PRCA Standings as of Oct. 15, 2018
October 17, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $216,127
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 188,678
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 137,179
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 110,274
5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 109,006
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 93,237
7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 82,868
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 71,659
9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 64,759
10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712
12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 58,754
13 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 52,394
14 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351
15 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216
16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,556
17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 39,837
18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,945
19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554
20 Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 37,259
Bareback Riding
1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $187,250
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 172,428
3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 135,166
4 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 130,655
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 119,835
6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 119,819
7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 111,022
8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 109,420
9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403
10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536
11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 95,192
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 91,558
13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 80,163
14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 78,376
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 77,497
16 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 70,017
17 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 68,638
18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 67,793
19 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 66,712
20 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 59,636
Steer Wrestling
1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $106,009
2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,625
3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 92,325
4 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 89,662
5 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,958
6 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 84,527
7 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711
8 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178
9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 80,717
10 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 79,479
11 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 78,092
12 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 77,643
13 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 75,458
14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 75,333
15 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 74,706
16 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 72,957
17 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 70,876
18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 69,629
19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 60,663
20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 59,828
Team Roping (Header)
1 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $115,345
2 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. 114,952
3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 106,396
4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 96,990
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 91,863
6 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 88,868
7 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 85,342
8 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 84,837
9 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 84,044
10 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 83,102
11 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,554
12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 70,444
13 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 68,354
14 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 67,458
15 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 65,232
16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 62,906
17 Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 62,716
18 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 61,826
19 Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta 59,347
20 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 58,299
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $115,936
2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 115,345
3 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 106,396
4 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,515
5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 98,439
6 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 93,133
7 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 91,294
8 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 88,173
9 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 83,102
10 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,361
11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,467
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 68,284
13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 66,252
14 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 64,451
15 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 61,349
16 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 60,834
17 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,847
18 Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 57,260
19 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107
20 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 57,050
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $168,101
2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 165,078
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 124,740
4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 123,607
5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 112,637
6 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588
7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 104,176
8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 103,309
9 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 101,843
10 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 98,748
11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 89,325
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 81,903
13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 79,114
14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 78,790
15 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 76,141
16 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 75,774
17 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 73,767
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 73,573
19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 65,457
20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 52,912
Tie-Down Roping
1 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $136,577
2 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 134,768
3 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 126,518
4 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 94,294
5 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 93,768
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 92,772
7 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 91,938
8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 89,971
9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675
10 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 86,483
11 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 85,428
12 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 84,153
13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 83,373
14 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 79,083
15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 77,552
16 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 77,059
17 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 76,969
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 67,040
19 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 66,963
20 Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 62,752
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $89,427
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 70,845
3 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 62,295
4 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 59,641
6 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 54,968
7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 50,360
8 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 48,401
9 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717
10 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,786
11 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 43,624
12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 43,560
13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 42,636
14 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 42,002
15 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 41,106
16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 40,225
17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 37,042
18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 33,631
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 28,457
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 26,134
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $297,026
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 185,476
3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 114,588
4 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 109,737
5 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 109,349
6 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 107,387
7 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431
8 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 102,226
9 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 101,583
10 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 100,932
11 Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 99,973
12 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 97,258
13 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 96,163
14 Eli Vastbinder, Union Grove, N.C. 95,114
15 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 94,396
16 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 93,769
17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 92,183
18 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 91,009
19 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 90,863
20 Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 86,419
*2018 Barrel Racing (Oct, 15, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,834
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826
3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 137,267
4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516
5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 110,232
6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 103,692
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 101,715
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704
9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 98,385
10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277
11 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 90,515
12 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 90,496
13 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 89,127
14 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947
15 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 89,933
16 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011
17 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 82,060
18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 78,993
19 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 78,264
20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197 F