PRCA Standings Shuffle: Timmy Sparing moves inside the top 10

Timmy Sparing, Helena, Montana, has been chasing the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo dream since 2012. He’s experienced plenty of ups and downs along the way. He’s riding one of those highs right now in 2022.

His recent stretch of success at RodeoHouston and Rodeo Austin in the month of March have bumped him up to sixth in the latest PRCA | RAM World Standings. He credits the run he’s on to the horses he’s riding.

“Honestly, a lot of it is from the horse (Beer Money) that I’m riding,” said Sparing, 32. “He’s kind of a younger horse that was ready to start going. He’s just continued to impress me all the way and he’s a big reason I’m having the success I’m having right now.”

Sparing has never qualified for the Finals. The highest he’s finished in the world standings throughout his 11-year ProRodeo career is 36th. He has already earned $29,428 in 2022. He said the quick start has only grown his confidence that much more as he chases his first Wrangler NFR bid.

“It gives a guy a lot of confidence. You are competing against the best guys in the world every single night,” he said. “It’s good when you’re always riding in the top group and making short rounds and putting yourself in those positions to compete with the big dogs.

“Making the Finals has obviously always been goal of mine and this year it just seems like everything is clicking on all cylinders. If I can continue this the whole year, it would be awesome, and a dream come true.”

He isn’t the only cowboy to make a jump in the world standings. Two-time PRCA World Champion saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston, from Big Valley, Alberta, finds himself back inside the Top 15. The leap in the standings comes after he finished second at Rodeo Austin and earned $8,550.

“A lot of success in our event comes down to drawing,” said Thurston, a seven-time Wrangler NFR qualifier. “You have to draw a good horse because everybody rides so good now. So, you have to have the right dancing partner for things to come together. We didn’t just smoke them at the winter rodeos, but I had a decent little winter.”

Now, he turns his focus to spring and summer outdoor rodeos, which kick off for Thurston at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, Nev., April 6. Logandale is a stop on the NFR Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky.

“I haven’t been to an outdoor rodeo yet this year,” he said. “It seems like it’s always quite a bit of fun to go to the first outdoor rodeo of the year. We are headed to Logandale, and I can’t wait. I’m up there on the 10th (of April) and looking forward to giving it a go.”