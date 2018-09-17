PRCA standings as of Sept. 17

All-Around

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $207,662

2 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 181,107

3 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 137,179

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 108,588

5 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 107,966

6 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 94,832

7 Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 79,367

8 Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 71,659

9 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 62,796

10 Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 60,005

11 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 59,712

12 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 55,324

13 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 51,351

14 Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn. 49,216

15 Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas 49,201

16 Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 47,205

17 Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 38,129

18 Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 37,889

19 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 37,554

20 Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ark. 35,447

Bareback Riding

1 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $180,527

2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 170,005

3 Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 130,655

4 Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 130,611

5 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 117,872

6 Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 113,792

7 Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 107,861

8 Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 105,982

9 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 101,403

10 Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 99,536

11 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 91,256

12 Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas 88,634

13 Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 78,929

14 J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 77,711

15 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 73,641

16 Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta 65,914

17 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo. 62,632

18 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 58,446

19 Ty Taypotat, Regina, Saskatchewan 58,324

20 Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 57,685

Steer Wrestling

1 Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta $104,798

2 Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 97,520

3 Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,925

4 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 89,662

5 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 86,958

6 Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 83,711

7 Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 81,178

8 Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 81,044

9 Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 79,964

10 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 78,155

11 Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 75,714

12 Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla. 75,386

13 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 73,474

14 Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 73,264

15 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 69,911

16 Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 68,480

17 Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 67,601

18 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 62,676

19 Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 60,663

20 Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 59,135

Team Roping (Header)

1 Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga. $110,101

2 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 109,190

3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 100,805

4 Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 96,990

5 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 85,640

6 Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 85,353

7 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 85,336

8 Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 81,871

9 Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. 81,853

10 Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 81,554

11 Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 81,312

12 Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas 66,914

13 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 66,531

14 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 65,232

15 Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas 61,676

16 Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 61,664

17 Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho 59,552

18 Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107

19 Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 56,108

20 Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta 55,572

Team Roping (Heeler)

1 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil $111,084

2 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 109,190

3 Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 104,526

4 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 100,805

5 Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 96,284

6 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 93,133

7 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 90,047

8 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 81,950

9 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 81,871

10 Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,361

11 Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 79,483

12 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 67,964

13 Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas 62,477

14 Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 59,552

15 Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 58,669

16 Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah 58,221

17 Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 57,107

18 Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 57,038

19 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 56,138

20 Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 54,611

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $159,933

2 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 158,318

3 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 122,276

4 Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 116,648

5 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 112,637

6 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 111,588

7 Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 103,231

8 Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 102,983

9 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 97,674

10 Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 94,633

11 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 88,462

12 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 81,903

13 Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La. 78,754

14 Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 74,632

15 Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah 72,162

16 Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 71,110

17 Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 70,862

18 J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 68,249

19 Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 61,989

20 Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 52,456

Tie-Down Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $129,898

2 Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 126,515

3 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 125,949

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 92,082

5 Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 91,033

6 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 89,676

7 Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 89,045

8 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 87,469

9 Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 86,675

10 Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas 83,900

11 Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 83,377

12 Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 79,760

13 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 79,154

14 Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,652

15 Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 74,526

16 Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 74,520

17 Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas 68,058

18 Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 65,658

19 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 65,031

20 Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 62,752

Steer Roping

1 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $85,832

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 68,266

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 62,225

4 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 57,563

5 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 54,482

6 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 54,134

7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 45,410

8 Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 44,717

9 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 43,786

10 Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 43,560

11 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 43,309

12 Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 42,978

13 Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 41,528

14 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 40,691

15 Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 39,232

16 Jim Locke, Miami, Texas 35,948

17 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 35,187

18 Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 33,631

19 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 27,439

20 Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,102

Bull Riding

1 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $281,039

2 Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 179,895

3 Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 111,544

4 Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 106,431

5 Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 104,624

6 Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 102,729

7 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 101,531

8 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 95,420

9 Cole Melancon, Batson, Texas 94,764

10 Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 94,432

11 Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 94,111

12 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,328

13 Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 91,360

14 Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 91,042

15 Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 90,094

16 Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 89,936

17 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 89,200

18 Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 88,978

19 J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, Texas 86,040

20 Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 81,950

*2018 Barrel Racing (Sept. 17, 2018)

Barrel racing standings, provided by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), are unofficial, subject to audit and may change. Unofficial WPRA Standings are published by the PRCA as a courtesy. The PRCA is not responsible for the verification or updating of WPRA standings.

1 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $192,492

2 Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 146,826

3 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 133,807

4 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 123,516

5 Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 109,231

6 Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 102,975

7 Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 99,917

8 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. 98,704

9 Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 96,377

10 Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 91,277

11 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove, British Columbia 86,947

12 Kelly Bruner, Millsap, Texas 86,662

13 Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 85,977

14 Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 85,494

15 Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 83,011

16 Jessica Telford, Caldwell, Idaho 82,859

17 Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 77,494

18 Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash. 75,461

19 Jessi Fish, Franklin, Tenn. 74,939

20 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 68,197