, AB…………………..24,971.05
Tie-Down Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX……………………….81,434.64
2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX………………………………….73,951.19
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX………………………………..72,679.36
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA……………………………63,939.16
5. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT…………………………..54,933.09
6. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX………………………………….53,587.75
7. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE……….. ………………………..48,267.17
8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX………………………….43,253.04
9. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………………..41,480.83
10. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA……………………………40,904.97
11. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX………………………..37,775.43
12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK…………………………34,994.66
13. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS…………… …………………34,941.75
14. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, TX…………….33,116.02
15. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX……………. ………………32,440.93
16. Blake Ash, Aurora, MO…………….. ………………….31,048.82
17. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK…………………………30,874.60
18. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, GA……………………….30,205.13
19. Adam Gray, Seymour, TX………………. …………….29,399.03
20. Cody Craig, Wendell, ID………. ………………………28,260.55
Steer Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX………………………………36,923.16
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX……….. …………………..34,849.45
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX…………….. ………………….30,578.71
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX………………….23,674.67
5. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO……………… …………21,020.50
6. Tony Reina, wharton, TX…………….. …………………19,266.64
7. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX……………… …………………19,127.13
8. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………….. …….17,751.37
9. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX……………………………..17,673.64
10. Shay Good, Abilene, TX…………… ………………….17,395.31
11. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK…………………………..16,842.33
12. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK………………………….16,616.36
13. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS………………………………16,490.79
14. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD…………….. ……………16,407.64
15. Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX………….. ………………….15,793.60
16. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX…… …………………..13,251.02
17. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS…………….. ……………12,292.32
18. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK…….. ………………….12,001.10
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK………….. …………11,800.29
20. Kelton McMillen, Paden, OK…………… …………….11,749.79
Bull Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK………………………….97,331.70
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK………………………………….89,563.87
3. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL……………………72,222.65
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT……………………………….69,107.08
5. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX……………………….65,410.14
6. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT………………………….63,505.38
7. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT…….. ………………………62,539.82
8. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX…………………..57,116.14
9. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX………………. ………………….54,422.86
10. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID………… …………………54,083.90
11. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK………………………….48,910.30
12. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA……………….. ……………..45,049.12
13. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT………. ………………………43,969.31
14. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM…………… ………………..42,618.59
15. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX…………….. ……………37,660.57
16. Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA………………….37,376.62
17. Tristan Mize, Bryan, TX…………………………………36,818.10
18. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, TX…………………………..36,276.86
19. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, ID………………….35,939.68
20. Chase Dougherty, Canby, OR………………………..34,842.53
Barrel Racing Standings
(Last updated June 3, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA…… …………………….82,260.31
2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX…………….. ………………..60,320.94
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX………………….59,019.12
4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD……………………………..56,652.28
5. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX…………………………..50,097.83
6. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL………………………………48,014.65
7. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX……………………………..47,250.57
8. Dona Rule, Minco, OK…………………………………….44,664.52
9. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO…………. ………………………..44,282.16
10. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD…………………………..42,086.57
11. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX………………………41,201.20
12. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID…………………………..38,330.80
13. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK………………………………35,825.46
14. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO…………………………….34,165.37
15. Leia Pluemer, Las Lunas, NM………………………..34,032.55
16. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX……………32,970.89
17. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK…………………………32,870.43
18. Teri Bangart, Olympia, WA…………………………….32,622.57
19. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX…………………………………..30,342.50
20. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX…………………………….29,216.39