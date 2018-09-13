PRCA standings as of Sept. 10, 2018

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $202,389

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 167,403

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 133,804

4 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966

5 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 107,715

Recommended Stories For You

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 93,237

7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 75,824

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 65,071

9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 62,796

10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712

12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324

13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351

14 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216

15 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205

16 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 45,329

17 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889

18 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554

19 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 37,006

20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 35,024

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $177,570

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 162,462

3 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 130,611

4 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 118,098

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 113,437

6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 111,523

7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 106,393

8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 101,871

9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403

10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536

11 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 86,386

12 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 83,726

13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 77,450

14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 75,782

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 66,801

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 64,001

17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 61,674

18 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 57,685

19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 56,761

20 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 54,459

Steer Wrestling

1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $103,204

2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,520

3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,163

4 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,320

5 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 86,074

6 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711

7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178

8 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155

9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 78,131

10 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 76,882

11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 74,718

12 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 72,935

13 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 72,284

14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 71,938

15 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 67,885

16 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 66,631

17 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 61,084

18 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 60,627

19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 58,858

20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 58,745

Team Roping (Header)

1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $109,864

2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 109,190

3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 100,805

4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 93,174

5 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 85,336

6 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 81,871

7 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 81,669

8 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 81,312

9 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,004

10 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 77,366

11 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 76,982

12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 66,914

13 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 66,531

14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 61,857

15 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 60,125

16 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107

17 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 56,108

18 Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta 55,572

19 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 55,284

20 Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 54,611

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $109,864

2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 109,190

3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,526

4 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 100,805

5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 96,284

6 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 90,047

7 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 89,317

8 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 81,871

9 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 79,812

10 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483

11 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 77,980

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 67,502

13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 62,477

14 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107

15 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038

16 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138

17 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 55,284

18 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 54,846

19 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 54,611

20 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 54,603

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $157,556

2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 153,487

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 115,310

4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 113,290

5 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588

6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 111,480

7 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 100,140

8 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 99,136

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674

10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 94,633

11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 86,618

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 77,091

13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 72,407

14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 71,151

15 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 71,110

16 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 69,444

17 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 67,418

18 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 65,756

19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 58,374

20 Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas 50,042

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $125,487

2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 125,014

3 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 118,004

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 91,209

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 88,210

6 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 87,663

7 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 87,469

8 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675

9 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 83,733

10 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 83,377

11 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 82,302

12 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 78,895

13 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 78,279

14 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,056

15 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 73,261

16 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 70,533

17 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 65,658

18 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 65,031

19 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 64,113

20 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 61,899

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $84,970

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 66,887

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225

4 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,586

5 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 47,723

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 45,343

7 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717

8 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978

9 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 42,753

10 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 41,965

11 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 38,888

12 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 38,432

13 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 38,186

14 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 37,464

15 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 36,449

16 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 33,549

17 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 32,912

18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 31,836

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,102

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $276,649

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 179,683

3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 111,332

4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431

5 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 100,702

6 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 99,351

7 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 96,072

8 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 93,009

9 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 92,540

10 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,328

11 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 90,441

12 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 89,936

13 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200

14 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 88,793

15 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 88,595

16 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 87,455

17 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 86,040

18 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 82,596

19 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,738

20 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 78,072

Barrel Racing

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $191,449

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826

3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 133,807

4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516

5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231

6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975

7 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704

8 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 98,074

9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 96,377

10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277

11 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 85,867

13 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 84,925

14 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011

15 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 82,084

16 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 79,045

17 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 76,497

18 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 71,904

19 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 69,010

20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197