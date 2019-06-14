PRCA standings June 12, 2019
All-Around Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX…………………..83,412.48
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK…………………..71,286.70
3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT…………………..64,376.65
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX…………………..60,321.49
5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………..49,605.51
6. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT…………………..48,977.53
7. Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, GA…………………..40,132.05
8. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE…………………..36,053.55
9. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………………..33,609.98
10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX…………………..33,024.65
11. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, TX…………………..32,458.92
12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, MS…………………..28,666.69
13. Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, OK…………………..24,920.88
14. Bart Brunson, Terry, MS…………………..22,334.97
15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD…………………..21,778.30
16. Tim Pharr, Resaca, GA…………………..19,950.58
17. Lane Karney, Creston, CA…………………..17,885.29
18. Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, MN…………………..17,533.85
19. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, WA…………………..17,174.71
10. Tanner Green, Cotulla, TX…………………..16,662.97
Bareback Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT…………………..115,965.14
2. Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB…………………..95,090.23
3. Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND…………………..81,844.37
4. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX…………………..76,417.95
5. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX…………………..76,237.22
6. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA…………………..68,984.89
7. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, OR…………………..54,609.91
8. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, MT…………………..49,023.90
9. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX…………………..45,807.76
10. Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA…………………..43,531.00
11. Logan Patterson, Kim, CO…………………..42,021.93
12. Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX…………………..40,205.95
13. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV…………………..39,695.73
14. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA…………………..39,413.49
15. Steven Peebles, Redmond, OR…………………..38,835.49
16. Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB…………………..37,667.28
17. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN…………………..37,219.85
18. Connor Hamilton, Calgary, AB…………………..33,339.85
19. Steven Dent, Mullen, NE…………………..32,583.45
10. Seth Hardwick, Ranchester, WY…………………..27,259.17
Steer Wrestling Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, MT…………………..99,911.53
2. Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB…………………..68,123.85
3. Josh Garner, Live Oak, CA…………………..66,096.30
4. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA…………………..59,972.14
5. Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX…………………..55,986.83
6. Stephen Culling, Fort St. John, BC…………………..44,096.62
7. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND…………………..41,567.84
8. Riley Duvall, Checotah, OK…………………..40,339.58
9. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL…………………..39,894.00
10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS…………………..38,821.19
11. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS…………………..38,037.21
12. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV…………………..35,173.57
13. Will Lummus, West Point, MS…………………..35,158.71
14. Josh Clark, Belgrade, MT…………………..33,970.76
15. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID…………………..33,672.35
16. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB…………………..32,307.58
17. Juan Alcazar Jr, Okeechobee, FL…………………..32,134.56
18. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK…………………..31,845.37
19. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID…………………..30,948.21
10. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, SD…………………..30,881.00
Team Roping (Headers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ty Blasingame, Casper, WY…………………..73,228.67
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK…………………..66,970.17
3. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK…………………..64,393.27
4. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA…………………..60,884.66
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA…………………..47,066.95
6. Luke Brown, Rock hill, SC…………………..46,835.30
7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, OK…………………..41,939.15
8. Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO…………………..39,920.01
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, NM…………………..36,212.09
10. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, GA…………………..35,512.82
11. Clay Tryan, Billings, MT…………………..33,505.01
12. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN…………………..32,104.62
13. Tyler Wade, Terrell, TX…………………..31,354.77
14. Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ…………………..26,566.16
15. Brenten Hall, Stephenville, TX…………………..26,311.43
16. Steven Duby, Hereford, OR…………………..24,934.53
17. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, CA…………………..23,440.80
18. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, FL…………………..23,221.82
19. Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA…………………..22,505.98
10. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, NC…………………..22,400.48
Team Roping (Heelers) Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA…………………..86,560.66
2. Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX…………………..71,808.63
3. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA…………………..60,884.66
4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS…………………..57,915.64
5. Paul Eaves, lonedell, MO…………………..50,890.74
6. Tanner Braden, Dewey, OK…………………..41,939.15
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX…………………..37,899.47
8. Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX…………………..36,753.34
9. Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC…………………..36,212.09
10. Junior Nogueira, Burleson, TX…………………..35,512.82
11. Ross Ashford, Lott, TX…………………..35,193.09
12. Travis Graves, Jay, OK…………………..33,505.01
13. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, OK…………………..33,192.75
14. Chase Tryan, Helena, MT…………………..26,311.43
15. Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV…………………..25,095.88
16. Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO…………………..24,050.17
17. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, TX…………………..23,221.82
18. Chase Boekhaus, Rolla, KS…………………..22,848.44
19. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, OR…………………..22,434.53
10. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, OK…………………..22,134.97
Saddle Bronc Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT…………………..145,298.77
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB…………………..106,934.79
3. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT…………………..80,391.55
4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT…………………..77,220.81
5. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, BC…………………..68,986.32
6. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, TX…………………..62,707.42
7. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX…………………..59,789.37
8. Spencer Wright, Milford, UT…………………..56,501.12
9. Bradley Harter, Loranger, LA…………………..55,630.00
10. Rusty Wright, Milford, UT…………………..53,906.83
11. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX…………………..52,519.52
12. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, MT…………………..40,689.37
13. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, LA…………………..36,894.09
14. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, IA…………………..36,879.01
15. JJ Elshere, Hereford, SD…………………..34,344.13
16. Dawson Hay, wildwood, AB…………………..31,984.14
17. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB…………………..31,660.24
18. Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA…………………..30,754.36
19. Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, NV…………………..30,324.12
10. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, SD…………………..27,408.96
Tie-Down Roping Standings Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Michael Otero, Weatherford, TX…………………..81,434.64
2. Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX…………………..73,951.19
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX…………………..72,679.36
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA…………………..65,331.43
5. Haven Meged, Miles City, MT…………………..56,234.64
6. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX…………………..53,587.75
7. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE…………………..48,267.17
8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX…………………..44,226.52
9. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA…………………..43,959.62
10. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, UT…………………..43,256.56
11. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX…………………..41,763.44
12. Cooper Martin, Alma, KS…………………..37,795.86
13. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, OK…………………..34,994.66
14. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, TX…………………..33,116.02
15. Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX…………………..32,440.93
16. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK…………………..32,360.74
17. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX…………………..31,897.25
18. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, WA…………………..31,808.13
19. Cody Craig, Wendell, ID…………………..31,118.74
10. Blake Ash, Aurora, MO…………………..31,048.82
Steer Roping Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, TX…………………..37,787.46
2. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, TX…………………..36,923.16
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX…………………..30,578.71
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX…………………..24,979.33
5. Tony Reina, wharton, TX…………………..22,828.49
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, OK…………………..22,692.71
7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, CO…………………..21,566.63
8. Garrett Hale, Snyder, TX…………………..20,302.33
9. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX…………………..19,950.88
10. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD…………………..18,279.64
11. Cole Patterson, Pratt, KS…………………..17,767.30
12. Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, TX…………………..17,751.37
13. Brady Garten, Oologah, OK…………………..17,432.44
14. Shay Good, Abilene, TX…………………..17,395.31
15. Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX…………………..17,098.26
16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, KS…………………..16,068.82
17. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, TX…………………..14,770.67
18. Trenton Johnson, Blue Mound, KS…………………..14,007.33
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, OK…………………..13,155.87
10. Roger Branch, Wellston, OK…………………..12,820.30
Bull Riding Standings
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, OK…………………..101,056.05
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK…………………..90,356.21
3. Parker Breding, Edgar, MT…………………..82,770.30
4. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, FL…………………..73,523.93
5. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT…………………..68,157.78
6. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX…………………..65,790.84
7. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT…………………..64,281.83
8. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, ID…………………..60,836.04
9. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX…………………..60,599.18
10. Jeff Askey, Athens, TX…………………..58,423.49
11. Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK…………………..54,818.64
12. Lon Danley, Tularosa, NM…………………..48,167.03
13. Josh Frost, Randlett, UT…………………..46,868.73
14. Trevor Reiste, Linden, IA…………………..45,147.36
15. Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, CA…………………..43,053.40
16. Ruger Piva, Challis, ID…………………..41,548.47
17. Cole Melancon, Liberty, TX…………………..41,467.57
18. Tristan Mize, Bryan, TX…………………..41,112.39
19. J.W. Harris, Goldthwaite, TX…………………..36,676.78
10. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA…………………..36,190.27
Barrel Racing Standings (last updated June 3, 2019 | Courtesy of WPRA)
Rank, Name, City, State, Earnings
1. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA…………………..83,839.51
2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX…………………..60,659.65
3. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX…………………..60,320.94
4. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD…………………..56,652.28
5. Jennifer Sharp, Richards, TX…………………..50,080.91
6. Ericka Nelson, Century, FL…………………..48,011.91
7. Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX…………………..47,250.57
8. Shali Lord, Lamar, CO…………………..46,955.61
9. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX…………………..44,784.33
10. Dona Rule, Minco, OK…………………..44,664.52
11. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD…………………..42,086.57
12. Jessica Telford, Caldwell, ID…………………..41,335.24
13. Ivy Conrado, Nowata, OK…………………..37,834.75
14. Leia Pluemer, Las Lunas, NM…………………..36,439.32
15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, MO…………………..34,165.37
16. Teri Bangart, Olympia, WA…………………..33,607.50
17. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, TX…………………..32,970.89
18. Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK…………………..32,867.05
19. Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX…………………..30,342.50
10. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, TX…………………..29,216.39