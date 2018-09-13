PRCA standings as of Sept. 10, 2018
September 13, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $202,389
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 167,403
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 133,804
4 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966
5 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 107,715
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 93,237
7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 75,824
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 65,071
9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 62,796
10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712
12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324
13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351
14 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216
15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205
16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329
17 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889
18 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554
19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 37,006
20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 35,024
Bareback Riding
1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $177,570
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 162,462
3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 130,611
4 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 118,098
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 113,437
6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 111,523
7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 106,393
8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 101,871
9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403
10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536
11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 86,386
12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 83,726
13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 77,450
14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 75,782
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 66,801
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 64,001
17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 61,674
18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 57,685
19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 56,761
20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 54,459
Steer Wrestling
1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $103,204
2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,520
3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,163
4 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,320
5 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 86,074
6 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711
7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178
8 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155
9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 78,131
10 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 76,882
11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 74,718
12 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 72,935
13 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 72,284
14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 71,938
15 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 67,885
16 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,631
17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 61,084
18 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 60,627
19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 58,858
20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 58,745
Team Roping (Header)
1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $109,864
2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 109,190
3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 100,805
4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 93,174
5 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 85,336
6 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 81,871
7 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 81,669
8 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 81,312
9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,004
10 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 77,366
11 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 76,982
12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 66,914
13 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 66,531
14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 61,857
15 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 60,125
16 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107
17 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 56,108
18 Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta 55,572
19 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 55,284
20 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 54,611
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $109,864
2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 109,190
3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,526
4 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 100,805
5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 96,284
6 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 90,047
7 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 89,317
8 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 81,871
9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 79,812
10 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483
11 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 77,980
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 67,502
13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 62,477
14 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107
15 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038
16 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138
17 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 55,284
18 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 54,846
19 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 54,611
20 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 54,603
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $157,556
2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 153,487
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 115,310
4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 113,290
5 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588
6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 111,480
7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 100,140
8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 99,136
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674
10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 94,633
11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 86,618
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 77,091
13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 72,407
14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 71,151
15 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 71,110
16 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 69,444
17 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 67,418
18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 65,756
19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 58,374
20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 50,042
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $125,487
2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 125,014
3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 118,004
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 91,209
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 88,210
6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 87,663
7 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 87,469
8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675
9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 83,733
10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 83,377
11 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 82,302
12 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 78,895
13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,279
14 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,056
15 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261
16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 70,533
17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 65,658
18 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 65,031
19 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 64,113
20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 61,899
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $84,970
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 66,887
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225
4 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,586
5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 47,723
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 45,343
7 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717
8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978
9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 42,753
10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 41,965
11 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 38,888
12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 38,432
13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,186
14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 37,464
15 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 36,449
16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 33,549
17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 32,912
18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 31,836
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,102
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $276,649
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 179,683
3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 111,332
4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431
5 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 100,702
6 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 99,351
7 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 96,072
8 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 93,009
9 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 92,540
10 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,328
11 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 90,441
12 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 89,936
13 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200
14 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 88,793
15 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 88,595
16 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 87,455
17 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 86,040
18 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 82,596
19 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,738
20 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 78,072
Barrel Racing
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $191,449
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826
3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 133,807
4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516
5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231
6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975
7 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704
8 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 98,074
9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 96,377
10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277
11 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,867
13 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 84,925
14 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011
15 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 82,084
16 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 79,045
17 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 76,497
18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 71,904
19 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 69,010
20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197