PRCA standings as of Sept. 17
September 17, 2018
All-Around
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $207,662
2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 181,107
3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 137,179
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 108,588
5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966
6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 94,832
7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 79,367
8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 71,659
9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 62,796
10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005
11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712
12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324
13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351
14 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216
15 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 49,201
16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205
17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 38,129
18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889
19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554
20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 35,447
Bareback Riding
1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $180,527
2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 170,005
3 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 130,655
4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 130,611
5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 117,872
6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 113,792
7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 107,861
8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 105,982
9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403
10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536
11 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 91,256
12 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 88,634
13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 78,929
14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 77,711
15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 73,641
16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 65,914
17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 62,632
18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 58,446
19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 58,324
20 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 57,685
Steer Wrestling
1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $104,798
2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,520
3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,925
4 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 89,662
5 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,958
6 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711
7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178
8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 81,044
9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 79,964
10 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155
11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 75,714
12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 75,386
13 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 73,474
14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 73,264
15 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 69,911
16 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 68,480
17 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 67,601
18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 62,676
19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 60,663
20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 59,135
Team Roping (Header)
1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $110,101
2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 109,190
3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 100,805
4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 96,990
5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 85,640
6 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 85,353
7 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 85,336
8 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 81,871
9 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 81,853
10 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,554
11 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 81,312
12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 66,914
13 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 66,531
14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 65,232
15 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 61,676
16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 61,664
17 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 59,552
18 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107
19 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 56,108
20 Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta 55,572
Team Roping (Heeler)
1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $111,084
2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 109,190
3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,526
4 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 100,805
5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 96,284
6 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 93,133
7 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 90,047
8 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 81,950
9 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 81,871
10 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,361
11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483
12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 67,964
13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 62,477
14 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,552
15 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 58,669
16 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 58,221
17 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107
18 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038
19 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138
20 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 54,611
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $159,933
2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 158,318
3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 122,276
4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 116,648
5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 112,637
6 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588
7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 103,231
8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 102,983
9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674
10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 94,633
11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 88,462
12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 81,903
13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 78,754
14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 74,632
15 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 72,162
16 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 71,110
17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 70,862
18 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 68,249
19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 61,989
20 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 52,456
Tie-Down Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $129,898
2 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 126,515
3 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 125,949
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 92,082
5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 91,033
6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 89,676
7 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 89,045
8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 87,469
9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675
10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 83,900
11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 83,377
12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 79,760
13 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 79,154
14 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,652
15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 74,526
16 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 74,520
17 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 68,058
18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 65,658
19 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 65,031
20 Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 62,752
Steer Roping
1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $85,832
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 68,266
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225
4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 57,563
5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 54,482
6 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 54,134
7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 45,410
8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717
9 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,786
10 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 43,560
11 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 43,309
12 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978
13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 41,528
14 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 40,691
15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 39,232
16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 35,948
17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 35,187
18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 33,631
19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439
20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,102
Bull Riding
1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $281,039
2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 179,895
3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 111,544
4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431
5 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 104,624
6 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 102,729
7 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 101,531
8 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 95,420
9 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 94,764
10 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 94,432
11 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 94,111
12 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,328
13 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 91,360
14 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 91,042
15 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 90,094
16 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 89,936
17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200
18 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 88,978
19 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 86,040
20 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,950
*2018 Barrel Racing (Sept. 17, 2018)
Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.
1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,492
2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826
3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 133,807
4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516
5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231
6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975
7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 99,917
8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704
9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 96,377
10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277
11 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947
12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 86,662
13 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 85,977
14 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 85,494
15 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011
16 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 82,859
17 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 77,494
18 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 75,461
19 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 74,939
20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197