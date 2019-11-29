PRCA Weekly Recap: Nov. 18-24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Steer ropers had plenty to be thankful for the week before Thanksgiving as they competed for $425,000 at the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kan. But the ProRodeo action wasn’t limited to Kansas, as five other competitions were held across the U.S., Nov. 18-24.

The fastest times and highest scores might not always make the record book, but they make a lasting memory for fans and competitors. With more than 700 PRCA competitions across the Western Hemisphere, there are plenty of opportunities to make a memorable ride.

Although the prize money differs from one competition to the next, the judging remains consistent across the board.

In addition to the fame that comes with winning the most prize money, each ride was a chance to be the best of the week. Here’s a look at the highest scores and fastest times for each event Nov. 18-24.

Two bareback riders with nearly identical names posted the highest-scored ride of the week of 82 points at the Citrus Stampede Rodeo in Inverness, Fla. Tanner Phipps posted an 82-point ride on Five Star Rodeo’s Cody Brown, Nov. 22. The following day, Tanner Wyatt Phillips matched that score on Five Star Rodeo’s Chucky -2.

Steer wrestler Maverick Harper nailed a 4.3-second run at the Newberry (Fla.) Lions Club Rodeo, Nov. 23.

Two sets of team ropers made 5.4-second runs at the Citrus Stampede Rodeo, Nov. 23 – Travis Dorman and Spunk Sasser, and Josh Jumper and Abdiel Zamora.

Saddle bronc rider Keene Justesen had an 82-point ride on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Smilin Goat in Newberry, Nov. 22.

Tie-down roper Justin Thigpen stopped the clock in 8.2 seconds at the Citrus Stampede Rodeo, Nov. 22.

Barrel racer Kelley Carrington posted a 14.6-second run at the Citrus Stampede Rodeo, Nov. 23.

Steer roper Tuf Cooper won the 10th round of the NFSR with an 8.7-second run, Nov. 23.

Bull rider Laramie Mosley posted a 91.5-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Bet On Black at the Xtreme Bull Riding event in Nacogdoches, Texas, Nov. 23.

Check back with ProRodeo.com to find out who puts up the highest scores and fastest times of the week throughout the 2020 regular season.

